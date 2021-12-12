The guard of honour is only a relatively recent thing, isn't it? Definitely a PL era bit of fluff.



We don't need the insincere, through-gritted-teeth "respect" of another club that so clearly despises us. Especially if that club is the complete antithesis of what sporting achievement is all about.



Atletico are a gang of tw@ts who don't have an ounce of respect for anyone. Who wants to be clapped onto a pitch by someone who will literally be trying to break your leg inside the next 10 minutes?



If we were playing the last game of the season at Goodison as champions I wouldn't want it. It would only wind them up to dangerously toxic proportions and probably put our lads at even more risk than usual. Maybe at Anfield, where the situation would be more manageable, but I wouldn't force them to either.