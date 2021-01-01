There's ALWAYS a 'but what about the time Liverpool...' as a first response whenever they're in the wrong over anything at all.



If Liverpool ceased to exist then I think Everton fanboys (can't be arsed pretending it isn't that vapid anymore, they support a fucking bent corporation, may as well wear Pepsi shirts) would also cease to exist, some part would be missingWe are the huge, looming force, blocking out their blue sky. They wouldn't know how to define themselves.Short of sharing the city with us they're, basically, a tinpot club of PL also-ran do-nothings, barely better than Stoke, no ethos to speak of, certainly nothing on the pitch you could describe as "the Everton Way"What a joyless, rudderless club. No wonder many of the fanboys act like exaggerated cartoon hooligans. They wake up and feel fine normal good in fact then it all kicks in as you wake up properly: the fume, the blue mist, the hatred, the crap fucking lineage, the procession of failures, when your actual tradition is failure, your sporting tradition is failure, your perception of this sport is failure, and your demonstrated ability to interact with it is failureThey're like the Joker without BatmanWithout us they'd still achieve fuck-all and fight about it, but without a designated enemy it would be aimless, riotous, you think they're out of control now? That's them with an enemy to kick against. The worst punishment for Everton - and why I largely want them to go down - is being stuck in a room with Everton.It's easy being stuck in a room with Liverpool. You're with us or you hate us.Everton in the 21st century have no positive identity, no swagger, no nothin'