Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17360 on: Today at 06:39:30 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:33:39 pm
the pitch invasion is quite unique to them. I think Hibbert scored in a friendly and they invaded the pitch before too?!
They are well known for their pitch invasions. The dickheads ran on when they scored against us at Wembley in their 1989 Cup Final defeat.

One invasion at Bournemouth saw the Sports Direct fashion piece 'The Lonsdale Pitch Invader' training shoe become iconic.

The weird fuckers just can't stay on the correct side of the touch line.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17361 on: Today at 06:39:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:38:32 pm
daft comment. he won a corner, not scored a goal.
I could've sworn they let him take a free kick and he scored and they had to abandon the game :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17362 on: Today at 06:40:56 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:33:39 pm
the pitch invasion is quite unique to them. I think Hibbert scored in a friendly and they invaded the pitch before too?!

True.

They also claim they had a special atmosphere last night, but they were fuming and booing at half time. They werent singing until the players made the comeback. Literally only singing when theyre winning.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17363 on: Today at 06:41:53 pm »
Their scumbaggery last night was at the top of the national teatime news just now.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17364 on: Today at 06:42:54 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17365 on: Today at 06:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:40:56 pm
True.

They also claim they had a special atmosphere last night, but they were fuming and booing at half time. They werent singing until the players made the comeback. Literally only singing when theyre winning.
They were also kicking off on their own on the concourse at HT because some weren't looking upset, angry and hurt enough.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17366 on: Today at 06:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:39:30 pm
They are well known for their pitch invasions. The dickheads ran on when they scored against us at Wembley in their 1989 Cup Final defeat.

One invasion at Bournemouth saw the Sports Direct fashion piece 'The Lonsdale Pitch Invader' training shoe become iconic.

The weird fuckers just can't stay on the correct side of the touch line.
Ah yes that was very funny. That was the bournemouth one where they pitch invaded after a late winner only to concede an even late equaliser iirc
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17367 on: Today at 06:44:04 pm »
Points deduction would be amazing even if its next season
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17368 on: Today at 06:47:27 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:43:29 pm
Ah yes that was very funny. That was the bournemouth one where they pitch invaded after a late winner only to concede an even late equaliser iirc
That's the one.  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17369 on: Today at 06:51:34 pm »

Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:33:39 pm
the pitch invasion is quite unique to them.


Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17370 on: Today at 06:52:37 pm »
Not that its news to anyone but what a fucking biff Richie la is.

Absolutely shit for a season, a major factor in why they were in the position they were in and acts like hes won the Balon Dor when he scores a goal in a home win against Crystal Palace.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17371 on: Today at 07:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:07:13 pm
Well I hope you're right because something needs to be done. But no one in the media or football establishment will agitate for Everton to be sanctioned in any way. For some reason the establishment seem to have their back, as if they are the archetypal English club that needs protecting, or something. It's really weird.

Historically I don't think any club has yet succeeded in using legal measures or arbitration against the PL, and won.

The rules are clear as mud and seem as though they're written to protect the PL from the embarrassment of a club going out of business during the season, section E.1 is the start of the financial regulations if you can be arsed dredging through it all
https://resources.premierleague.com/premierleague/document/2021/11/30/235538a5-3927-4489-9812-7b426b80e6e1/PL_Handbook_2021_22_DIGITAL_29.11.21.pdf

This is from the Profitability & Sustainability section

Quote
E.51. If the PSR Calculation results in losses of in excess of £105m:
E.51.1. the Board may exercise its powers set out in Rule E.15; and
E.51.2. the Club shall be treated as being in breach of these Rules and accordingly
the Board shall refer the breach to a Commission constituted pursuant to
Section W of these Rules.

