I hope complacency creeps into the woodwork across the park now. For some bizarre reason they've been celebrating as though they have pulled clear of the relegation zone and are now safe. The job is far from complete, though, and they're only scraping through on luck at the moment.



Facts are, they are relying on good fortune and other clubs and other players mistakes to save them. Despite that, county Road and Rhyl prom are full of dancing Bitters.