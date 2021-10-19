Leeds and Burnley are piling on the pressure



Leeds and Burnley have asked the Premier League to order Everton not to delete any data or communication relating to their commercial, sponsorship or transfer business.



Really covering themselves in glory at the moment the Ev.There should be a fair few clubs actually motivated to beat them next season after all the cheating antics of their players and club and vile fan antics, after all these wins against teams on the beach.How did the PL not see this coming? Unless they just thought they'd go down and be the EFL's problem. Whoever's expense they stayed up on are going to be fuming. To be fair Burnley have been screwed by a leveraged buyout but if they go down they could end up bankrupt and Everton have broke the rules.