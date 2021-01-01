« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 947810 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17320 on: Today at 05:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:53:50 pm
I hate posts that include the phrase 'I'd love to be proved wrong' - far too many of them on here and its usually an excuse to be negative or whingy.

But I'm gonna break my own rule for once and say that I really can't see Leeds or Burnley suing the PL over Everton or any court action taking place. For starters isn't there a FIFA rule that clubs cannot take their associations to court; they have to use CAS? And in any case while there may be a few stiff letters and some sabre rattling, when it comes down to it, there'll be no appetite for taking it further and nothing will happen.

But, you know, I'd love to be proved wrong, like ;)

Burnley were bought in a leveraged buy out, they are likely fucked as a football club if they go down. Leeds were out of the PL for 16 years and will not want a season at least out. With the huge amounts of money involved and the damage relegation can do, I cannot see them NOT taking this to CAS if they cannot sue the PL.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17321 on: Today at 05:37:05 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:38:23 pm
There would have been a volley of toddlers aimed, indiscriminately, at any player Palace or Everton.

Not to worry. Richarlison would have safely lobbed them out of the stadium.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17322 on: Today at 05:39:27 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:09:43 pm
Listening to 2nd Captains just now, and an Evertonian journalist was asked about the pitch invasion and the recent trend of civic disorder around football. His response, long story short, was that we should forget that and look at the way Irish fans come over for Liverpool and Man Utd games beaked up to the eyeballs.

So there you go.


The bastard.

Had you told him that in confidence ?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17323 on: Today at 05:39:29 pm »
Everton busting FFP rules and just barely avoiding relegation is like taking illegal steriods and just nicking Woody Allen in a bodybuilding contest.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17324 on: Today at 05:41:05 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:22:02 pm
Really?

I'm not getting any of this from football fans I know, not a mention at all.

When I brought up them deliberately trying to injure Liverpool players, the response was "what else can they do, you should take it as a compliment"
I don't think they are making many friends at Leeds and Burnley. Palace fans talking about Lampard-stoked intimidation at Goodison and suggesting there should be an enquiry into what happened last night. Also referring to Everton fans as rats and thugs. Newcastle absolutely despise them too. Eyes are slowly opening. I'm not hearing anything positive about them these days.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17325 on: Today at 05:41:08 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:58:10 pm
Showing your age there. :)
I'll nod off in a minute  :)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17326 on: Today at 05:41:42 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17327 on: Today at 05:44:54 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:26:05 pm
'Burnley and Leeds have written to the Premier League to question whether Everton had broken financial fair play rules after they recorded losses of £371.8m over the past three years.':-

https://twitter.com/skysportsnews/status/1527685424231108608 (with video)
Hopefully this will be their Al Capone momentthe system gets them and flushes them.

^ it'll probably be sorted some time (years) after they have finished investigating Manchester City [cough]...


'Everton 'confident' they have complied by FFP rules after Burnley and Leeds threaten legal action':-

www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12617672/everton-confident-they-have-complied-by-ffp-rules-after-burnley-and-leeds-threaten-legal-action


lets hope this is their Al Capone moment.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17328 on: Today at 05:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 05:29:01 pm
"On my command unleash Hell!"
Is that timed to the Cuckoo Clock?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17329 on: Today at 05:49:17 pm »
The cuckoo clock stopped working one day in May 95 legend has it.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17330 on: Today at 05:50:34 pm »
Is it true that their fans were bricking buses on county road?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17331 on: Today at 05:52:34 pm »
Quote from: LFC-Lynn on Today at 05:50:34 pm
Is it true that their fans were bricking buses on county road?

Yeah seen a video and one of them asks Was a kopite on there then?. Fucking weirdos.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17332 on: Today at 05:53:52 pm »
The funny thing is that Lampard has kept them up by the skin of their teeth.

Yet Rafa probably would have kept them up with some space to spare.

But it is Lampard who is being lauded as the saviour!
He did nothing.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17333 on: Today at 05:57:02 pm »
I've seen Everton mentioned in Private Eye as financially unsound. Can't remember if it said FFP

But basically, any serious investigation is bad news!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17334 on: Today at 06:06:52 pm »
When you see shitshows like this it makes me grateful to the business men we have as owners
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17335 on: Today at 06:07:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:35:52 pm
Burnley were bought in a leveraged buy out, they are likely fucked as a football club if they go down. Leeds were out of the PL for 16 years and will not want a season at least out. With the huge amounts of money involved and the damage relegation can do, I cannot see them NOT taking this to CAS if they cannot sue the PL.
Well I hope you're right because something needs to be done. But no one in the media or football establishment will agitate for Everton to be sanctioned in any way. For some reason the establishment seem to have their back, as if they are the archetypal English club that needs protecting, or something. It's really weird.

Historically I don't think any club has yet succeeded in using legal measures or arbitration against the PL, and won.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17336 on: Today at 06:11:42 pm »
For many of their fans, the happiest moment they can remember is avoiding relegation. Imagine celebrating your happiest moment by assaulting the manager of the other team.

If that isn't the most Everton thing, then i don't know what is.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17337 on: Today at 06:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:11:42 pm
For many of their fans, the happiest moment they can remember is avoiding relegation. Imagine celebrating your happiest moment by assaulting the manager of the other team.

If that isn't the most Everton thing, then i don't know what is.

Can't wait until they bring out the DVD.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17338 on: Today at 06:19:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:35:52 pm
Burnley were bought in a leveraged buy out, they are likely fucked as a football club if they go down. Leeds were out of the PL for 16 years and will not want a season at least out. With the huge amounts of money involved and the damage relegation can do, I cannot see them NOT taking this to CAS if they cannot sue the PL.

Leeds had there own money problems back in Ridsdales day and suffered for it.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17339 on: Today at 06:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Van Halen on Today at 05:39:29 pm
Everton busting FFP rules and just barely avoiding relegation is like taking illegal steriods and just nicking Woody Allen in a bodybuilding contest.

 ;D

Great analogy Mate.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17340 on: Today at 06:23:23 pm »
Quote from: LFC-Lynn on Today at 05:50:34 pm
Is it true that their fans were bricking buses on county road?
I know they were bricking and bottling police cars.

They'll still bang on about a single bottle and the Abu Dhabi bus though.  ::)