The bolded bit is the PL's way out of any legal threat and rule E.15 has no mention of a points deduction anyway, my guess is either Moshiri has underwritten the losses or Everton have agreed to work to a budget, we'll see in the summer if they start spending money or not, the PL aren't arsed as long as the product isn't tainted by scruffs going out of business
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17372 on: Today at 07:05:40 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:00:48 pm
... the PL aren't arsed as long as the product isn't tainted by scruffs going out of business
The product was certainly tainted by last night's shameful scenes.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17373 on: Today at 07:08:39 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:00:48 pm
The rules are clear as mud and seem as though they're written to protect the PL from the embarrassment of a club going out of business during the season, section E.1 is the start of the financial regulations if you can be arsed dredging through it all
https://resources.premierleague.com/premierleague/document/2021/11/30/235538a5-3927-4489-9812-7b426b80e6e1/PL_Handbook_2021_22_DIGITAL_29.11.21.pdf

This is from the Profitability & Sustainability section

The bolded bit is the PL's way out of any legal threat and rule E.15 has no mention of a points deduction anyway, my guess is either Moshiri has underwritten the losses or Everton have agreed to work to a budget, we'll see in the summer if they start spending money or not, the PL aren't arsed as long as the product isn't tainted by scruffs going out of business

It doesnt matter if Moshiri has underwritten the losses. The FFP rules are in place to prevent this exact behaviour as they want clubs to be sustainable not relying on owners pouring money in. If Moshiris financial circumstances changed, it could end up with Everton in administration.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17374 on: Today at 07:18:12 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:43:29 pm
Ah yes that was very funny. That was the bournemouth one where they pitch invaded after a late winner only to concede an even late equaliser iirc

Ahh yeah,the battle of the Lonsdales .
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17375 on: Today at 07:22:11 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:28:06 pm
https://twitter.com/footbalifights/status/1527562240701960192?s=21&t=hMUF-XWwi33XDe8uQOulUg

wtf
Fuckinghell, even the grannies are feral! What the fuck makes them think they can just attack opposition? They also tried it with Salah, they attacked Viera.

They are a fucking embarrassment to the city. Surely the pitch invasions with them two incidents (Im sure there are many more from last night too) should result in a minimum of a stadium ban?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17376 on: Today at 07:23:36 pm »
the other club's point isn't just they're breaking FFP as it is, it's the fact they're posting huge numbers for covid losses, seemingly way out of proportion to what would be expected, in other words, cooking the books.

bbc

Everton say that Covid-19 losses over the past two seasons amount to £170m. That figure has caused surprise among some Premier League teams because it dwarfs clubs of a similar size. Earlier this week, Newcastle posted Covid-19 losses of £40m over the past two seasons, while Aston Villa said theirs amounted to £56m.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17377 on: Today at 07:25:00 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:22:11 pm
Fuckinghell, even the grannies are feral! What the fuck makes them think they can just attack opposition? They also tried it with Salah, they attacked Viera.

They are a fucking embarrassment to the city. Surely the pitch invasions with them two incidents (Im sure there are many more from last night too) should result in a minimum of a stadium ban?

That's Battalion Commander of the Kids and Grannies Division.

I bet she's got at least 8 Grand kids,just itching to issue the launch command.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17378 on: Today at 07:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:29:41 pm
I would imagine they would sue Everton.

West Ham were fined £5.5m and had to pay Sheffield United £30m over the Tevez affair. That was 14 years ago so with football inflation Everton could be facing a bill close to £100m. That would trigger another cycle of huge FFP losses.
yep looks exactly what they are looking at doing

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61529371
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17379 on: Today at 07:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:37:38 pm
Theyve fudged the numbers. Its paper losses where theyve claimed they have lost out on potential income from transfer sales due to Covid and theyve restated player sales at pre covid levels. It wouldnt stand up to any proper scrutiny when comparing with other clubs accounts and the fact fees dont seem to have been massively impacted. They would have to restate purchases at these pre covid levels too, as surely if they received less then they have also paid less.
indeed not entirely sure who they were expecting to get massive money for, the players they had/have were utter garbage
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17380 on: Today at 07:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 07:23:36 pm
the other club's point isn't just they're breaking FFP as it is, it's the fact they're posting huge numbers for covid losses, seemingly way out of proportion to what would be expected, in other words, cooking the books.

