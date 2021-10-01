« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 442 443 444 445 446 [447]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 977904 times)

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17840 on: Today at 06:53:55 am »
Amazing how well behaved lfc fans are, while small number of blues go to france cause riot in there :wave
  
Logged

Offline Catch22

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17841 on: Today at 06:58:47 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:15:00 pm
Theyve put out the compensatory, and obligatory, stadium news a day early.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/cl4jr2zy7zno
Is that the imaginary stadium that is never going to happen?  :wave
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,482
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17842 on: Today at 07:41:13 am »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 06:53:55 am
Amazing how well behaved lfc fans are, while small number of blues go to france cause riot in there :wave

They had at least 100,000 in Lille
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,431
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17843 on: Today at 07:56:45 am »
Quote from: Catch22 on Today at 06:58:47 am
Is that the imaginary stadium that is never going to happen?  :wave

Nope, it is the stadium that will bankrupt Everton, and will take them into administration ...
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,391
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17844 on: Today at 08:24:40 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:39:40 pm
The slight issue with that theory is that Hughes's daft comments were in 77. In the 80's we had the friendly finals in 84, 86 and 89. When fans shared the same coaches down to London and stood side by side in the pubs and in the ground.

Everton fans showed almost no bitterness in the 80's when they were competing and winning things. The bitterness began when their success stopped and we carried on winning. Since then they have come up with every excuse under the sun to try and excuse their bitterness.

The truth is that they are sore losers who are utterly incapable of accepting any of the blame for their capitulation since the 80's. The reality is that they have been a thoroughly mediocre club for almost all of their existence. Any slight success has always been met with vastly exaggerated giddiness that has lead to ridiculous expectations.

When their farcical expectations are not met then they turn on players, managers the board and above all Liverpool FC. You could possibly excuse that on one occasion, if they learned from their mistakes. However, it is a never ending cycle of preposterous expectations followed by inevitable crashes, rinse and repeat.   

If they were a one club city, or the main club in the city, then they'd act a lot different.

Broadly similar sized clubs like Villa, Leeds, West Ham, Newcastle or Forest don't carry on like they do and all have the same or longer  trophy droughts and have had spells out the top flight.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17845 on: Today at 08:39:20 am »
Quote from: Catch22 on Today at 06:58:47 am
Is that the imaginary stadium that is never going to happen?  :wave

Look who decided to show his face on here.  GOT's King of the cranks - Catcherinthrye. ;D
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17846 on: Today at 09:08:53 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:39:20 am
Look who decided to show his face on here.  GOT's King of the cranks - Catcherinthrye. ;D


Five years and that's all he has got.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17847 on: Today at 09:15:44 am »
Quote from: Catch22 on Today at 06:58:47 am
Is that the imaginary stadium that is never going to happen?  :wave
You picked a good day to pop your head up out of the pit. Enjoy the game Everton will never play in tonight.  :wave
Logged

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17848 on: Today at 09:49:34 am »
They can add the steelwork supercolumn trophy to the cuckoo clock now. Talk about a cabinet of champions.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17849 on: Today at 10:25:52 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:08:53 am

Five years and that's all he has got.

Surprised he even had to do this, what with all the essays about it being 'worrying times' for us that he's been producing for GOT.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,420
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17850 on: Today at 10:44:36 am »
Hey Catchy look at this Paddy Power video go write them a disgusted tweet you coward

https://mobile.twitter.com/paddypower/status/1529829863644975105
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,597
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17851 on: Today at 10:59:03 am »
Quote from: Catch22 on Today at 06:58:47 am
Is that the imaginary stadium that is never going to happen?  :wave

A few bits of steel going up means nothing. Construction started on the Nou Mestella in 2007, should have been ready for 09/10, but Valencia ran out of cash, sound familiar? They are hoping to restart construction this year with an opening of 2024. With a bit of luck, no relegation and a huge handout, maybe your new white elephant will be ready for 2039

