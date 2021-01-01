Basically they would have been and they wouldn't have been able to use the Covid excuse for mitigation. Covid has cost them fuck all because they make so little matchday revenue and money from Goodison. Newcastle's Covid losses were 40 million altogether and they make more from their 52k stadium that's regularly full.



We all know that doesnt make sense at all and I hope an independent review could by conducted to deduct them 9 points.No fans and hospitality, closing their merchandise shops and no stadium tour doesn't cost them that much. In the case of the latter 2, I would adjudged it as insignificant. For them to lose £170m past 2 seasons they must have a stadium the size of Nou Camp and double its ticket price.