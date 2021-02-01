« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17680 on: Today at 09:08:22 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:43:59 am
Ah, the old nature vs nurture RE Evertonianism.

I'm an OOT. I became a red at about 7 or 8 yrs old. I'm 56 now. A jock, living in Surrey. Quite possibley the only labour voter in the county along with wifey. Even at the lowest ebb for the club, ie Hillsborough or H&G, you fans never became sour or bitter. Its quite a contrast between the two clubs.

Don't get me wrong, I hated Utd and always wanted them to lose, but I admired what they had built. In reality, most of my annoyance was directed towards our club and the relatively* poor way it was run, because I knew that we had the potential to challenge Utd if we got our act together. Funnily enough, Peter Robinson (I think) saw the potential in Utd and could see what they would be capable of if they got their act together.

*whilst it was run like a corner shop, it was run nowhere near as badly as Everton have been.

PS well done on flying the flag in Surrey!

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17681 on: Today at 09:27:35 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:43:59 am
Ah, the old nature vs nurture RE Evertonianism.

I'm an OOT. I became a red at about 7 or 8 yrs old. I'm 56 now. A jock, living in Surrey. Quite possibley the only labour voter in the county along with wifey. Even at the lowest ebb for the club, ie Hillsborough or H&G, you fans never became sour or bitter. Its quite a contrast between the two clubs.


You're deffo not alone in Surrey - one of our staff lives there and is also deffo not of the tory demographic :wave
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17682 on: Today at 09:39:56 am
We even had a labour ticket on our locals this year, which was nice. Its Lib Dem Tory round here in Tandridge.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17683 on: Today at 09:46:01 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:08:22 am
Don't get me wrong, I hated Utd and always wanted them to lose, but I admired what they had built. In reality, most of my annoyance was directed towards our club and the relatively* poor way it was run, because I knew that we had the potential to challenge Utd if we got our act together. Funnily enough, Peter Robinson (I think) saw the potential in Utd and could see what they would be capable of if they got their act together.

*whilst it was run like a corner shop, it was run nowhere near as badly as Everton have been.

PS well done on flying the flag in Surrey!

You can see the difference in the fan base. H&G were run out of the club due to a concerted and coordinated campaign.
FSG are regularly reminded of their place in the scheme of things.

Evertonians plan a protest against the mismanagement running through the club and the vast majority ignore the protest but sit on their hands and, probably, moan about their latest perceived injustice about the teams we have in our CL group.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17684 on: Today at 09:55:51 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:04:33 am
I was born on County Road. Me and my mates I went to school with who all lived on County Road were all reds. Absolute myth they peddle about us having no local fans obviously.

There were about 3 Evertonians max in my year in school. This was in Speke so unsure if you go more north it swings into more 50/50, but from my experience, its majority reds everywhere.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17685 on: Today at 10:43:18 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 09:27:35 am
You're deffo not alone in Surrey - one of our staff lives there and is also deffo not of the tory demographic :wave

My mate moved to Surrey, his wife used to be a Tory, she's now more left wing than him ;D

Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:04:33 am
I was born on County Road. Me and my mates I went to school with who all lived on County Road were all reds. Absolute myth they peddle about us having no local fans obviously.

My Mums side of the family is from Everton, all Reds bar 3 cousins who are Blues because of their Dad who married my Mums sister. Dads side originally from Scottie, moved to 2 doors away from the St Hilda before my Dad was born in the 40's, all reds except again 3 cousins and same as my Ma, his sister married a Blue.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17686 on: Today at 11:23:03 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:55:51 am
There were about 3 Evertonians max in my year in school. This was in Speke so unsure if you go more north it swings into more 50/50, but from my experience, its majority reds everywhere.

Throughout the south of the city its vast majority red.

It's probably more even in places like Walton and Bootle and through the north of the city.

2001 cup treble and Istanbul has a big effect in widening the gap in terms of the next generation. The Klopp era will do the same.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17687 on: Today at 11:25:56 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:23:03 am
Throughout the south of the city its vast majority red.

It's probably more even in places like Walton and Bootle and through the north of the city.

2001 cup treble and Istanbul has a big effect in widening the gap in terms of the next generation. The Klopp era will do the same.

I did think that without any reasoning, again going to college as a teen I started to notice a few more blues as I mixed with North Liverpool lads more and more.

