Tonight was what football was all bout: Not trophies The pride and passion that entails of supporting your local football club. Nothing can put a price on the atmosphere that was shown tonight nor can anything be understated of what this result meant to everyone that bleeds blue.
So
a really important win and theyve managed to shoehorn some wild equivalency into the narrative.
I take immense pride in supporting my local club, its been a wonderful 55 years supporting the team that carries the name of the City of my birth, through thick and thin and never once standing there booing like I was at a pantomime. Been one or two trophies in my time too
League:-
1972-73, 1975-76, 1976-77, 1978-79, 1979-80, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1985-86, 1987-88, 1989-90, 2019-20
FA Cup:-
1973-74, 1985-86, 1988-89, 1991-92, 2000-01, 2005-06, 2021-22
League Cup:-
1980-81, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1994-95, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2011-12, 2021-22
European Cup:-
1976-77, 1977-78, 1980-81, 1983-84, 2004-05, 2018-19
UEFA Cup:-
1972-73, 1975-76, 2000-01
Super Cup:-
1977, 2001, 2005, 2019
Club World Cup:-
2019