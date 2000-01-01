Its just an outpour of emotion, I doubt many planned to do it but honestly at 1-2 down with 20 mins to go it was probable they were going down.



To come back and win would've given them as good a buzz as they have ever had, do you honestly expect people to be celebrating then go 'ah but we only stayed up'



Everything is relative I guess is what I'm saying.



On another note, I am worried something is going to be done about these pitch invasions, they seem to be coming more and more common, and the Vieira incident is like the 3rd fan/pro bust up to happen too.



These type of idiots are going to ruin it for the rest of us.