But still Liverpool fans outweighed them, its an absolute myth that its 50/50. I'd say its 70% Liverpool at least.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17688 on: Today at 11:28:45 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:52:35 am
I've been meaning to talk about this whole thing about OOTs, tourists etc.
I know we've got a huge national and international fanbase, many with no connection to the city other than the team. I'm actually proud that a relatively small (in global terms) city has produced a football team which has captured so many peoples' imaginations.

But I'd also argue that a significant part of our OOT support is made up of people that were local but have moved away for work etc. which is in many cases a direct result of the economic history of the city.
Just from reading posts on here, there's a fairly big group of expats all over the country. Also from reading posts many of them have brought up little reds. Who when they start going will be classed as OOTs, but who also have a direct link to the city of Liverpool through their parents. When my lad started going on his own he used to stay at my mum and dads, and he felt like he had the matchday experience of a local - back at the house before 5.30 on a Saturday.

This isn't confined to us either. Contrary to what they try to have us believe, there's a huge number of blues that have moved away from the city too.

I know economic migration isn't unique to Liverpool, but I'd be interested in the extent to which the city's economic history has affected the numbers.

This is true, but this does extend to Blues as well. I know a sound Blue here in Barcelona, who is from the South Coast but with a Scouse dad.

Doesn´t stop him going on about tourists at LFC though. I have to bite my tongue. He version of true Evertonian has been extended from County Road to include OOTers like himself, but not to include foreign fans like all our Norwegians.

Did I say he was sound?! He has his moments  :D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17689 on: Today at 11:34:35 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 11:25:56 am
I did think that without any reasoning, again going to college as a teen I started to notice a few more blues as I mixed with North Liverpool lads more and more.

But still Liverpool fans outweighed them, its an absolute myth that its 50/50. I'd say its 70% Liverpool at least.

I'd say roughly three quarters red in the city and at least the same in the city region as a whole.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17690 on: Today at 11:36:43 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 11:25:56 am
I did think that without any reasoning, again going to college as a teen I started to notice a few more blues as I mixed with North Liverpool lads more and more.

But still Liverpool fans outweighed them, its an absolute myth that its 50/50. I'd say its 70% Liverpool at least.

My year in school in South Liverpool felt like it was getting close to 50/50 Reds/Blues, but looking back I think the Blues were just a lot more gobby and it was probably closer to 65/35 Red/Blue.

Interestingly, it was the posh school down the road where I knew the highest concentration of Blues, and a few of them travelling in from outside the city as well  :-X

You might be right about North Liverpool. I have met a lot of Blues from the likes of Bootle and Walton, but even the posher bits like Waterloo.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17691 on: Today at 11:37:17 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:55:51 am
There were about 3 Evertonians max in my year in school. This was in Speke so unsure if you go more north it swings into more 50/50, but from my experience, its majority reds everywhere.
Living north of the city virtually all of my life I always found it more red than blue. Bitters are well represented, but definitely the minority.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17692 on: Today at 11:38:36 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:28:45 am
This is true, but this does extend to Blues as well. I know a sound Blue here in Barcelona, who is from the South Coast but with a Scouse dad.

Doesn´t stop him going on about tourists at LFC though. I have to bite my tongue. He version of true Evertonian has been extended from County Road to include OOTers like himself, but not to include foreign fans like all our Norwegians.

Did I say he was sound?! He has his moments  :D
I know, I meant to say that in my post, but wasn't as clear as I should have been. There's plenty of blues that have left the city and the region for the same reasons as reds. Just a glance at Toffeeweb shows this, with people talking about their journeys to the match from all over.

The bottom line is that the Blues would love the level of support we get from all over, but they haven't got it so they ridicule it instead.

Your example was funny though. Ex pat OOT Blues are sound, but ex pat Reds are tourists. I'd expect nothing less, we all know the dance by now.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17693 on: Today at 11:57:00 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:36:43 am
My year in school in South Liverpool felt like it was getting close to 50/50 Reds/Blues, but looking back I think the Blues were just a lot more gobby and it was probably closer to 65/35 Red/Blue.

Interestingly, it was the posh school down the road where I knew the highest concentration of Blues, and a few of them travelling in from outside the city as well  :-X

You might be right about North Liverpool. I have met a lot of Blues from the likes of Bootle and Walton, but even the posher bits like Waterloo.
I wasn't going to say it, but you did, so I'll say it now. Something that makes it look like there are more of them than there actually is, is their gobbiness. I've always found them to be the minority, but a highly vocal one. Forever bleating and needing to be heard by everyone.

