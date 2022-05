If Everton try to take the game to Palace then they'll lose. Palace are too good on the counter-attack for Everton's ropey defence.



I think they'll play similarly to the Chelsea game, digging in and looking to make a scrap of it. The Everton fans will happily accept that as long as the lack of ambition is paired with a load of misplaced aggression.



Whichever way the next few games go they're in a mess as either they'll be relegated or they'll stick with Lampard and give him a transfer window to sink themselves even further into debt. And then sack Lampard after about 10 games of next season.