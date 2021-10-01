Is that the imaginary stadium that is never going to happen?



A few bits of steel going up means nothing. Construction started on the Nou Mestella in 2007, should have been ready for 09/10, but Valencia ran out of cash, sound familiar? They are hoping to restart construction this year with an opening of 2024. With a bit of luck, no relegation and a huge handout, maybe your new white elephant will be ready for 2039