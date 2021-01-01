Richarlison is just playing to his audience; small-time, bitter and lacking self-awareness.



This is the happiest time for Evertonians, we've missed out on a single trophy which gives them the opportunity to downplay all other trophies as inferior, if we won them all they'd have nothing. We're also entering the summer, a period that Everton are notorious for winning.



I don't blame them for a huge outpouring of relief after avoiding relegation either, dropping down to the championship would have been catastrophic. This is just the start though, their march to the championship was always going to take a few seasons, survival doesn't change how awful their squad is, how in debt they are, how far away their mythical stadium is or how useless their owners are. I have a feeling now that they've avoided punishment from the FA for their financial situation they'll try to double down and spend a bit, but as we've seen already, spending for them just means that hole they've dug for themselves will get a little deeper.



I'm assuming they won't go down next season as DCL probably won't be getting sold after an injury ravaged season and they'll probably hold on to Richarlison even if he kicks up a huge fuss, but they won't last much longer.