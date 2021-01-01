« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 961596 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17600 on: Yesterday at 09:50:45 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:48:38 pm
Richarlisons tweet tonight literally sums out their fan base in a nutshell

Languishing down in 16th, just got dicked 5-1 by a very poor arsenal side and still talking and laughing about us

He gets them as he's equally small time
Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17601 on: Yesterday at 09:51:53 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:48:38 pm
Richarlisons tweet tonight literally sums out their fan base in a nutshell

Languishing down in 16th, just got dicked 5-1 by a very poor arsenal side and still talking and laughing about us

Fucking weird. Especially the fact it was of Henry laughing

Hes an absolute melt. Guaranteed he tries another leg breaker or to lob a flare at our fans next year.
Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17602 on: Yesterday at 09:52:01 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:48:38 pm
Richarlisons tweet tonight literally sums out their fan base in a nutshell

Languishing down in 16th, just got dicked 5-1 by a very poor arsenal side and still talking and laughing about us

I hope Real Madrid get him hes fucking shite and will hinder them.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17603 on: Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:48:38 pm
Richarlisons tweet tonight literally sums out their fan base in a nutshell

Languishing down in 16th, just got dicked 5-1 by a very poor arsenal side and still talking and laughing about us
The blue Diouf.

So unprofessional, but he also sums that entire club up in a nutshell.

If you'd had an abject and utterly embarrassing season like they've had, you'd keep your head down.

You'd certainly not be having a pop at a club that is infinitely superior and one that has two trophies in the cabinet this season and in another final next week.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17604 on: Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 09:42:25 pm
True..but being that sad and pathetic has its down side. It means 6 more sleepless nights shitting themselves incase we win the big one next week. If we do, all their relegation escape and City Title win celebrations are immediately rendered meaningless.

Haha, Fuck me, imagine the stress we put the bitter fuckers through, not surprised they despise us with a passion!

But only 7 sleeps until our parade, they'll be like pigs in shit next Sunday at the thought of a few fireworks going off and someone dropping a bit of litter, moral highground well and truly taken
Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17605 on: Yesterday at 10:09:40 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:52:01 pm
I hope Real Madrid get him hes fucking shite and will hinder them.
Real Madrid? Is this actually a potential thing? Hes horse shit.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17606 on: Yesterday at 10:13:31 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:48:38 pm
Richarlisons tweet tonight literally sums out their fan base in a nutshell

Languishing down in 16th, just got dicked 5-1 by a very poor arsenal side and still talking and laughing about us

Yep, I'd want any player doing that gone immediately, how embarrassing. You've just been hammered 5-1 and are trying to mock a team 53 points above you in the league. Just proper weird.
Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17607 on: Yesterday at 10:15:28 pm »
Richarlison is just playing to his audience; small-time, bitter and lacking self-awareness.

This is the happiest time for Evertonians, we've missed out on a single trophy which gives them the opportunity to downplay all other trophies as inferior, if we won them all they'd have nothing. We're also entering the summer, a period that Everton are notorious for winning.

I don't blame them for a huge outpouring of relief after avoiding relegation either, dropping down to the championship would have been catastrophic. This is just the start though, their march to the championship was always going to take a few seasons, survival doesn't change how awful their squad is, how in debt they are, how far away their mythical stadium is or how useless their owners are. I have a feeling now that they've avoided punishment from the FA for their financial situation they'll try to double down and spend a bit, but as we've seen already, spending for them just means that hole they've dug for themselves will get a little deeper.

I'm assuming they won't go down next season as DCL probably won't be getting sold after an injury ravaged season and they'll probably hold on to Richarlison even if he kicks up a huge fuss, but they won't last much longer.
Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17608 on: Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm »
To be perfectly honest, I'm not entirely sure Richarlison is running that Twitter account of his. Not all the time anyway. That tweet dropped a few minutes after the final whistle. Would not surprise me if he has some bitter blue running it for him.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17609 on: Yesterday at 10:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm
To be perfectly honest, I'm not entirely sure Richarlison is running that Twitter account of his. Not all the time anyway. That tweet dropped a few minutes after the final whistle. Would not surprise me if he has some bitter blue running it for him.
So that's Duncan Ferguson's new role at the club, then. 🤔
Offline MadErik

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17610 on: Yesterday at 10:46:14 pm »
As has been said elsewhere, hes the Ferguson for a new generation. Does fuck all but as long as he kisses the badge and hates the RS, hes idolised.
Offline Jshooters

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17611 on: Yesterday at 11:03:27 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:48:38 pm
Richarlisons tweet tonight literally sums out their fan base in a nutshell

Languishing down in 16th, just got dicked 5-1 by a very poor arsenal side and still talking and laughing about us

Heard my blue neighbour celebrate Citys 3rd seconds before it was announced during our match. Watching our rivals is clearly more important than watching their own team
Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17612 on: Yesterday at 11:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:03:27 pm
Heard my blue neighbour celebrate Citys 3rd seconds before it was announced during our match. Watching our rivals is clearly more important than watching their own team
Horrible neighbours we have Reds(of all types), orange, yellow, green, BLUE deff kinda hit the dial tone, indigo, violet , let's not go into the secondary colours clubs, maybe LFC is the problem?
Offline Jshooters

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17613 on: Yesterday at 11:20:44 pm »
Quote from: JohnSullie on Yesterday at 11:16:13 pm
Horrible neighbours we have Reds(of all types), orange, yellow, green, BLUE deff kinda hit the dial tone, indigo, violet , let's not go into the secondary colours clubs, maybe LFC is the problem?

U ok hun?
Offline JohnSullie

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17614 on: Yesterday at 11:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:20:44 pm
U ok hun?
I'm fine my dear, hope you make it through with your blue Neighbour, take care.
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17615 on: Yesterday at 11:52:10 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm
But only 7 sleeps until our parade, they'll be like pigs in shit next Sunday at the thought of a few fireworks going off and someone dropping a bit of litter, moral highground well and truly taken
;D

And ill be the happiest ive ever been ;D
Online oojason

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17616 on: Today at 12:22:40 am »

'Everton fans celebrating Man City winning the league at Arsenal today' - https://v.redd.it/prptdln6s3191

^ Everton lost 5-1 away to Arsenal.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17617 on: Today at 12:29:55 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:22:40 am
'Everton fans celebrating Man City winning the league at Arsenal today' - https://v.redd.it/prptdln6s3191

^ Everton lost 5-1 away to Arsenal.
I can't be arsed watching fans of a club in 16th place mocking a club that just hit a points total higher than they've ever achieved in their entire history.

What I will say, though, is Emlyn Hughes was right.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17618 on: Today at 02:18:42 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:22:40 am
'Everton fans celebrating Man City winning the league at Arsenal today' - https://v.redd.it/prptdln6s3191

^ Everton lost 5-1 away to Arsenal.

State of that subreddit.

Manc loving c*nts - nothing out of the ordinary for them. Disgrace now as ever, as always.
