Leeds and Burnley are piling on the pressure Leeds and Burnley have asked the Premier League to order Everton not to delete any data or communication relating to their commercial, sponsorship or transfer business.
We're still fucking fighting for this you knowLeeds and Burnley have to wait and see if the Premier League can find something, and I'd love it if they did, I WOULD LOVE IT
In March Evertons CEO, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, wrote in the clubs annual accounts: Losses of at least £170m are attributed to the impact on the club of the Covid-19 pandemic, with £103m of that figure coming in the 2020-21 financial year. The wide-ranging impact of Covid-19 on Everton which further market analysis has indicated could include an additional £50m covers lost revenues, additional costs due to strict Covid-19 playing protocols and a significant contraction in the transfer market which resulted in the inability to generate the level of transfer fees which could reasonably have been expected pre-pandemic.I think this might be the crux of their argument, sort of along the lines of, we bought exciting prospect Sandro Ramirez for £9m, because of Covid his value fell from an expected £50m to a cut price free transfer (or something like that)I suspect the lawyers will have to prove what everyone else knows, they bought shite and made them worse
I dont understand how not getting expected revenue in the transfer market can contribute to to the loss in the FY.
In the summer of 2020 they still spent decent money on a few players (and heavily increased their wage bill with the likes of Rodriguez). Why did they spend that money in a depressed market if they couldn't get sales they wanted?In January they sold one player and then went out and bought 5, despite being well over the threshold of losses.
So they suggest the market depressed their sales, well it also depressed the cost of their purchases then, which they had more of, so presumably their losses would have been greater but for Covid?
that's what's been bugging me too.
