I doubt they'll get relegated, not because I expect them to win any of their remaining games but because we'd need both Burnley and Leeds to suddenly stop being shit at the same time, which has only happened once this season I think.



Relegation was always going to be a slow burn. They came close two seasons ago and it's gone down to the wire this season. They've burned a ton of money on managers and ended up with Lampard, spent huge amounts on players and have an abysmal squad, and it's not looking like they'll have much to spend this summer either. On top of all that they have a lot of players out of contract over the next couple of seasons and you'd expect the likes of Richarlison and DCL to be looking for a way out (whether anyone is stupid enough to offer them one is another question).



Lampard has them winning games on emotion and adrenaline, but that doesn't last. Coming into a team in the middle of the season is one thing, but having to take a team through preseason and prep them for the whole thing is another entirely and I can see them battling relegation all through next season.