Some of the responses are amazingApparently the ref had the red card in his shorts for easy access against them. They are all up in arms about Richarlison having his shirt pulled when in fact he was the one who started by grabbing the defender. Then we get dragged in as reference points to unfair decisions.They really believe that the Premier league has an agenda against them and has told referees to send of their players.I know we moan on here about the standard of reffing but teams in the relegation mix after 36 games are not down there because of poor refereeing.They are there because the players the manager are not good enough.The main problem is the fans though. Just saw a clip of their coach greeting. It consisted of contorted faces screaming “fucking come on, come on!” It sounded like they were threatening the players. They were all hyped up yesterday in a “gerrintoem” way, wanting players to “get stuck in” because that is their go to mode. That is why Rondon got stuck in and got sent off. Gordon and Mykolenko were lucky to stay on yesterday. They were so hyped by the crowd and got stuck in to try and get them off their backs. Frank gets them it seems.