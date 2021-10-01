The slight issue with that theory is that Hughes's daft comments were in 77. In the 80's we had the friendly finals in 84, 86 and 89. When fans shared the same coaches down to London and stood side by side in the pubs and in the ground.
Everton fans showed almost no bitterness in the 80's when they were competing and winning things. The bitterness began when their success stopped and we carried on winning. Since then they have come up with every excuse under the sun to try and excuse their bitterness.
The truth is that they are sore losers who are utterly incapable of accepting any of the blame for their capitulation since the 80's. The reality is that they have been a thoroughly mediocre club for almost all of their existence. Any slight success has always been met with vastly exaggerated giddiness that has lead to ridiculous expectations.
When their farcical expectations are not met then they turn on players, managers the board and above all Liverpool FC. You could possibly excuse that on one occasion, if they learned from their mistakes. However, it is a never ending cycle of preposterous expectations followed by inevitable crashes, rinse and repeat.
If they were a one club city, or the main club in the city, then they'd act a lot different.
Broadly similar sized clubs like Villa, Leeds, West Ham, Newcastle or Forest don't carry on like they do and all have the same or longer trophy droughts and have had spells out the top flight.