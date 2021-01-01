« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16600 on: Today at 06:45:10 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:41:23 pm
Gone full Dogs of War now these....despicable cnuts

The reds, on the other hand, are the Cats of Peace.
Miauuuuuuuuwwwww!
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16601 on: Today at 06:51:37 pm
The capitulation by Newcastle, United and Chelsea will probably save them this year
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16602 on: Today at 06:51:41 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:44:28 pm
Someone lob a flare on a car because it had a Liverpool flag?

In my experience those flags are usually put there for the benefit of the kids in the family. And as it was a people carrier I would guess that is the case.

Like people who hang flags up and decorate the house ready for cup finals, it is usually for the kids.

Sad that they act like that. I feel like hanging a flag put my window now just to piss them off.
Was that baldy fat lad in the flag video the same baldy fat lad with the 2 finger salute, or is it just a generic blue look.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16603 on: Today at 06:55:21 pm
I doubt they'll get relegated, not because I expect them to win any of their remaining games but because we'd need both Burnley and Leeds to suddenly stop being shit at the same time, which has only happened once this season I think.

Relegation was always going to be a slow burn. They came close two seasons ago and it's gone down to the wire this season. They've burned a ton of money on managers and ended up with Lampard, spent huge amounts on players and have an abysmal squad, and it's not looking like they'll have much to spend this summer either. On top of all that they have a lot of players out of contract over the next couple of seasons and you'd expect the likes of Richarlison and DCL to be looking for a way out (whether anyone is stupid enough to offer them one is another question).

Lampard has them winning games on emotion and adrenaline, but that doesn't last. Coming into a team in the middle of the season is one thing, but having to take a team through preseason and prep them for the whole thing is another entirely and I can see them battling relegation all through next season.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16604 on: Today at 06:55:44 pm
How they lose that ? Hahaha. Poor Everton.  Being from down south don't tend to bump in to many ev supporters.  However I did the other day. The look on his face when I said I am a red. He asked if I wanted them to go down. I said I wasn't really bothered because they're insignificant to us. Oh and I was going to question him when he is said richarlson is a legend.
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16605 on: Today at 06:55:54 pm
they should get a fine for their despicable disciplinary record over the past few weeks. They're completely losing their shit on the pitch, no self control at all. Thank fuck we don't have to play them again this season.

Now would be the perfect time for the police to conclude their pigeon investigation and enable the FA step in to apply the appropriate sanctions. Likely the FA are on the phone to the bizzies as we speak, begging them to drag the whole thing out so they don't have to make a decision yet.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16606 on: Today at 06:58:02 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:34:32 pm
I am amazed Everton don't write to the PGMOL demanding Everton get a blue card when they get a player sent off.

Under rated post my friend.
Judging by the feral old men outraged at cup winners daring to have a flag in their windows, you are on to something.
Cant believe that did that. Anyway isnt that part of Liverpool solidly blue no go zone for reds  and all that shite.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16607 on: Today at 07:02:27 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:55:21 pm
I doubt they'll get relegated, not because I expect them to win any of their remaining games but because we'd need both Burnley and Leeds to suddenly stop being shit at the same time, which has only happened once this season I think.

Relegation was always going to be a slow burn. They came close two seasons ago and it's gone down to the wire this season. They've burned a ton of money on managers and ended up with Lampard, spent huge amounts on players and have an abysmal squad, and it's not looking like they'll have much to spend this summer either. On top of all that they have a lot of players out of contract over the next couple of seasons and you'd expect the likes of Richarlison and DCL to be looking for a way out (whether anyone is stupid enough to offer them one is another question).

Lampard has them winning games on emotion and adrenaline, but that doesn't last. Coming into a team in the middle of the season is one thing, but having to take a team through preseason and prep them for the whole thing is another entirely and I can see them battling relegation all through next season.

I've been thinking this for months, especially since Lampard came in. I still hope they do go down this season, but I've been convinced for a long while now it will happen in the next few years. The likes of Richarlison and Calvert Lewin won't be massive losses but if they replace them with worse players, which can happen, they are fucked. They have nothing to build around, their starters and squad players are of such a poor level.

20 league defeats from 36 so far. That's what the make-up of the squad is really. They'd lose 15/16 games in a good year, they're that shit. What we really need is at minimum two of the three promoted teams to do well. Not even Brentford well, who have ended the season in fine form. If two of them can perform then Everton will go IMO. Norwich and Watford were always, always gonna go, it's only left one spot unfortunately which looks like it will be Leeds. Can't count on Fulham as recent history has shown, so hopefully Bournemouth can spend a good few years here as they did before eventually going, and I'd tip Forest to do alright if they come up.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16608 on: Today at 07:04:04 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 06:45:10 pm
The reds, on the other hand, are the Cats of Peace.

The Bengal Tigers of Anfield Rd......fuck with us at your peril...
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16609 on: Today at 07:04:38 pm
Quote from: Snail on Today at 04:29:40 pm
Jesus Christ :lmao

https://twitter.com/ElMengem/status/1525851406741159936?s=20&t=0KmyjBJbJZKjeEyjpn0GnQ

Thats literally opposite my Mum and Dads house. Theyve lived there 60 years and are both Reds. I lived there for 22 years and most of the houses in the street that displayed any kind of flags were red.I can remember a couple of houses at the top of the street with blue flags but many more red. I guess the County Road blues dont come from Andrew Street.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #16610 on: Today at 07:05:07 pm
Franky doing his little laugh/serious point in his interview.

"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
