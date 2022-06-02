« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 446 447 448 449 450 [451]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 991756 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,279
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18000 on: June 2, 2022, 05:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on June  2, 2022, 05:41:05 pm
flying by the seat of your pants huh?

Eggs ackerly.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,202
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18001 on: June 2, 2022, 06:07:49 pm »
Always knew Richarlison was a fair-feather player.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,067
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18002 on: June 2, 2022, 06:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June  2, 2022, 06:07:49 pm
Always knew Richarlison was a fair-feather player.
Nah, I heard hes a goodfeather.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18003 on: June 2, 2022, 06:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on June  2, 2022, 06:27:27 pm
Nah, I heard hes a goodfeather.

His bloody evil feathered brethren have been shitting on my mailbox again.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,131
  • kopite
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18004 on: June 2, 2022, 06:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  2, 2022, 05:29:16 pm
Well, I've just been past the Pigeon's house, and it's been sold.


I take it, it has a loft conversion?
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,903
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18005 on: June 2, 2022, 06:55:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  2, 2022, 05:29:16 pm
Well, I've just been past the Pigeon's house, and it's been sold.

He's off.  :wave

I also read this morning that he was trolling the PL on Twatter after they charged him. He's an odious little guttersnipe.

Any news on his new perch.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,832
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18006 on: June 2, 2022, 06:56:27 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on June  2, 2022, 06:48:09 pm
I take it, it has a loft conversion?
I think his house is next door to Scouse UFC fighter Darren Trill.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,279
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18007 on: June 2, 2022, 06:57:16 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on June  2, 2022, 06:48:09 pm
I take it, it has a loft conversion?
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WO5prdpNmPM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WO5prdpNmPM</a>
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,279
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18008 on: June 2, 2022, 06:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June  2, 2022, 06:56:27 pm
I think his house is next door to Scouse UFC fighter Darren Trill.
;D
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,279
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18009 on: June 2, 2022, 07:09:05 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on June  2, 2022, 06:55:41 pm
Any news on his new perch.
It's all up in the air at the moment, but I believe Brazilian clubs Flewminense and Flamingo are in for him.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,131
  • kopite
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18010 on: June 2, 2022, 08:46:36 pm »
^^
Cash upfront or higher perchers?
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,183
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18011 on: Yesterday at 11:38:34 am »
After Tarkowski now...Last Burnley defender they bought worked out well didn't it, carry on
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,427
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18012 on: Yesterday at 12:09:03 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:38:34 am
After Tarkowski now...Last Burnley defender they bought worked out well didn't it, carry on
We got you relegated by our financial skullduggery; now sell us one of your better players.
FC No Shame strike again.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,926
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18013 on: Yesterday at 12:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 12:09:03 pm
We got you relegated by our financial skullduggery; now sell us one of your better players.
FC No Shame strike again.

Isn't he out of contract?
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,427
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18014 on: Yesterday at 12:36:49 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:09:58 pm
Isn't he out of contract?
Haven't got a clue mate; I just wanted to have a dig at the fiancial cheats  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,781
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18015 on: Yesterday at 02:12:37 pm »
Yes he is.

Natural Everton fodder.  Plus hes cheap
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,382
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18016 on: Yesterday at 03:10:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:12:37 pm
Yes he is.

Natural Everton fodder.  Plus hes cheap

But hell be hailed as better than VVD, Konate and Matip and will be their first success of the 2022 Transfer Window Shield.

Unless, of course, he picks somewhere else in which case hell be shite.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,210
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18017 on: Yesterday at 03:48:55 pm »
If only you fuckers had paid the rent 130 years ago.  :wave
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,707
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18018 on: Yesterday at 07:53:22 pm »




 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,623
  • Seis Veces
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18019 on: Yesterday at 07:57:50 pm »
I can't even envision a 50+ thousand seater football stadium existing in a space that small. What is the surrounding are going to end up like. I feel if it's ever built it's going down in infamy for all the wrong reasons.

"If you build it, they won't come"
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,926
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18020 on: Yesterday at 08:05:30 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:57:50 pm
I can't even envision a 50+ thousand seater football stadium existing in a space that small. What is the surrounding are going to end up like. I feel if it's ever built it's going down in infamy for all the wrong reasons.

"If you build it, they won't come"

My arl fella grew up around there and has said the same thing since it was first announced. It's going to be a nightmare getting in and out of.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,832
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18021 on: Yesterday at 08:35:28 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:38:34 am
After Tarkowski now...Last Burnley defender they bought worked out well didn't it, carry on
Shite player joining a shite club with a shithouse fraud manager.
Logged

Offline El Ninos Black Eye

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,501
  • What we do in life, echoes in eternity!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18022 on: Yesterday at 09:51:56 pm »
Honestly theyve lost there sense of what it means to come from this City and what this city stands for. If it means they can beat us with a stick over something like what happened last Saturday and align themselves with the rest of the little Englanders then theyll do it. Even though deep down they know what happened last weeks, couldve happened to anyone and couldve resulted in fatalities.  There not far away now from calling us Bin Dippers like the Mancs. Utter scum the lot of them
Logged
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,781
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18023 on: Yesterday at 10:25:20 pm »
How are they currently paying for their stadium build?

I cant see any evidence of them having secured financing for it yet, despite it having been close for some months.

The money must be coming from somewhere?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18024 on: Yesterday at 11:24:20 pm »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 09:51:56 pm
Honestly theyve lost there sense of what it means to come from this City and what this city stands for. If it means they can beat us with a stick over something like what happened last Saturday and align themselves with the rest of the little Englanders then theyll do it. Even though deep down they know what happened last weeks, couldve happened to anyone and couldve resulted in fatalities.  There not far away now from calling us Bin Dippers like the Mancs. Utter scum the lot of them
they're weirdos, tie themselves up in knots trying to get one over on us. and touchy bastards as well. i was with one the other day - was revelling in the fact we lost the CL final. I just said I was proud of the lads for the effort they gave, had a fun season and the events before the final overshadowed everything anyway. they said it was our fault, typical scousers?? I said but you say none of our fans are from liverpool - they agreed and said they were from london and norway - i said if thats true, they did really well all getting into town for the parade!
then they said the real madrid goal was disallowed because they change the rules for klopp - liverpool get all the decisions and everton get none. then i pointed out the numerous soft penatlies they got from their diving players, no punishment over financial misconduct and crazy delay on punishing richarlison after he'd played a big part in securing their safety. The bluenose lost their shit. delicate little flowers these lot. can't wait til they finally get relegated,
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,707
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18025 on: Yesterday at 11:50:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:25:20 pm
How are they currently paying for their stadium build?

I cant see any evidence of them having secured financing for it yet, despite it having been close for some months.

The money must be coming from somewhere?

It seems that Moshiri is financing the works so far ...
Logged

Online cheesyleps

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18026 on: Today at 12:24:43 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:57:50 pm
I can't even envision a 50+ thousand seater football stadium existing in a space that small. What is the surrounding are going to end up like. I feel if it's ever built it's going down in infamy for all the wrong reasons.

"If you build it, they won't come"

If it is built, it will eventually be used as a case study in universities for how not to site a football stadium in relation to access issues.

The entirety of the capacity having to egress after a game via a space only just wider than the footprint of the ground will be an absolute nightmare. Getting out from the long-side next to the river won't be fun at all, even if some use the tiny connecting bridge which will serve as a natural bottleneck.

They will end up having to buy and fill in the adjacent dock to try and relieve the pressure.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 446 447 448 449 450 [451]   Go Up
« previous next »
 