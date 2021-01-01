« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Trotterwatch

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16720 on: Today at 09:16:03 am
They'll go tooled up to Palace - the creches in North Wales will be sacked for weapons.
Graeme

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16721 on: Today at 09:19:11 am
Given injuries and suspensions I expect them to lose both remaining games, but sadly I dont see Leeds getting anything at Brentford and theyd have to win.
Graeme

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16722 on: Today at 09:20:08 am
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16723 on: Today at 09:22:43 am
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 09:19:11 am
Given injuries and suspensions I expect them to lose both remaining games, but sadly I dont see Leeds getting anything at Brentford and theyd have to win.

There's a bit of a rivalry between Leeds and Brentford as well, so they'll take great joy in trying to make their relegation certain.
Persephone

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16724 on: Today at 10:01:41 am
JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16725 on: Today at 10:14:42 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:01:41 am
The People's club.
It would seem only certain types of people tho.
Shameful.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16726 on: Today at 10:26:31 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:08:29 am
That's  encouraging. Good to know. But why TF the media aren't highlighting their anti-football disgusting team and barbaric fans .... so fucking depressing.

eg will we see the racism stories hit the press tomorrow.  It should be all over.

There you go.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61460801
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16727 on: Today at 10:27:04 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:01:41 am
The People's club.

Beat me to it!
smutchin

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16728 on: Today at 10:55:12 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:35:56 am
He was extremely average.

Id give him credit for being a bit better than average, but not nearly as good as the hype. And made to look better than he was by being in a decent team. Not a fraction of the player his dad was. And he was very dirty. Still havent forgiven him for trying to end Xabis career. How he ever got away with that it was worse than Pickford on Virg.

Even so, he was far better than most of the current Everton squad. Theyre learning all the bad stuff from him but dont have the ability to do the good stuff.
IgorBobbins

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16729 on: Today at 11:02:47 am
Setting off fireworks around the team hotel of their newly promoted opponents to keep them awake before their match (even though Brentford werent there and actually travelled up the next day), only to end up losing the match and having two players sent off, while their city rivals are winning another cup.

Everton that.
Graeme

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16730 on: Today at 11:10:50 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 11:02:47 am
Setting off fireworks around the team hotel of their newly promoted opponents to keep them awake before their match (even though Brentford werent there and actually travelled up the next day), only to end up losing the match and having two players sent off, while their city rivals are winning another cup.

Everton that.

Think thats just a bit of a myth flying round Twitter as Ivan Toney tweeted about being woken up by them...

https://twitter.com/ivantoney24/status/1525912755903004672?s=20&t=EYzSBLhEs0HP7A9M_-_mOQ
IgorBobbins

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16731 on: Today at 11:33:20 am
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 11:10:50 am
Think thats just a bit of a myth flying round Twitter as Ivan Toney tweeted about being woken up by them...

https://twitter.com/ivantoney24/status/1525912755903004672?s=20&t=EYzSBLhEs0HP7A9M_-_mOQ
Ah fair enough. Still, the rest is quite funny though  :D
rafathegaffa83

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16732 on: Today at 11:42:31 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:27:14 am
The football they play is absolutely pathetic. 10 men or not Brentford absolutely dominated them in the second half yesterday.

Granted it was largely against ten men, but Brentford had the 2nd most amount of possession ever for a promoted away side. 

Loads of opposition fans have cottoned on to Lampard's one-dimensional tactics, so I'm not sure why the officials haven't. Lump it up to Gordon or Richarlison, have one of them dive and look to win a free-kick to score from; then have Pickford, Gordon and Richarlison massively time waste to eat up the clock.
El Lobo

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16733 on: Today at 11:45:03 am
Hard to see them not staying up now but fuck me, they really have been sensationally lucky. Caught Chelsea, United and Leicester at exactly the right time. If those three teams had actually had any sort of motivation, they'd be down already.
Logged
rafathegaffa83

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16734 on: Today at 11:50:34 am
Quote from: El Lobo

link=topic=348992.msg18336509#msg18336509 date=1652697903
Hard to see them not staying up now but fuck me, they really have been sensationally lucky. Caught Chelsea, United and Leicester at exactly the right time. If those three teams had actually had any sort of motivation, they'd be down already.

Exactly. However the way they see it the officiating is against them and decisions need to even themselves out over the last two games. Not a peep however over the fact Richarlison should have been serving a ban for his tackle on A
