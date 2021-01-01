« previous next »
I was sorry to hear this morning that ex Everton player Mick Lyons has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, with heading the ball said to have been a factor.

I was sorry to hear this morning that ex Everton player Mick Lyons has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, with heading the ball said to have been a factor.



Sad news that, I was at Goodison once with some clients from the care agency I worked for. We took them for their dinner. Mick Lyons and Duncan Ferguson looked in, then came over and spent quite some time with our clients. I always respected them for that, it wasn't an easy thing to do, but they were both great.
https://twitter.com/TimD2704/status/1524397618750799872?s=20&t=zQrb2NxGLIPyh7B41G7ezQ
Booing, giving the fingers to the players, yelling "fuck off" to them, calling them a "disgrace", Everton that, great support.
Booing, giving the fingers to the players, yelling "fuck off" to them, calling them a "disgrace", Everton that, great support.
In all fairness Everton are a disgrace so they're not wrong there.
Booing, giving the fingers to the players, yelling "fuck off" to them, calling them a "disgrace", Everton that, great support.


Oh I do hope the players see that and they give up for the last 3 games
So what happened with Richy's flare incident. I mean that was like 2 weeks ago and still nothing?
So what happened with Richy's flare incident. I mean that was like 2 weeks ago and still nothing?

The actual action was kopite behaviour so naturally not anybody's problem but ours
So what happened with Richy's flare incident. I mean that was like 2 weeks ago and still nothing?

PL's investigation is on pause as the police are conducting their own investigation
