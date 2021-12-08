« previous next »
Offline Ray K

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18160 on: Today at 12:35:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:23:23 pm
So about what Cazoo were paying them
Not sure, but SportsPeas were paying them £9.6m / yr from 2017-20.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18161 on: Today at 12:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:35:15 pm
Not sure, but SportsPeas were paying them £9.6m / yr from 2017-20.

Most articles at the time suggested Cazoo were paying them around £10m. So not much in terms of growth after 5 years
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18162 on: Today at 12:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 05:13:38 am
I know this is blue meat to the frothing, but the sheer arrogance of this statement is breathtaking.

More a community club than for example, Exeter City, owned by its supporters trust, and not a dodgy Iranian billionaire mate of a criminal kleptocrat?
For such a poorly run club, that's failing both on and off the pitch, their monumental arrogance and preposterously inflated ego is both staggering and absolutely laughable.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18163 on: Today at 01:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:13:04 pm
What an awful deal.
They're a shite club who achieve absolutely nothing, then celebrate the fact. What big company would want their name associated with that shite? That lot have to take what they can get.

I've never heard of most of their previous sponsors. The only two I'd heard of were NEC, when they had a good side in the 80s and One2One phones in the 90s. I haven't a clue who these new sponsors are.

The Echo website said it's a club record for them. A quick Google says Liverpool are looking at getting $100m per year deal with our next shirt sponsor.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18164 on: Today at 02:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:07:44 pm
They're a shite club who achieve absolutely nothing, then celebrate the fact. What big company would want their name associated with that shite? That lot have to take what they can get.

I've never heard of most of their previous sponsors. The only two I'd heard of were NEC, when they had a good side in the 80s and One2One phones in the 90s. I haven't a clue who these new sponsors are.

The Echo website said it's a club record for them. A quick Google says Liverpool are looking at getting $100m per year deal with our next shirt sponsor.

How much do we get from our sleeve sponsor?
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18165 on: Today at 02:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 05:13:38 am
I know this is blue meat to the frothing, but the sheer arrogance of this statement is breathtaking.

More a community club than for example, Exeter City, owned by its supporters trust, and not a dodgy Iranian billionaire mate of a criminal kleptocrat?




Who lives 800 miles away from the ground and cannot attend all matches because that might impact on his residency status necessary to avoid paying UK tax on the money he's made through Putin's empire and which would be useful as part of the UK tax intake used to fund the local community and their needs.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18166 on: Today at 02:28:02 pm »
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18167 on: Today at 02:33:21 pm »
Offline thaddeus

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18168 on: Today at 02:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 02:33:21 pm
The BBC putting the boot in  ;D
BAGS!
It would be classic Everton to have their shirt sponsorship banned before they've even played in the kit.  They can talk about this in 40 years and how it curtailed their seemingly inevitable rise to global domination.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18169 on: Today at 02:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:13:04 pm
What an awful deal.

It's a club record deal they'll have you know
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18170 on: Today at 04:32:11 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:51:05 pm
It would be classic Everton to have their shirt sponsorship banned before they've even played in the kit.  They can talk about this in 40 years and how it curtailed their seemingly inevitable rise to global domination.
They'll love it as it would give them something else to drone on about  ;D
Offline courty61

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18171 on: Today at 05:07:35 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 02:23:03 pm
How much do we get from our sleeve sponsor?

The Echo gave a figure of around £10m per year for Expedia
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18172 on: Today at 05:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:07:44 pm
They're a shite club who achieve absolutely nothing, then celebrate the fact. What big company would want their name associated with that shite? That lot have to take what they can get.

I've never heard of most of their previous sponsors. The only two I'd heard of were NEC, when they had a good side in the 80s and One2One phones in the 90s. I haven't a clue who these new sponsors are.

The Echo website said it's a club record for them. A quick Google says Liverpool are looking at getting $100m per year deal with our next shirt sponsor.

Whens that change due?
Offline mbyx6cg2

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18173 on: Today at 05:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:10:51 pm
Whens that change due?
Another google from me says this will be the last season of the deal
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18174 on: Today at 05:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 02:33:21 pm
The BBC putting the boot in  ;D
BAGS!

Love this bit from James Grimes -
Quote
He added: "It's saddening that the self-titled 'people's club' is putting profits before its own supporters - especially young fans, who face a season being unable to wear the same shirt as their heroes while encouraged to use addictive online casinos."

Ouch. ;D
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18175 on: Today at 05:14:48 pm »
Quote from: mbyx6cg2 on Today at 05:12:41 pm
Another google from me says this will be the last season of the deal

Sound.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18176 on: Today at 05:22:54 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 05:07:35 pm
The Echo gave a figure of around £10m per year for Expedia
That's the figure I saw too.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18177 on: Today at 05:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 02:33:21 pm
The BBC putting the boot in  ;D
BAGS!

