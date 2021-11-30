Well I hope you're right because something needs to be done. But no one in the media or football establishment will agitate for Everton to be sanctioned in any way. For some reason the establishment seem to have their back, as if they are the archetypal English club that needs protecting, or something. It's really weird.



Historically I don't think any club has yet succeeded in using legal measures or arbitration against the PL, and won.



E.51. If the PSR Calculation results in losses of in excess of £105m:

E.51.1. the Board may exercise its powers set out in Rule E.15; and

E.51.2. the Club shall be treated as being in breach of these Rules and accordingly

the Board shall refer the breach to a Commission constituted pursuant to

Section W of these Rules.

The rules are clear as mud and seem as though they're written to protect the PL from the embarrassment of a club going out of business during the season, section E.1 is the start of the financial regulations if you can be arsed dredging through it allThis is from the Profitability & Sustainability sectionThe bolded bit is the PL's way out of any legal threat and rule E.15 has no mention of a points deduction anyway, my guess is either Moshiri has underwritten the losses or Everton have agreed to work to a budget, we'll see in the summer if they start spending money or not, the PL aren't arsed as long as the product isn't tainted by scruffs going out of business