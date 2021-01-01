I hate posts that include the phrase 'I'd love to be proved wrong' - far too many of them on here and its usually an excuse to be negative or whingy.But I'm gonna break my own rule for once and say that I really can't see Leeds or Burnley suing the PL over Everton or any court action taking place. For starters isn't there a FIFA rule that clubs cannot take their associations to court; they have to use CAS? And in any case while there may be a few stiff letters and some sabre rattling, when it comes down to it, there'll be no appetite for taking it further and nothing will happen. But, you know, I'd love to be proved wrong, like
There would have been a volley of toddlers aimed, indiscriminately, at any player Palace or Everton.
Listening to 2nd Captains just now, and an Evertonian journalist was asked about the pitch invasion and the recent trend of civic disorder around football. His response, long story short, was that we should forget that and look at the way Irish fans come over for Liverpool and Man Utd games beaked up to the eyeballs. So there you go.
Really?I'm not getting any of this from football fans I know, not a mention at all. When I brought up them deliberately trying to injure Liverpool players, the response was "what else can they do, you should take it as a compliment"
Showing your age there.
"On my command unleash Hell!"
'Burnley and Leeds have written to the Premier League to question whether Everton had broken financial fair play rules after they recorded losses of £371.8m over the past three years.':-https://twitter.com/skysportsnews/status/1527685424231108608 (with video)Hopefully this will be their Al Capone moment
the system gets them and flushes them.^ it'll probably be sorted some time (years) after they have finished investigating Manchester City [cough]...'Everton 'confident' they have complied by FFP rules after Burnley and Leeds threaten legal action':-www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12617672/everton-confident-they-have-complied-by-ffp-rules-after-burnley-and-leeds-threaten-legal-action
Is it true that their fans were bricking buses on county road?
Burnley were bought in a leveraged buy out, they are likely fucked as a football club if they go down. Leeds were out of the PL for 16 years and will not want a season at least out. With the huge amounts of money involved and the damage relegation can do, I cannot see them NOT taking this to CAS if they cannot sue the PL.
For many of their fans, the happiest moment they can remember is avoiding relegation. Imagine celebrating your happiest moment by assaulting the manager of the other team.If that isn't the most Everton thing, then i don't know what is.
Everton busting FFP rules and just barely avoiding relegation is like taking illegal steriods and just nicking Woody Allen in a bodybuilding contest.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.63]