This quote from the Fairy Princess Baxendale in that article confirms what I said earlier. Basically, they are fucked, and have to take what scraps are on offer. I mean what big, successful company wants to be associated with those serial losers. It really needs to be some unknown brand that's just happy to be seen in the PL. 

''Two years ago, Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said "in an ideal world" the club would not have a gambling sponsor on their shirts but added they had to consider commercial needs.''
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18178 on: Today at 05:42:41 pm »
Yep. Basically saying nobody else fancied sponsoring them there.

Worry times indeed. Am I right Catcher? I know you're lurking lad. :wave
Offline Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18179 on: Today at 07:55:13 pm »
The team that wasn't good enough for Cazoo.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18180 on: Today at 08:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:31:23 pm
This quote from the Fairy Princess Baxendale in that article confirms what I said earlier. Basically, they are fucked, and have to take what scraps are on offer. I mean what big, successful company wants to be associated with those serial losers. It really needs to be some unknown brand that's just happy to be seen in the PL. 

''Two years ago, Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said "in an ideal world" the club would not have a gambling sponsor on their shirts but added they had to consider commercial needs.''

Murderous oligarchs were obviously not a concern.

Incredible.

Who is their new training ground sponsor.. *chuckle*
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18181 on: Today at 08:30:10 pm »
So they did replace Cazoo but at the same price? Most interesting thing is if they can replace the USM financing. Though I wouldn't put it past Moshiri/Usmanov to try to find a way around it otherwise their money laundering vehicle is at risk.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18182 on: Today at 08:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:55:13 pm
The team that wasn't good enough for Cazoo.

To be honest, Cazoo are also sponsoring Aston Villa, and they have a much brighter future than Everton ...
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18183 on: Today at 08:45:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:35:07 pm
To be honest, Cazoo are also sponsoring Aston Villa, and they have a much brighter future than Everton ...
This is it. You're sponsoring two clubs in the PL. You want to cut costs so you bin off the less attractive club.

Let's face it, there is nothing attractive about Everton. To their fans, yes. But to anyone outside their little bubble, no.
Online moondog

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18184 on: Today at 08:56:06 pm »
[quote author=Dave McCoy link=topic=348992.msg18379702#msg18379702 date= Though I wouldn't put it past Moshiri/Usmanov to try to find a way around it otherwise their money laundering vehicle is at risk.
[/quote]



They are like a Blue version of Ozark.
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18185 on: Today at 09:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:42:41 pm
Yep. Basically saying nobody else fancied sponsoring them there.



That was my thought when I read this. When you add their rubbish shirt deal to their crappy shirt sponsorship, they really look rather small.

https://www.totalsportal.com/money/premier-league-kit-deals/amp/
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18186 on: Today at 09:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:30:10 pm
So they did replace Cazoo but at the same price?

Stake might be paying them more, but presumably it's not much more given Cazoo was reportedly around £10m/year
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18187 on: Today at 09:04:37 pm »
Surely the PL, having sat on their hands with their thumbs up their arse whilst Everton obliterated the FFP rules (despite being allowed 'Covid mitigation' at  level more than twice any other club), won't let them spunk more cash on signing players?

Surely...


They really should have been docked points. Or, at the very least, been given a lengthy transfer ban, put on notice that any further transgression would be punished by relegation, and had to agree to monthly financial monitoring.

I really hope Burnley and Leeds succeed in suing them and the PL.

It really is a disgrace.
Online newterp

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18188 on: Today at 09:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:45:35 pm
This is it. You're sponsoring two clubs in the PL. You want to cut costs so you bin off the less attractive club.

Let's face it, there is nothing attractive about Everton. To their fans, yes. But to anyone outside their little bubble, no.

Not even their fans!!


Oh you said "to" their fans.
Online swoopy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18189 on: Today at 11:17:49 pm »


Don't think YNWA at Anfield went down well tonight with the blues :lmao
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18190 on: Today at 11:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:42:41 pm
Yep. Basically saying nobody else fancied sponsoring them there.


Bargain Boos were unavailable for comment today
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18191 on: Today at 11:48:12 pm »
  • Richarlison Flare
  • FFP
  • Pitch Invasion
  • Harrassing CP manager (and do not forget Robin Olsen and City)
  • Racially Harrassing Players Families


Any news on these?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18192 on: Today at 11:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 11:42:02 pm

Bargain Boos were unavailable for comment today
Maybe Stake as their new sponsor makes sense, they can finally slay Count E. Road.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9790925/Vampire-confesses-murdering-ten-children-five-year-killing-spree-Kenya.html

apologies for the source
