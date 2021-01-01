In March Evertons CEO, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, wrote in the clubs annual accounts: Losses of at least £170m are attributed to the impact on the club of the Covid-19 pandemic, with £103m of that figure coming in the 2020-21 financial year. The wide-ranging impact of Covid-19 on Everton  which further market analysis has indicated could include an additional £50m  covers lost revenues, additional costs due to strict Covid-19 playing protocols and a significant contraction in the transfer market which resulted in the inability to generate the level of transfer fees which could reasonably have been expected pre-pandemic .



I think this might be the crux of their argument, sort of along the lines of, we bought exciting prospect Sandro Ramirez for £9m, because of Covid his value fell from an expected £50m to a cut price free transfer (or something like that)



I suspect the lawyers will have to prove what everyone else knows, they bought shite and made them worse