« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 439 440 441 442 443 [444]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 969403 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,072
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17720 on: Yesterday at 04:41:53 pm »
Reckon the PL hoped to kick this particular can of words onto the EFL to deal with. They hate having to make any kind of decision that might reflect badly on the product. Equally, I think they preferred to leave it up to individual clubs to take action against Everton, rather than do it themselves unilaterally.

I reckon they want some kind of excuse before taking action. But seeing as they signed off on the accounts after monitoring Everton's finances for six months, it will look dodgy af to apply sanctions now.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17721 on: Yesterday at 04:42:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:34:08 pm
Was that formerly a boys and girls school combined?  My mum went to Calder High......

That´s right yeah! Originally it was Quarry Bank Boys School (where John Lennon formed "The Quarrymen"), which merged with Calder High Girls School. Eventually merged with a load of other schools.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,625
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17722 on: Yesterday at 04:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 04:42:11 pm
That´s right yeah! Originally it was Quarry Bank Boys School (where John Lennon formed "The Quarrymen"), which merged with Calder High Girls School. Eventually merged with a load of other schools.
Ah posh then!

My grandad went to Collegiate I think, but he was the first head of Millbank college too.....
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,403
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17723 on: Yesterday at 04:48:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:34:08 pm
Was that formerly a boys and girls school combined?  My mum went to Calder High......
Lsd?
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17724 on: Yesterday at 04:49:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:44:26 pm
Ah posh then!

My grandad went to Collegiate I think, but he was the first head of Millbank college too.....


It was and it wasn´t  :D. Had a pretty wide catchment area. All us posh kids from Aigburth, Allerton and Mosley Hill, and the not so posh kids from Toxeth, Wavertree, Garston and Speke. Made for a pretty interesting mix....
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17725 on: Yesterday at 04:50:42 pm »
Fair play to Leeds for sticking with it. Shame they haven't seemingly got any other clubs on board.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,358
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17726 on: Yesterday at 04:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:41:53 pm
Reckon the PL hoped to kick this particular can of words onto the EFL to deal with. They hate having to make any kind of decision that might reflect badly on the product. Equally, I think they preferred to leave it up to individual clubs to take action against Everton, rather than do it themselves unilaterally.

I reckon they want some kind of excuse before taking action. But seeing as they signed off on the accounts after monitoring Everton's finances for six months, it will look dodgy af to apply sanctions now.

The only time they took action was when they were forced to over Portsmouth back in 2010 because they were into administration and they still let them continue in the league as a bankrupt club for the rest of the season.

There was some suggestion they showed some goodwill to Everton as they spoke out strongly against the Super League (seeing as they weren't invited).

Plus the fact Everton fans are absolutely unhinged. The Premier League know what they'd be dealing with if they punished them. The PL social media pages have been bombarded with those corruption banners from Evertonians as it is, despite them letting them break rules with impunity.

The EFL do actually enforce the rules and would have thrown the book at them, especially if they didn't go straight back up.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,358
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17727 on: Yesterday at 04:57:26 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:50:42 pm
Fair play to Leeds for sticking with it. Shame they haven't seemingly got any other clubs on board.

There was an article on The Athletic last week that said Burnley and Leeds had pledged to back the other, whoever stayed up.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,373
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17728 on: Yesterday at 05:10:17 pm »
surprised that Everton didn't send all their supporters to the Abu Dhabi parade to help with the numbers.*



*surprised Abu Dhabi didn't just pay 50,000 more people to show up.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,500
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17729 on: Yesterday at 05:52:29 pm »
I don't think there's any mandatory point deduction stated in the rules so even if this was escalated it's unlikely that CAS could enforce that. At best Everton might be fined and Burnley might receive monetary compensation.

That's assuming it even gets to CAS, which I doubt.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,569
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17730 on: Yesterday at 06:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:52:29 pm
I don't think there's any mandatory point deduction stated in the rules so even if this was escalated it's unlikely that CAS could enforce that. At best Everton might be fined and Burnley might receive monetary compensation.

That's assuming it even gets to CAS, which I doubt.
My understanding from one of the earlier reports is that Burnley essentially would sue the PL for failure to enforce it's own rules, it would take months (at least) and be a *large* financial compensation - but then the PL might give Everton a points deduction (possibly suspended) and/or fine.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,824
  • JFT 97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17731 on: Yesterday at 06:43:07 pm »
Burnley and Leeds are asking for an Independent review of Everton's accounts. That would almost certainly be administered by the FA who would setup a panel to review the accounts and recommend any action.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Currywurst

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17732 on: Yesterday at 08:00:18 pm »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 08:43:59 am
Ah, the old nature vs nurture RE Evertonianism.

I'm an OOT. I became a red at about 7 or 8 yrs old. I'm 56 now. A jock, living in Surrey. Quite possibley the only labour voter in the county along with wifey. Even at the lowest ebb for the club, ie Hillsborough or H&G, you fans never became sour or bitter. Its quite a contrast between the two clubs.

