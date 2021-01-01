« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 447 448 449 450 451 [452]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 993314 times)

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18040 on: Today at 04:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:58:47 pm
It's an absolutely terrible place to site a stadium. They've been so blinded, for some bizarre reason, by the fact it's next to the river. That's all that seems to matter to them. The fact it's such a terrible location for a ground, with the crowd numbers, transport issues, getting in and out etc, doesn't even seem to have been given a second thought by them.

I'm in that area every week, so I know what it's like. Apart from their "it's on the Mersey" cry, and a nice view of the Wirral on a good day, the location has very little going for it as a site for a major stadium. Hemmed in to the north by a massive sewage plant. Hemmed in by the river to the west. Hemmed in by a water-filled dock to the south and hemmed in by a listed dock wall, the dock road, and tight streets running off it up towards Derby Road to the east.

If they fill it, which they will initially and until the novelty wears off and the high cost of tickets puts many off, it's going to be absolute chaos getting in and out of there.

All that, just for a river view.
Yeah but when the cruise ships come up the Mersey , all the passengers will see the stadium and instantly become Everton fans. Although they wont really be allowed to as they were not born on county road.
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18041 on: Today at 04:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:42:03 pm
Funnily enough, I find myself wondering how Moshiri himself has been raising the capital to invest equity into Everton and get these preparatory works for their stadium going. Whatever he's worth these days we know it's not all cash, and now his dirty money pipeline to Uncle Uzzy will have been closed off.
Not to mention the pipeline to tax-payer subsidised money via the currently under-caution ex-mayor
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,287
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18042 on: Today at 04:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:42:03 pm
Funnily enough, I find myself wondering how Moshiri himself has been raising the capital to invest equity into Everton and get these preparatory works for their stadium going. Whatever he's worth these days we know it's not all cash, and now his dirty money pipeline to Uncle Uzzy will have been closed off.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online LuverlyRita

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18043 on: Today at 04:51:49 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:55:17 am
On a serious note. Been thinking about this for a few days. The one thing last Saturday showed, is that access to a ground is a vital factor in its safety. Given that there is a river on one side and a sewage works on the other, the only way into the site is from the Dock Road or from the city side which is a dock complex. Given that the dock wall is listed, I am struggling to envision 56,000 people getting in and out of that site.
I've thought the same every time I've passed the site. The M&S Bank Arena has decent access on 3 sides but it can be chaotic in the area after a concert despite a capacity of only 11,000. Bramely Moore is much more constrained and has a bigger capacity.
What happens in an emergency when crowds are moving away but vehicles (e.g. fire engines, ambulances) need access to the site?
A couple of months ago the area had to be evacuated due to concerns of a build up of gas when a pipe broke at the waste treatment works. Bad smells aside, what sort of other problems could their new neighbours present?
And what about rising sea levels? I assume the building is designed to cope but projections I've seen suggest the whole area could be under water by 2050. My match-going days are likely to be behind me by then but do the rest of you need to start saving for a boat?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,287
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18044 on: Today at 05:12:02 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:15:31 pm
Yeah but when the cruise ships come up the Mersey , all the passengers will see the stadium and instantly become Everton fans. Although they wont really be allowed to as they were not born on county road.
I've actually seen that argument pushed with a straight face too.

They must have a weird perception of what a cruiseline passenger is. They must think they are young, programmable automatons all with a brand new memory chip inserted just as they approach the Mersey Bar. These automatons will then only become attached to what they see on the journey up the Crosby Channel and along the Mersey. They then go away, visit numerous other cites but only remember two hundred yards of dockland with their stadium on, then go home and support Everton for the rest of their days.

The reality being that most cruise passengers are middle-aged to elderly. Many couldn't give a rats ass about football. Those that do will already have been aligned with their own clubs for pretty much all of their lifetimes, and no amount of Everton showing a glimpse of thigh on the dockside is going to change that.

Even if one or two really had got through most of their lives without a football allegiance, I doubt the fleeting glimpse of yet another stadium is going to sway them towards the shite. Anyone that impressionable is just as likely to look up on top of the hill, see Anfield, a ground and a club they actually already know, then head off up there instead anyway.

But anyway, these tourists, if interested in football at all, are already aligned with football clubs elsewhere. They certainly aren't waiting until middle-age or pensionable age to chose some random club just because they saw a stadium near a riverbank.

I've seen Barcelona, Prague, Krakow, Lisbon, Amsterdam and loads of other places, but I'm still a Liverpool fan. I didn't become a Barcelona, Espanyol, Wisla, Cracovia, SL Benfica, Sporting or Ajax fan instead just because I saw their place.

Also, as you said, even if they somehow picked up a 'fan' or two on the strength of a tourist visit to Liverpool, they'd be hated, called all kinds of horrible names and driven out of town by their horribly backward support anyway.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,676
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18045 on: Today at 05:15:53 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:05:30 pm
My arl fella grew up around there and has said the same thing since it was first announced. It's going to be a nightmare getting in and out of.

That location wouldn't even be quite so bad if there was somewhere nearby they could build a car park and also to convince merseytravel to run buses down that way too.

There's a site on the corner of regent road and bankfield st that would be ideal for a car park, it was used as a storage site for the various companies fucking up the roads around town.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 447 448 449 450 451 [452]   Go Up
« previous next »
 