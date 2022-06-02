Been thinking the same for a long time. 3/4 of the ground will be surrounded by water which produces its own crowd safety issues



It's an absolutely terrible place to site a stadium. They've been so blinded, for some bizarre reason, by the fact it's next to the river. That's all that seems to matter to them. The fact it's such a terrible location for a ground, with the crowd numbers, transport issues, getting in and out etc, doesn't even seem to have been given a second thought by them.I'm in that area every week, so I know what it's like. Apart from their "it's on the Mersey" cry, and a nice view of the Wirral on a good day, the location has very little going for it as a site for a major stadium. Hemmed in to the north by a massive sewage plant. Hemmed in by the river to the west. Hemmed in by a water-filled dock to the south and hemmed in by a listed dock wall, the dock road, and tight streets running off it up towards Derby Road to the east.If they fill it, which they will initially and until the novelty wears off and the high cost of tickets puts many off, it's going to be absolute chaos getting in and out of there.All that, just for a river view.