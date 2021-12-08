What an awful deal.



They're a shite club who achieve absolutely nothing, then celebrate the fact. What big company would want their name associated with that shite? That lot have to take what they can get.I've never heard of most of their previous sponsors. The only two I'd heard of were NEC, when they had a good side in the 80s and One2One phones in the 90s. I haven't a clue who these new sponsors are.The Echo website said it's a club record for them. A quick Google says Liverpool are looking at getting $100m per year deal with our next shirt sponsor.