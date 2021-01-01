I get the Leeds are sticking with Burnley to push on against the potential legal case against Everton.
Considering the thin margins of relegation, it is possibly in the best interest not only of Leeds but also other potential relegation fighers of next season: The newly promoted teams + the likes of Southamption, Palace, even Villa. Basically whoever is even remotely likely to be in the bottom half and risks falling into the relegation slots - to take a chance and join the legal effort to go after a points deduction for next season against Everton. At worst, no harm done, and at best, one of them may just get to live another season in the PL, with Fwank and his boo boys taking their place, after a valiant effort against the odds...