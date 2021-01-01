« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
That is where the likes of Southampton have a case against Everton. They've done really well out of buying cheap and selling for huge profits going back years, Everton always do the reverse. Last profit I can remember was Rooney 20 years ago.
It's not just the relegated clubs who have a case, it's all clubs who play by the rules,including us, who have issues with the financial mismanagement of the bitters.

Burnley and Leeds should be right in the players ears over this saying we can't sue the PL but you can.

Probably made a fair whack out of Roswell, Fellaini and Lukaku, especially the latter two. When their main club comes knocking, its hard to say no.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Probably made a fair whack out of Roswell, Fellaini and Lukaku, especially the latter two. When their main club comes knocking, its hard to say no.

I forgot about them and Stones as well, I really don't pay much attention to them and I couldn't think of any sales without looking it up, whereas one of them could detail every transfer we've ever made. ;D

When you look at the money they spent on incomings, they not only manage to make a loss when they have a big sale, but they also manage to waste the money on utter shite. Season they sold Lukaku it was £113mill in sales and £182 million in purchases and they bought shite like Pickford, Sigurddson, Klaasen, Keane and Tosun.  When they sold Stones, they spent the money on Bolassie and Scneiderlin, they got £2mill back when they sold them, Bolassie went on a free.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Them spending nearly 30 million on a nonce isn't brought up enough to be honest
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
UEFA doesn't allow clubs to take legal action through the courts against fellow clubs or governing bodies. You have to go through the designated process. In theory, you could appeal a CAS verdict in the Swiss Supreme Court.

The caveat though is that UEFA cannot prevent players taking legal action. As we saw with the Bosman ruling. That could have massive ramifications.

There will be players who will be under contract who will suffer financial losses if they are relegated. A player taking legal action against Everton or the Premier League for loss of earnings could force the hand of the regulatory bodies.

Their financial cooking of books is getting ridiculous. I hope Leeds and Burnley player take a class action against Everton for loss of income. There are lots merits in their case.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Amazon documentary 'Bluemageddon' in the works,Michael Bay to direct it.

Good name for this thread if you ask me!
