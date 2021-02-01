My year in school in South Liverpool felt like it was getting close to 50/50 Reds/Blues, but looking back I think the Blues were just a lot more gobby and it was probably closer to 65/35 Red/Blue.



Interestingly, it was the posh school down the road where I knew the highest concentration of Blues, and a few of them travelling in from outside the city as well



You might be right about North Liverpool. I have met a lot of Blues from the likes of Bootle and Walton, but even the posher bits like Waterloo.



I wasn't going to say it, but you did, so I'll say it now. Something that makes it look like there are more of them than there actually is, is their gobbiness. I've always found them to be the minority, but a highly vocal one. Forever bleating and needing to be heard by everyone.Anyway, I can't speak for Walton. I don't know it enough. Although I did sometimes drink along County Road on Saturday nights before going into town. Pubs including the Red Brick. We were all Reds.I lived in Waterloo in the 80s and found that majority Red. I've known Bootle all of my life and it's never crossed my mind that it is more blue. It's always felt majority Red to me. Lads from there in school we're almost all Reds. When I was at school, I'd see most of the school on the Spion Kop.Everton are well represented of course. I'm not trying to run their support down here. They have a solid core across the city. I've never perceived any area of the city or wider region more blue than red, though.In absolute, 100% honesty, the only place I've ever been and noticed more blues than reds was Llandudno. I saw more BS shirts there than I see in Liverpool.