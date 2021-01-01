« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Offline Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16800 on: Yesterday at 07:07:29 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 06:52:57 pm
The word that sprang to mind was "gutsy", whereas, if they ever make it to Bramley Dock, the word would be "gusty".

Possibly also "rusty".
Offline Cesar

  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16801 on: Yesterday at 07:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 06:50:22 pm
Whats this?

Mostly speculation from me to be honest, but the Chelsea sale is in doubt which could (how likely I don't know) mean Chelsea folding / being kicked out of competitions if theres no sale by a certain deadline
Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16802 on: Yesterday at 07:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Yesterday at 07:10:33 pm
Mostly speculation from me to be honest, but the Chelsea sale is in doubt which could (how likely I don't know) mean Chelsea folding / being kicked out of competitions if theres no sale by a certain deadline
Is it in doubt???

Edit just seen the story


Offline Morgana

  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16803 on: Yesterday at 07:14:00 pm »
The thing is, I can't see them picking up any points from their next 2 games. Crystal Palace and Arsenal aren't exactly easy fixtures, and the latter are gunning for Champions League football.
Offline Raid

  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16804 on: Yesterday at 07:15:40 pm »
Have they written to the PGMOL yet about yesterdays game?
Offline Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16805 on: Yesterday at 07:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Yesterday at 07:10:33 pm
Mostly speculation from me to be honest, but the Chelsea sale is in doubt which could (how likely I don't know) mean Chelsea folding / being kicked out of competitions if theres no sale by a certain deadline
Oh, right. Interesting. Cheers mate

On another note. All that money that Chelsea loaned from RA. Wasnt there some on here saying that theyll have broken FFP rules regarding spending if theyre taken over ? Has anyone in the media mentioned this at all?




Online 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16806 on: Yesterday at 08:36:09 pm »
From ESPN


Everton 2-3 Brentford
Possible penalty: Foul by Ajer on Richarlison

What happened: Everton were 1-0 up when Kristoffer Ajer grabbed the shirt of Richarlison inside the area. Referee Michael Oliver allowed play to continue, and directly from that, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite was sent off for bringing down Ivan Toney when he was through on goal.

VAR decision: The VAR, Darren England, advised the referee there was no clear and obvious error not to award a penalty. Also, it was decided there was no mistake in showing the red card to Branthwaite for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO).

VAR review: Taken in isolation, it's doubtful that the Richarlison incident would have been talked about quite so much. That it led directly to a red card for another Everton player brings it into sharper focus.

It's important to understand the VAR protocol, how and why decisions are made. When the incident happens, the VAR will begin a check immediately, and he will ask Oliver to describe what he has seen. Oliver told the VAR that he felt there was holding by both players (though obviously to a greater degree by Ajer), and for that reason there was no foul. If the VAR believes this description fits the replays, he will not advise the referee he has made a mistake.


The mere act of holding or pulling a shirt is not an offence; holding only occurs when a player's contact with an opponent's body or equipment impedes movement.

The still images of the shirt pull are far more damning than the video evidence, as the latter suggests the holding was not prolonged or that it greatly impacted Richarlison. It means that if the referee has seen the holding, it's highly unlikely the VAR will get involved to advise a penalty; at the same time, if Oliver had given a penalty it wouldn't have been overturned.

In the Premier League, which has a high threshold for interventions, it was decided that the referee had not made a clear error -- but many will disagree and believe the VAR should have intervened.

If the VAR had advised there should be a penalty to Everton, then the red card to Branthwaite would have been cancelled. It means Everton could have been 2-0 up with 11 men, rather than 1-0 up with 10.


As for the red card to Branthwaite, the VAR checked that the dismissal was correct but it was never going to get overturned. Unfortunately for the 19-year-old, that he didn't mean to foul Ivan Toney doesn't matter where a red card for DOGSO is concerned. As with the red shown to Arsenal's David Luiz at Wolves last season, even incidental contact that denies a clear goal-scoring chance will result in a dismissal.


