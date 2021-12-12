« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 888384 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16240 on: Today at 05:37:32 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:22:06 am
Its a show of respect for your fellow professionals and should always be done. Are you Bernardo Silva?

Always be done lol, it has only been consistently done the last ten years or so.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16241 on: Today at 06:25:09 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 05:37:32 am
Always be done lol, it has only been consistently done the last ten years or so.
Yeah it's a pile of shit.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16242 on: Today at 07:26:12 am »
I agree, integrity, respect and sportsmanship went out the game long ago so the guard of honour thing is an absolute waste of time
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16243 on: Today at 07:51:13 am »
Bet you'd all change your tune if we won the league with a game to go and had Everton or United away on the final day ;D 
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16244 on: Today at 08:09:00 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:51:13 am
Bet you'd all change your tune if we won the league with a game to go and had Everton or United away on the final day ;D

That's different  :D

In general it's a pile of shit, needs fucked off.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16245 on: Today at 09:48:23 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:22:06 am
Its a show of respect for your fellow professionals and should always be done. Are you Bernardo Silva?

When did it start, because it certainly wasn't a thing from the start of football in the late 1800s until what 2015 or something?

Stupid thing that needs fucking off. We only wanted City to have to do it so we could rub their noses in it.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16246 on: Today at 11:01:09 am »
The guard of honour is only a relatively recent thing, isn't it? Definitely a PL era bit of fluff.

We don't need the insincere, through-gritted-teeth "respect" of another club that so clearly despises us. Especially if that club is the complete antithesis of what sporting achievement is all about.

Atletico are a gang of tw@ts who don't have an ounce of respect for anyone. Who wants to be clapped onto a pitch by someone who will literally be trying to break your leg inside the next 10 minutes?

If we were playing the last game of the season at Goodison as champions I wouldn't want it. It would only wind them up to dangerously toxic proportions and probably put our lads at even more risk than usual. Maybe at Anfield, where the situation would be more manageable, but I wouldn't force them to either.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16247 on: Today at 11:37:42 am »
The 'guard of honour' is properly shite. We should never have gave one to Chelsea in 2015 and I completely agree with anybody who wouldn't want to do one for Real fucking Madrid of all teams. There's been multiple times if I remember correctly where the Bernabeu has been slated to hold the Copa Del Rey final and whenever Barcelona reached it they got the final moved. Quite funny actually but they'd have a cheek to complain about not getting one.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16248 on: Today at 01:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:06:53 pm
Yep, hell fit in seeing as Atletico are being hilariously bitter about Real winning the league.  The Madrid derby is at the weekend, the first game after Real won La Liga, its at the Metropolitano and Atletico are refusing to give a guard of honour.  Real are trying to publicly humiliate them apparently.  ::)

They could clap them onto the pitch for 30 seconds and then its done and everyone forgets about it, but instead theyve gone whining to the league and to the papers, made a mountain out of a molehill, made themselves look like twats and publicised it for all to see.

No doubt the English Bitters will be advising the Spanish Bitters to WRITE A LETTER.

Thatll show em.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16249 on: Today at 03:17:26 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16250 on: Today at 03:26:16 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16251 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16252 on: Today at 05:12:41 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16253 on: Today at 05:45:47 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16254 on: Today at 05:49:36 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16255 on: Today at 05:59:45 pm »
So they fine Lampard but do nothing to Richarlson?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16256 on: Today at 06:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:09:00 am
That's different  :D

In general it's a pile of shit, needs fucked off.

*throws controversy grenade*

Along with poppies on shirts.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16257 on: Today at 06:02:56 pm »
Pony Express relayed communications quicker than the FA
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16258 on: Today at 06:07:37 pm »
Poor Everton. Everyone out to get them. That's why they're shit.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16259 on: Today at 06:10:11 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:02:55 pm
*throws controversy grenade*

Along with poppies on shirts.

Don't see what's controversial about that. Another load of shit that needs fucked off.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16260 on: Today at 06:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:59:45 pm
So they fine Lampard but do nothing to Richarlson?

Different game. Unless you mean letting him off for the kick out against Henderson. Although he think he got booked for it.

The FA will get on to look at last weekends issues after lunch. Next Tuesday.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16261 on: Today at 06:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:10:30 pm
Different game. Unless you mean letting him off for the kick out against Henderson. Although he think he got booked for it.

The FA will get on to look at last weekends issues after lunch. Next Tuesday.

Ah righto fair enough. Thought they had already looked into the flare stuff.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16262 on: Today at 06:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:51:13 am
Bet you'd all change your tune if we won the league with a game to go and had Everton or United away on the final day ;D 

Honestly I wouldnt lol
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16263 on: Today at 06:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Rattleduser on Today at 05:45:47 pm


A points deduction would be a suitable punishment I think.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16264 on: Today at 06:31:51 pm »
Nothing will convince me that resident GOT loon 'Saint Domingo' isn't one of you lot on a years-long deep cover wind up:

"Its a poor era for strikers at the moment, very different to the mid 2000s when there was Henry Shearer Rooney Drogba Ronaldo Tevez etc. I mean even Everton had Yakubu, hed be walking into a lot of PL sides today with ease."

Top work, whoever's responsible.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16265 on: Today at 06:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:27:12 pm
A points deduction would be a suitable punishment I think.

A mandaTory contact extension would achieve the same thing.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16266 on: Today at 06:34:52 pm »
:lmao :lmao :lmao

The caller says Our atmosphere is not manufactured BECAUSE it was organised, thats not kopite behaviour

Explain to me how something manufactured isnt organised?

https://youtu.be/3FNuJj_-g2w
