the other club's point isn't just they're breaking FFP as it is, it's the fact they're posting huge numbers for covid losses, seemingly way out of proportion to what would be expected, in other words, cooking the books.
bbc
Everton say that Covid-19 losses over the past two seasons amount to £170m. That figure has caused surprise among some Premier League teams because it dwarfs clubs of a similar size. Earlier this week, Newcastle posted Covid-19 losses of £40m over the past two seasons, while Aston Villa said theirs amounted to £56m.