Ah no, there (at least) two of us! Know what you mean, though, if you vote Labour in our road, the candidate comes round and thanks you personally.
Logged
Füreinander, nicht jeder für sich.

Offline Currywurst

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17733 on: Yesterday at 08:03:21 pm »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 09:39:56 am
We even had a labour ticket on our locals this year, which was nice. Its Lib Dem Tory round here in Tandridge.

Bloody hell, you're in Tandridge, too? Maybe we should start the Tandridge Labour and Liverpool supporters club, probably no need for large premises. Mind you, most of the people I know are either Palace (closest club), Chelsea knuckleheads or just simple MU glory hunters (although their numbers seem to be declining recently).
Logged
Füreinander, nicht jeder für sich.

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,624
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17734 on: Yesterday at 08:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:33:32 pm

Wonder if hiring expensive lawyers is with 'acceptable losses'

If the Bitters hired an expensive lawyer, it would be a former M** U lawyer who was not very good.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline Robbie-not-Fowler

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17735 on: Yesterday at 08:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:39:14 pm
They don't half love to try and copy everything we do.
Understandably, I'm no expert on the Ev's former players, but I was trying to identify those 5 depicted on the mural, going from left to right:
(1) I've no idea who player No 1 is;
(2) Seems to an Alan Ball lookalike;
(3) Howard Kendall, initially a successful manager, I believe;
(4) Neville Southall, he's O.K. 'cos he's Welsh;
(5) Definitely Ronnie O'Sullivan, I've no idea how he got in there!!!
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,625
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17736 on: Yesterday at 08:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Robbie-not-Fowler on Yesterday at 08:31:15 pm
Understandably, I'm no expert on the Ev's former players, but I was trying to identify those 5 depicted on the mural, going from left to right:
(1) I've no idea who player No 1 is;
(2) Seems to an Alan Ball lookalike;
(3) Howard Kendall, initially a successful manager, I believe;
(4) Neville Southall, he's O.K. 'cos he's Welsh;
(5) Definitely Ronnie O'Sullivan, I've no idea how he got in there!!!
I cannot believe you dont know who number 1 is.

We can laugh at Everton, but we shouldnt disrespect one of the great players

Clue: hes their greatest ever player.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,664
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17737 on: Yesterday at 08:40:29 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:25:56 am
I did think that without any reasoning, again going to college as a teen I started to notice a few more blues as I mixed with North Liverpool lads more and more.

But still Liverpool fans outweighed them, its an absolute myth that its 50/50. I'd say its 70% Liverpool at least.

Not even Everton's own surveys suggest that, their results were 50% LFC, 25% Everton and 25% no interest in football.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,625
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17738 on: Yesterday at 08:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:40:29 pm
Not even Everton's own surveys suggest that, their results were 50% LFC, 25% Everton and 25% no interest in football.
Arent the last two the same?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,110
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17739 on: Yesterday at 08:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Robbie-not-Fowler on Yesterday at 08:31:15 pm
Understandably, I'm no expert on the Ev's former players, but I was trying to identify those 5 depicted on the mural, going from left to right:
(1) I've no idea who player No 1 is;
(2) Seems to an Alan Ball lookalike;
(3) Howard Kendall, initially a successful manager, I believe;
(4) Neville Southall, he's O.K. 'cos he's Welsh;
(5) Definitely Ronnie O'Sullivan, I've no idea how he got in there!!!
1) Dixie Dean.

2) Alan Ball.

3) Howard Kendall.

4) Neville Southall.

5) I'm not totally sure, but I think it's Leighton Baines.

All excellent players.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,497
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17740 on: Yesterday at 08:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Robbie-not-Fowler on Yesterday at 08:31:15 pm
Understandably, I'm no expert on the Ev's former players, but I was trying to identify those 5 depicted on the mural, going from left to right:
(1) I've no idea who player No 1 is;
(2) Seems to an Alan Ball lookalike;
(3) Howard Kendall, initially a successful manager, I believe;
(4) Neville Southall, he's O.K. 'cos he's Welsh;
(5) Definitely Ronnie O'Sullivan, I've no idea how he got in there!!!

As Tepid says, you should know the 1st - that last is Leighton Baines
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,664
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17741 on: Yesterday at 09:08:41 pm »
To be fair, we don't have the same level of obsessive interest in them so people may not recognise him in colour.  ;D

As far as the one on the right, it looks like a young Peter Capaldi.

Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,260
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17742 on: Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:11:35 pm
They also love the EFC car number plate. They always seem compelled to overstate their blueness. It's small man syndrome.

Most Reds I know are very understated. Don't go on about being red and are pretty low key. It's a bit like how I used to know a martial arts expert and instructor. He was so placid, never put himself about and was very unassuming. Contrast that with gobby dickheads on street corners making out they are hard.

One is confident and assured, thus no need to shout the odds. The other is deeply insecure and tries to mask it by being loud, aggressive and in your face.

I live in Chester but regularly visit Liverpool to visit family. I rarely see an EFC plate in Liverpool but Chester is infested with them.

Maybe something to do with the geographic proximity to their homeland of North Wales.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,260
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17743 on: Yesterday at 11:05:34 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 03:57:24 pm
I heard a rumour might happen...

