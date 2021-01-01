Yeah but when the cruise ships come up the Mersey , all the passengers will see the stadium and instantly become Everton fans. Although they wont really be allowed to as they were not born on county road.



I've actually seen that argument pushed with a straight face too.They must have a weird perception of what a cruiseline passenger is. They must think they are young, programmable automatons all with a brand new memory chip inserted just as they approach the Mersey Bar. These automatons will then only become attached to what they see on the journey up the Crosby Channel and along the Mersey. They then go away, visit numerous other cites but only remember two hundred yards of dockland with their stadium on, then go home and support Everton for the rest of their days.The reality being that most cruise passengers are middle-aged to elderly. Many couldn't give a rats ass about football. Those that do will already have been aligned with their own clubs for pretty much all of their lifetimes, and no amount of Everton showing a glimpse of thigh on the dockside is going to change that.Even if one or two really had got through most of their lives without a football allegiance, I doubt the fleeting glimpse of yet another stadium is going to sway them towards the shite. Anyone that impressionable is just as likely to look up on top of the hill, see Anfield, a ground and a club they actually already know, then head off up there instead anyway.But anyway, these tourists, if interested in football at all, are already aligned with football clubs elsewhere. They certainly aren't waiting until middle-age or pensionable age to chose some random club just because they saw a stadium near a riverbank.I've seen Barcelona, Prague, Krakow, Lisbon, Amsterdam and loads of other places, but I'm still a Liverpool fan. I didn't become a Barcelona, Espanyol, Wisla, Cracovia, SL Benfica, Sporting or Ajax fan instead just because I saw their place.Also, as you said, even if they somehow picked up a 'fan' or two on the strength of a tourist visit to Liverpool, they'd be hated, called all kinds of horrible names and driven out of town by their horribly backward support anyway.