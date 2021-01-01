« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
soon they'll be saying "It landed in an open garbage bin that he spotted earlier in the day!"

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Our fans ride through town on motorbikes aiming bazooka at art galleries tho

Petrol bombing the children's school for the blind
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:51:54 pm
Do one, Campbell.

Even Geoff Capes wouldn't get it out of the ground from there, you tit.

Honestly, I just cannot believe the amount of lame excuses that are being made for this little scrote. Take some responsibility, you bitter dickbrains.

The bit I don't get is when another Evertonian. Jamie Carragher threw a far less dangerous object back into the crowd against Arsenal in 01-02 he got a straight Red. So throw a coin you get a straight red, throw a burning object into the crowd, no action from the officials.

I think Leeds and Burnley should sent letters demanding an apology from the PGMOL.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:08:52 pm
soon they'll be saying "It landed in an open garbage bin that he spotted earlier in the day!"



I am waiting for 'he threw out an emergency flare for his horrifically injured colleague Anthony Gordon'.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Richarlison was clearly throwing it into the bucket of water the steward was holding up in the upper Gwladys.  ::)

Latest reports suggest the Harlem Globetrotters have him on their list of potential summer signings.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
GOOD-HEARTED EVERTON FANS WERE making their club proud today by rebuilding brick by brick the orphanage that Liverpool fans burned down. A passerby stated that
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:12:46 pm
The bit I don't get is when another Evertonian. Jamie Carragher threw a far less dangerous object back into the crowd against Arsenal in 01-02 he got a straight Red. So throw a coin you get a straight red, throw a burning object into the crowd, no action from the officials.

I think Leeds and Burnley should sent letters demanding an apology from the PGMOL.
I don't watch their games so have no idea how the ref missed it or overlooked it, but it's a straight red card. Absolutely no question. There is simply no excuse.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:12:46 pm
The bit I don't get is when another Evertonian. Jamie Carragher threw a far less dangerous object back into the crowd against Arsenal in 01-02 he got a straight Red. So throw a coin you get a straight red, throw a burning object into the crowd, no action from the officials.

I think Leeds and Burnley should sent letters demanding an apology from the PGMOL.

Celebrate a goal by taking your shirt off - yellow card.

If my memory serves immediately after he scored he ran and kicked the corner flag, then picked up the smoke bomb and tossed it towards the crowd.

He was hyped up - and they say we are on PEDs.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:19:07 pm
I don't watch their games so have no idea how the ref missed it or overlooked it, but it's a straight red card. Absolutely no question. There is simply no excuse.

Like a beachball deflecting a shot into the goal...the Refs don't know the LOTG and all their interpretations.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Why don't we have loads of friendly Evertonians flooding this thread. Come on even I'll be nice. We have a Spurs one and Arsenal one

Same city isn't it Everton is a massive club? Come on  :)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:51:54 pm
Do one, Campbell.

Even Geoff Capes wouldn't get it out of the ground from there, you tit.

Honestly, I just cannot believe the amount of lame excuses that are being made for this little scrote. Take some responsibility, you bitter dickbrains.

More chance of hell freezing over mate.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:07:02 pm
Kevin Campbell has already come up with his defence.

Speaking exclusively to Goodison News he said: No, it went out of the ground. It went over.

The angle where he is, because I know it well, he threw it out. He didnt throw it back into the fans.

He threw it over. Theres a gap there. He threw it over that wall.

Of course they have to look at it. They can look, check it out. He threw it over the fans and out of the ground.

So they can investigate all they like, its not a problem.

FFS just own up to it. From the angle, he threw it, if it had landed outside of the ground, there would likely be CCTV footage that had emerged by now. But it's not like there's an empty wasteland behind that part of the stadium.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:44:24 pm
FFS just own up to it. From the angle, he threw it, if it had landed outside of the ground, there would likely be CCTV footage that had emerged by now. But it's not like there's an empty wasteland behind that part of the stadium.

There would have also been reports of him being approached by the Brazilian Olympic team about changing sports.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:07:02 pm
Kevin Campbell has already come up with his defence.

Speaking exclusively to Goodison News he said: No, it went out of the ground. It went over.

The angle where he is, because I know it well, he threw it out. He didnt throw it back into the fans.

He threw it over. Theres a gap there. He threw it over that wall.

Of course they have to look at it. They can look, check it out. He threw it over the fans and out of the ground.

So they can investigate all they like, its not a problem.

How did he know there wouldn't be anybody on the other side of the wall? 
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Yesterday at 04:54:51 pm
How did he know there wouldn't be anybody on the other side of the wall?

His brethren told him as they were perched on the wall and shitting on the disabled punters.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Yesterday at 04:54:51 pm
How did he know there wouldn't be anybody on the other side of the wall?


More importantly, how did he know it get over the wall, none of Everton's free kicks ever do.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Id like both to happen but Everton getting relegated is the next best thing to Liverpool winning it.

Dont let me down Leicester, youve been awful
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
They are an odd bunch.

Everton fans going mad for Lampard on the bus.

"Rafa knew the city, Frank knows the club"

Sat.on.a.bus.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Hey,  quadruple is still on.
Everton getting relegated ..;)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
So after yesterdays stalemate with Spurs they can keep their 2019 vintage Spurs shirts out for the final against Real or will they nip up to the loft to retrieve their 2018 Real shirts?

See Stevie G did them a big favour yesterday as well.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
I guess for them to go down they now really need to come away empty-handed both at Leicester and Watford and that seems very unlikely at the moment. Those three lucky Woodison wins really screwed any chances. Had they dropped points in one of those games it would be all so different now.

Had it been the Everton of ten years ago I wouldn't have wanted relegation on them, they ran the club well and within their means. They got good results for it too. However, the new ownership just burned everything down and they lost the plot. Going down, cleaning the mess and changing ownership is probably the only chance for Everton to really regain their former status as a well-run top-half club. The more years they stay in the Prem in this state, the worse it will be for them in the long run as the debts catch up and they will throw more and more credit money at players to try and avoid the bottom three.