bbc

Everton say that Covid-19 losses over the past two seasons amount to £170m. That figure has caused surprise among some Premier League teams because it dwarfs clubs of a similar size. Earlier this week, Newcastle posted Covid-19 losses of £40m over the past two seasons, while Aston Villa said theirs amounted to £56m.
Indeed. Everton are totally bullshitting and openly taking the piss with those claims. But they're doing so because they've been told they will get away with it. The PL have signed off on the 'story'.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17381 on: Today at 07:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 07:23:36 pm
the other club's point isn't just they're breaking FFP as it is, it's the fact they're posting huge numbers for covid losses, seemingly way out of proportion to what would be expected, in other words, cooking the books.

bbc

Everton say that Covid-19 losses over the past two seasons amount to £170m. That figure has caused surprise among some Premier League teams because it dwarfs clubs of a similar size. Earlier this week, Newcastle posted Covid-19 losses of £40m over the past two seasons, while Aston Villa said theirs amounted to £56m.
yep it's utter bollocks, they've used CoVid as an excuse to hide their shoddy financial management
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17382 on: Today at 07:31:24 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:33:15 pm
They are attacking players who venture near the running track. They dont need to be on the pitch.
It seems I am a miserable bastard for thinking that pitch invasions are wrong.
The one thing that pisses me off with all this is the fences at Hillsborough (and other grounds), that contributed to the disaster were installed exactly because fans invaded pitches. Part of the police reaction at Hillsborough - the infamous line across the pitch - was formed on the assumption that the fans had invaded the pitch and were heading for the Forest end. Once on the pitch it only takes a few dickheads to provoke a riot. If any Liverpool fan thinks pitch invasions are OK, just remember what it took to get the fences removed.
For those of us with long memories this was the type of activity which lead to the caging of football fans;

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1985_Luton_riot

The scenes at Goodison werent as sinister but there seems to be a dangerous trend developing. Any excuse for this government to find a scapegoat and, who knows, could lead to preventing safe standing.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17383 on: Today at 07:32:47 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17384 on: Today at 07:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:25:24 pm
yep looks exactly what they are looking at doing

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61529371
The thing is, even taking into account their plainly ridiculous £170m Covid loss, they would still have lost double the allowed losses over 3 years! I hope Burnley and Leeds take this all the way, the PL are fucking corrupt if they let them get away with this.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17385 on: Today at 07:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:30:38 pm
yep it's utter bollocks, they've used CoVid as an excuse to hide their shoddy financial management

They were also making big losses before covid. If they were in profit pre-covid then made £170m+ losses, you could understand, but theyre blatantly using covid to get out of punishment.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17386 on: Today at 07:39:58 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:33:39 pm
The thing is, even taking into account their plainly ridiculous £170m Covid loss, they would still have lost double the allowed losses over 3 years! I hope Burnley and Leeds take this all the way, the PL are fucking corrupt if they let them get away with this.

I thought the PL were conspiring against them.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17387 on: Today at 07:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 07:32:47 pm
everton through the generations

ugly inside and out

One thing you notice with particularly matchgoing Evertonians is how the women are just as vile and nasty as the men. You never really see that at Anfield but there's always women in shot with the contorted rage look - and sound - that's the trademark of Everton.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17388 on: Today at 07:42:22 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:28:06 pm
https://twitter.com/footbalifights/status/1527562240701960192?s=21&t=hMUF-XWwi33XDe8uQOulUg

wtf

Everton ending their 27 year trophy drought by winning the 'Spending 1/2 billion  pounds to be Slightly Less Shit Than Burnley & Leeds' Cup plus a dirty spanking granny in an Everton shirt inapproprately #metoo-ing an unsuspecting footballer's bottom - that's surely gotta be Wayne Rooney's wankbank christmasses all come at once (so to speak) ?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17389 on: Today at 07:43:12 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 03:03:01 pm
You're all jealous

I agree last night was natural and sincere for them!

They were booing with great sincerity at halftime weren't they?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17390 on: Today at 07:45:57 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17391 on: Today at 07:49:08 pm »
If anyone has any bitter mates, pass this important information to them.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17392 on: Today at 07:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:45:57 pm
Is it true they voted her Nan of the Match?

Nonce Everton has touched you.