Anyway, I can't speak for Walton. I don't know it enough. Although I did sometimes drink along County Road on Saturday nights before going into town. Pubs including the Red Brick. We were all Reds.

I lived in Waterloo in the 80s and found that majority Red. I've known Bootle all of my life and it's never crossed my mind that it is more blue. It's always felt majority Red to me. Lads from there in school we're almost all Reds. When I was at school, I'd see most of the school on the Spion Kop.

Everton are well represented of course. I'm not trying to run their support down here. They have a solid core across the city. I've never perceived any area of the city or wider region more blue than red, though.

In absolute, 100% honesty, the only place I've ever been and noticed more blues than reds was Llandudno. I saw more BS shirts there than I see in Liverpool.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17694 on: Today at 11:58:33 am
Yeah they are definitely the loudest, always seem to need to have car stickers in their window to let us know they support Everton, or have a Everton related tattoo...

Well in lads, you support 1 of the 2 teams in the City! Made up for you.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17695 on: Today at 12:11:35 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 11:58:33 am
Yeah they are definitely the loudest, always seem to need to have car stickers in their window to let us know they support Everton, or have a Everton related tattoo...

Well in lads, you support 1 of the 2 teams in the City! Made up for you.
They also love the EFC car number plate. They always seem compelled to overstate their blueness. It's small man syndrome.

Most Reds I know are very understated. Don't go on about being red and are pretty low key. It's a bit like how I used to know a martial arts expert and instructor. He was so placid, never put himself about and was very unassuming. Contrast that with gobby dickheads on street corners making out they are hard.

One is confident and assured, thus no need to shout the odds. The other is deeply insecure and tries to mask it by being loud, aggressive and in your face.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17696 on: Today at 01:18:57 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 25, 2022, 04:19:55 pm

Is this embarrassment for real?


If so, how does Ronnie O'Sullivan get in on the act (at the right end of the group) - surely he supports Arsenal!!!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17697 on: Today at 01:22:34 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:36:43 am
My year in school in South Liverpool felt like it was getting close to 50/50 Reds/Blues, but looking back I think the Blues were just a lot more gobby and it was probably closer to 65/35 Red/Blue.

Interestingly, it was the posh school down the road where I knew the highest concentration of Blues, and a few of them travelling in from outside the city as well  :-X

You might be right about North Liverpool. I have met a lot of Blues from the likes of Bootle and Walton, but even the posher bits like Waterloo.
Oh? Which schools? I vividly remember the Milk Cup Final in 1984. For reasons I won't bore you with, the school overlords too great interest in who was going and why - that's the first time I can remember any of the lads in my year admitting they were blues........not very many of them either......

(I also vividly remember deliberately flunking the entrance exam and interview to a certain school, telling my mum, "No effin way am I going to a school called BLUEcoat! Not appnin!")
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17698 on: Today at 01:28:16 pm
Everton did a survey for the new BMD stadium.

Their own survey found 1/2 the city are Reds.

1/4 are Blues.

1/4 are non footy.

Now that was their survey. It might be possible they exaggerated their own number. As surveys tend to go. Get the result you want. But even if not, they proved the City is Red.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17699 on: Today at 01:38:11 pm
Quote from: Robbie-not-Fowler on Today at 01:18:57 pm
Is this embarrassment for real?


If so, how does Ronnie O'Sullivan get in on the act (at the right end of the group) - surely he supports Arsenal!!!
Yes, it's real.

It's tucked down a side street, off another side street in he Baltic triangle area.

I only stumbled across it by accident as I was looking for something else.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17700 on: Today at 01:44:52 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:11:35 pm
They also love the EFC car number plate. They always seem compelled to overstate their blueness. It's small man syndrome.

Most Reds I know are very understated. Don't go on about being red and are pretty low key. It's a bit like how I used to know a martial arts expert and instructor. He was so placid, never put himself about and was very unassuming. Contrast that with gobby dickheads on street corners making out they are hard.

One is confident and assured, thus no need to shout the odds. The other is deeply insecure and tries to mask it by being loud, aggressive and in your face.

Small club syndrome. Where supporters have to constantly try and justify their life choices by claiming they're not glory hunters, were divinely gifted the club they support, and wouldn't swap it for anything in the world, and that they are actually a really big club really.

City fans suffer from a related malady.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17701 on: Today at 01:52:54 pm
I am sure this will go down well with our blue neighbours

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6934515531039297536

"We own the Liver Buildings lad!" - er no, you don't.