Did Robert DiNero tell you, talking Italian?
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,664
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17744 on: Yesterday at 11:17:09 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm
I live in Chester but regularly visit Liverpool to visit family. I rarely see an EFC plate in Liverpool but Chester is infested with them.

Maybe something to do with the geographic proximity to their homeland of North Wales.

I see a fair few of them up this way when out walking the dogs, some have been on red cars though, so those ones clearly aren't bitters who are scared of the r word.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,781
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17745 on: Yesterday at 11:24:36 pm »
I get the Leeds are sticking with Burnley to push on against the potential legal case against Everton.
Considering the thin margins of relegation, it is possibly in the best interest not only of Leeds but also other potential relegation fighers of next season: The newly promoted teams + the likes of Southamption, Palace, even Villa. Basically whoever is even remotely likely to be in the bottom half and risks falling into the relegation slots - to take a chance and join the legal effort to go after a points deduction for next season against Everton. At worst, no harm done, and at best, one of them may just get to live another season in the PL, with Fwank and his boo boys taking their place, after a valiant effort against the odds...
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,072
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17746 on: Yesterday at 11:40:07 pm »
If Everton are allowed to continue their financial antics into next season, then this issue is going to continue. I can't see how their financial position will improve in the next 9-12 months, either. If Everton are sanctioned a year down the line it should only infuriate Leeds and Burnley more - especially if Leeds are battling the drop again next season.

Bottom line, whatever sanction that could be applied next year can and should be applied now. Their circumstances aren't going to change, and the PL have basically set a precedent by letting Everton off.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,110
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17747 on: Today at 12:09:27 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm
I live in Chester but regularly visit Liverpool to visit family. I rarely see an EFC plate in Liverpool but Chester is infested with them.

Maybe something to do with the geographic proximity to their homeland of North Wales.
I see at least one every time I'm out driving in the car.

I also saw one today on West Kirby promenade. On a red Mini Cooper. No doubt there so the driver could look across the River Dee, wishing they were over in Wales with the rest of the blues.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,886
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17748 on: Today at 12:40:39 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 11:24:36 pm
I get the Leeds are sticking with Burnley to push on against the potential legal case against Everton.
Considering the thin margins of relegation, it is possibly in the best interest not only of Leeds but also other potential relegation fighers of next season: The newly promoted teams + the likes of Southamption, Palace, even Villa. Basically whoever is even remotely likely to be in the bottom half and risks falling into the relegation slots - to take a chance and join the legal effort to go after a points deduction for next season against Everton. At worst, no harm done, and at best, one of them may just get to live another season in the PL, with Fwank and his boo boys taking their place, after a valiant effort against the odds...


The thing is that if this case is ignored they will have to ignore all the others who can afford to post losses to try and buy success, Newcastle et all will have a field day and any team that relies on income will be priced out (or have their costs raised). It's in the interests of most clubs to make sure the rules apply.


That said, the Everton claim that they get shitter the more they spend and lose money will be hard to disprove in court. Apparently without spending all that dosh they claim they would have finished 4th.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,275
  • Kloppite
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17749 on: Today at 12:48:40 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 11:24:36 pm
I get the Leeds are sticking with Burnley to push on against the potential legal case against Everton.
Considering the thin margins of relegation, it is possibly in the best interest not only of Leeds but also other potential relegation fighers of next season: The newly promoted teams + the likes of Southamption, Palace, even Villa. Basically whoever is even remotely likely to be in the bottom half and risks falling into the relegation slots - to take a chance and join the legal effort to go after a points deduction for next season against Everton. At worst, no harm done, and at best, one of them may just get to live another season in the PL, with Fwank and his boo boys taking their place, after a valiant effort against the odds...

Yeah, what's the point on having FFP rules, then allow clubs to get away with breaching them?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,840
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17750 on: Today at 12:55:04 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:40:39 am

The thing is that if this case is ignored they will have to ignore all the others who can afford to post losses to try and buy success, Newcastle et all will have a field day and any team that relies on income will be priced out (or have their costs raised). It's in the interests of most clubs to make sure the rules apply.


Absolutely. I'd imagine clubs like Palace, Brentford and Southampton, as well as the newly promoted clubs will take keen interest in the outcome
Logged

Online btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17751 on: Today at 06:04:15 am »
Hope LFC throw their support to this. we need to get rid of financially doped clubs one by one
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,403
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17752 on: Today at 06:08:10 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm
I live in Chester but regularly visit Liverpool to visit family. I rarely see an EFC plate in Liverpool but Chester is infested with them.

Maybe something to do with the geographic proximity to their homeland of North Wales.
My wife was driving across Switch Island last night and the fella in front of her was driving like an arsehole; way too close to the car in front and lane hopping to try and get past it.
Mr's TT says to me... "Look at this fella, he's driving like a clown."
"Yeah" I said, "I think his reg explains quite a lot."
S666 EFC  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Pages: 1 ... 439 440 441 442 443 [444]   Go Up
« previous next »
 