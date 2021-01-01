« previous next »
wet echo:
He is the dumber one out of dumber and dumber.
  His rant after the Derby was incredible. Full of hate and venom. The other guy had more about him.
   Dear god they have this Astro guy on from the USA talking like Braveheart pissed on Budweiser they then  go on to call anyone from outside Liverpool supporting us as pricks

Astro actually seems like a decent fella and far more balanced than the vast majority of blues. Such a shame for him that he decided to give his love to that lot.
Fromola:
Basically they would have been and they wouldn't have been able to use the Covid excuse for mitigation. Covid has cost them fuck all because they make so little matchday revenue and money from Goodison. Newcastle's Covid losses were 40 million altogether and they make more from their 52k stadium that's regularly full.

We all know that doesnt make sense at all and I hope an independent review could by conducted to deduct them 9 points.

No fans and hospitality, closing their merchandise shops and no stadium tour doesn't cost them that much. In the case of the latter 2, I would adjudged it as insignificant. For them to lose £170m past 2 seasons they must have a stadium the size of Nou Camp and double its ticket price.
Capon Debaser:
haha to be fair I find our lot who run over  there just as fucking pathetic

Says one of the stars of GOT  ;)
