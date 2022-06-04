I have taken the small detour down to the dock road a few times recently and I can confirm that building works are ongoing at BMD. They are really building their stadium in that spot, it is quite certain. Even with just a few of trucks and ten men in hi viz vests, the traffic has come to a standstill. Once this is finished, if they do actually get to play there - getting in and out is going to be an almighty ballache - every single time they have a game I think that whole area is coming to a complete gridlock. They need to put the car park further away and encourage people to walk the last half mile. Definitely doesnt need another station, walking to Sandhills will ease the congestion better.

So cold,windy, smelly and constrained plus hard to get to, sounds ideal so long as you include the iconic riverfront location.