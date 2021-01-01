Given injuries and suspensions I expect them to lose both remaining games, but sadly I dont see Leeds getting anything at Brentford and theyd have to win.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61460801
The People's club.
That's encouraging. Good to know. But why TF the media aren't highlighting their anti-football disgusting team and barbaric fans .... so fucking depressing. eg will we see the racism stories hit the press tomorrow. It should be all over.
He was extremely average.
Setting off fireworks around the team hotel of their newly promoted opponents to keep them awake before their match (even though Brentford werent there and actually travelled up the next day), only to end up losing the match and having two players sent off, while their city rivals are winning another cup. Everton that.
Think thats just a bit of a myth flying round Twitter as Ivan Toney tweeted about being woken up by them...https://twitter.com/ivantoney24/status/1525912755903004672?s=20&t=EYzSBLhEs0HP7A9M_-_mOQ
The football they play is absolutely pathetic. 10 men or not Brentford absolutely dominated them in the second half yesterday.
Hard to see them not staying up now but fuck me, they really have been sensationally lucky. Caught Chelsea, United and Leicester at exactly the right time. If those three teams had actually had any sort of motivation, they'd be down already.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.96]