I think they'll be right here next year and hopefully they do finally go down. They certainly can't spend more, their current squad isn't good enough and Frank is terrible. And as far as spending think until proven otherwise they'll actually have to cut costs as I don't see how Moshiri can pump in more while Usmanov is under sanction. Today could be their high water mark for many a year.



Depends on their business I suppose. Richarlison has saved them a lot this year. If Calvert-Lewin stays fit, he'll score enough goals for them. In the end, it comes down to goals. Leeds without Bamford are toothless. Burnley can't score either. Everton always had a chance with goals. For next year, no idea if Mitrovic, Solanke, and the like start scoring in the PL.If Everton lose one or both of the forwards and fail to replace them properly, they'll be in serious trouble.But if they somehow manage their business ok, even with Lampard, they can always sack him and bring in a fix-it manager middle of the season.