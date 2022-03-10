Throughout the south of the city its vast majority red.



It's probably more even in places like Walton and Bootle and through the north of the city.



2001 cup treble and Istanbul has a big effect in widening the gap in terms of the next generation. The Klopp era will do the same.



The thing is, because we don't have enforced birth control in this country like China used to have, there is a tendency for people to indoctrinate their youngsters at an early age. You know the sort of stuff, but a baby kit on the way back from the hospital, paint the nursery blue (we probably do that as well without batting an eye), taking them to their first match at age 3, throwing them at the opposition once they get to age 5, buying them Everton themed gifts every christmas and kicking them out of the house when they show any sign of redness.This 'normalisation' is usually established by the age they join school by which time it is too late because anyone who switches club support by the time they reach school will have a dog's life (from both sides).In this sense it will take decades to 'breed' this out and will involve teenage rebellion, homelessness and fights within families to make it move faster. The pain inflicted on these kids is enormous and there is probably a seething resentment amongst them as they try and justify choices that were not made by them. It's bound to affect your mental health and your personality.Then of course there are those who hate their parents and, if red, choose blue as a rebellion, some who like the colour blue, those with 'problems' who find the whole, 'kill him' mentality attractive and who take to the naked hatred that they can access on a regular basis through Goodison.Of course there are plenty of blues who are decent and who make sensible independent choices which is fine. Just be aware there are modern day slaves and psychotics within that mass.