Offline Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16807 on: Yesterday at 08:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:13:54 pm
The PL ha an agenda against them and wants them relegated. Which is why as far back as yesterday, Burnley had a soft penalty given against them. Its why Leeds had been given two red cards in two games recently too. All to make sure the grand conspiracy is upheld.. no hang on, its bollocks isnt it. Sorry about that.

If the PL actually had an agenda against them, then the PL would have handed out an appropriate punishment for their ffp failure and the fact that they didn't do so trumps any claims of bias against them, but they are too fucking think to notice that and whine about not getting penalties every time their divers dive.  ::)
Offline Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16808 on: Yesterday at 08:37:45 pm »
You can hear frank sharpening his crayons from here...
Offline Mighty_Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16809 on: Yesterday at 09:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:36:20 pm
If the PL actually had an agenda against them, then the PL would have handed out an appropriate punishment for their ffp failure and the fact that they didn't do so trumps any claims of bias against them, but they are too fucking think to notice that and whine about not getting penalties every time their divers dive.  ::)
Nothing that goes in their favour is ever taken into account when making up stories about everything being against them. They will cry about things we've done that they themselves have done, hypocrites the lot of them.


Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16810 on: Yesterday at 10:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 09:47:28 pm
Nothing that goes in their favour is ever taken into account when making up stories about everything being against them. They will cry about things we've done that they themselves have done, hypocrites the lot of them.
You never get them at Anfield was what Lampard said and they all lapped it up, mustve had collective amnesia about the 2 very generous ones they did get.

No one calls out bullshit any more, the media just repeat the lines they are given.

Offline macmanamanaman

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16811 on: Yesterday at 10:23:07 pm »
Take note, Frankie. This is how you play and win against Arsenal.: Your top striker needs to have his front tooth knocked out, and that correlates to a win. Ok?
Now do it!


Offline gjr1

  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16812 on: Yesterday at 11:17:05 pm »
Everyone associated with Everton must be wondering how Newcastle spend 100m and are close to playing top 4 footy. Meanwhile they have spend 500m and are playing bottom 4 football.



Offline rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16813 on: Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Yesterday at 11:17:05 pm
Everyone associated with Everton must be wondering how Newcastle spend 100m and are close to playing top 4 footy. Meanwhile they have spend 500m and are playing bottom 4 football.

Their toxic fans at home when theyre losing are worth -10/15 pts every season

Its like the opposite of Anfield




Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16814 on: Today at 12:26:13 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
Their toxic fans at home when theyre losing are worth -10/15 pts every season

Its like the opposite of Anfield
Due to the recent derby and the increasingly disgusting behavior of so many of their fans, the topic of Everton has actually come up a few times with people I know. They aren't normally on our radar as a topic of conversation, but when they have just recently, every single person has said the same thing: Their fans are their biggest problem.

It's difficult to argue against that opinion too. It's all well and good adopting 'kopite behaviour' and actually getting behind your team for a few end of season games when you are shitting it over possible relegation, but where the hell is that support the rest of the season?

They're all patting themselves on the back after copying our bus welcomes and lobbing a few smoke bombs at passing cars carrying families of Liverpool fans, but where the fuck is their support all season when Goodison is a cesspit of booing and negativity?

It's crystal clear their home 'support' costs them points, and it's no coincidence they did better without their fans in the stadium throughout the pandemic.




Offline Mighty_Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16815 on: Today at 12:35:29 am »
With Arsenal showing they are capable of shitting the bed in any pressure game, looks like they may be able to kick this can down the road for another season.


Online Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16816 on: Today at 02:35:58 am »
I believe they can do it. I have faith that they can put just some simple feet wrong as per all season, one after another, and go from there from strength to strength until they manage to lose both games whilst creating a  rapidly expanding frenzy of rancor and bile that they can be truly proud of, team and fan base alike.

Many writing these off to soon with this "statistically unlikely" and "its gonna be hard Leeds need a win for starters" stuff. these fuckers could probably manufacture a points deduction somehow, they are that dire of a football team. Freaking holgate putting together a 3 match run where he played like an average prem defender instead of the worst one except his teammates is saving them at the mo. Thats it!

No way they win against cp. nope. even though Palace has the sun tan lotion slathered on and umbrella drinks ordered.