Logged
Scouse not English

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,280
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17852 on: Today at 11:01:02 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:44:36 am
Hey Catchy look at this Paddy Power video go write them a disgusted tweet you coward

https://mobile.twitter.com/paddypower/status/1529829863644975105

Great to see a bit of humour rather than the usual misery and gloom.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,162
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17853 on: Today at 01:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Catch22 on Today at 06:58:47 am
Is that the imaginary stadium that is never going to happen?  :wave
Hello, Catcher in the Rye.  :wave

Hope you're mum's got your Madrid shirt ironed and ready for tonight.  :tosser
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17854 on: Today at 01:33:55 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:44:36 am
Hey Catchy look at this Paddy Power video go write them a disgusted tweet you coward

https://mobile.twitter.com/paddypower/status/1529829863644975105
;D ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Catch22

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17855 on: Today at 05:09:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:59:03 am
A few bits of steel going up means nothing. Construction started on the Nou Mestella in 2007, should have been ready for 09/10, but Valencia ran out of cash, sound familiar? They are hoping to restart construction this year with an opening of 2024. With a bit of luck, no relegation and a huge handout, maybe your new white elephant will be ready for 2039


Is this what youre hanging your hat on now? From itll never get approved, to itll never get started to now itll never get completed?

Pretty obvious what comes next. When its completed, and it WILL be, its obviously going to sink before the first season is out  ;D
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,892
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17856 on: Today at 05:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Catch22 on Today at 05:09:47 pm
Is this what youre hanging your hat on now? From itll never get approved, to itll never get started to now itll never get completed?

Pretty obvious what comes next. When its completed, and it WILL be, its obviously going to sink before the first season is out  ;D

Be the best stadia in the championship though mate.
Logged

Offline Catch22

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17857 on: Today at 05:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:39:20 am
Look who decided to show his face on here.  GOT's King of the cranks - Catcherinthrye. ;D
No that isnt me.
Logged

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,743
  • All is well
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17858 on: Today at 05:12:03 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 06:53:55 am
Amazing how well behaved lfc fans are, while small number of blues go to france cause riot in there :wave
 

Ayyy a small number I'll have you know there were over 100,000 blues there that day!
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,881
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17859 on: Today at 05:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Catch22 on Today at 05:09:47 pm
Is this what youre hanging your hat on now? From itll never get approved, to itll never get started to now itll never get completed?

Pretty obvious what comes next. When its completed, and it WILL be, its obviously going to sink before the first season is out  ;D

Can you point us to the announcement that Everton FC have secured financing to complete the stadium?
So far all that has happened is Moshiri putting in some money to start the build.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Catch22

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17860 on: Today at 05:13:03 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:01:02 am
Great to see a bit of humour rather than the usual misery and gloom.
Quite right. So many mardy ar$es around these days.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,162
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17861 on: Today at 05:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Catch22 on Today at 05:13:03 pm
Quite right. So many mardy ar$es around these days.
Haven't you got anything better to do?

No essays due in for GOT?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,280
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17862 on: Today at 05:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:20:07 pm
Haven't you got anything better to do?

No essays due in for GOT?

Even though Catch22 is using the name of an American modern classic he doesnt display the same pomposity and phoney erudition as the individual masquerading as Catshit.

Our Catch has been in here 2014 and hasnt, to my knowledge, posted any bought of the Internet doctoral theses.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,137
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17863 on: Today at 06:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Catch22 on Today at 05:09:47 pm
Is this what youre hanging your hat on now? From itll never get approved, to itll never get started to now itll never get completed?

Pretty obvious what comes next. When its completed, and it WILL be, its obviously going to sink before the first season is out  ;D

Is this what you're hanging your hat on now? Stadium banter?

We'll have a 61k capacity stadium before yours even opens its doors, assuming it ever does. And we'll have done it without moving from our ancestral home.  :wave
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 442 443 444 445 446 [447]   Go Up
« previous next »
 