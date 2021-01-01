I was sorry to hear this morning that ex Everton player Mick Lyons has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, with heading the ball said to have been a factor.







Sad news that, I was at Goodison once with some clients from the care agency I worked for. We took them for their dinner. Mick Lyons and Duncan Ferguson looked in, then came over and spent quite some time with our clients. I always respected them for that, it wasn't an easy thing to do, but they were both great.