Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 874769 times)

Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16040 on: Today at 08:02:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:48:14 pm
Leeds had taken 11 from 15pts before yesterday, so they aren't terrible under Marsch, however, their remaining 4 games are tougher than Evertons final 5 so I hold out no hope for leeds staying up now.

If they could have Kalvin Philips and Bamford back in time then we will see a much stronger Leeds and not the one that surrendered so meekly to City yesterday.
Online farawayred

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16041 on: Today at 08:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:02:07 pm
Needs a big ban for that, the birdbrain.
That's offensive to birds, especially crows!
Offline SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16042 on: Today at 08:09:49 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:02:59 pm
If they could have Kalvin Philips and Bamford back in time then we will see a much stronger Leeds and not the one that surrendered so meekly to City yesterday.
latest quote from Leeds on Bamford was April 28th saying they expect him back in a week.  dunno if that's "in training" or "available for selection" though.

can't find anything on Philips.
Online rob1966

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16043 on: Today at 08:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:58:58 pm
We will look into the matter but, as far we we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground, an Everton spokesperson said.

 :lmao

Saw something similar in a fleem once were a guy called Superman flies a Bomb into space saving the Earth and Lois Lane

So its OK that he attempted to lash it over the stand and it could have landed on kids playing outside their houses on Gwladys Street then?
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16044 on: Today at 08:12:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:09:49 pm
latest quote from Leeds on Bamford was April 28th saying they expect him back in a week.  dunno if that's "in training" or "available for selection" though.

can't find anything on Philips.

Phillips played yisterdey
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16045 on: Today at 08:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:58:58 pm
We will look into the matter but, as far we we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground, an Everton spokesperson said.

 :lmao

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

We believe you.  :lmao

Embarrassing from them.
Offline SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16046 on: Today at 08:18:13 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:12:36 pm
Phillips played yisterdey
yep, I didn't see the game but assumed he'd got an injury based on:
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:02:59 pm
If they could have Kalvin Philips and Bamford back in time then we will see a much stronger Leeds and not the one that surrendered so meekly to City yesterday.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16047 on: Today at 08:21:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:11:24 pm
So its OK that he attempted to lash it over the stand and it could have landed on kids playing outside their houses on Gwladys Street then?
Exactly. And, I wanna know why he isnt taking throw ins?
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16048 on: Today at 08:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:15:09 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

We believe you.  :lmao

Embarrassing from them.
hahaha its absolutely fucking crackers that for an excuse ;D
Online JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16049 on: Today at 08:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:15:09 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

We believe you.  :lmao

Embarrassing from them.
I assumed that was a joke? They didnt seriously say he was trying to throw it out of the ground?
Offline SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16050 on: Today at 08:24:34 pm »
Elliott was called to task by the FA for holding a flare after the League Cup Final.

with that precedent, there's no doubt absolutely fukk all will happen to this twat.
Offline 4pool

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16051 on: Today at 08:26:00 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:23:51 pm
I assumed that was a joke? They didnt seriously say he was trying to throw it out of the ground?

Beeb:


The Football Association and Everton will both look into an incident where Richarlison threw a smoke flare back into the Goodison Park stands after his vital winner against Chelsea.

The forward scored on 46 minutes as relegation-threatened Everton won 1-0.

Richarlison celebrated before throwing the device - lobbed on to the pitch from the Gwladys Street End - into an area where there were no fans.

"We will look into the matter," Everton said.

"As far we we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground."

In February, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott was contacted by the Football Association after handling a red flare following the side's League Cup victory at Wembley.

Pyrotechnics are banned from football stadiums in England.
Online JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16052 on: Today at 08:28:13 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:26:00 pm
Beeb:


The Football Association and Everton will both look into an incident where Richarlison threw a smoke flare back into the Goodison Park stands after his vital winner against Chelsea.

The forward scored on 46 minutes as relegation-threatened Everton won 1-0.

Richarlison celebrated before throwing the device - lobbed on to the pitch from the Gwladys Street End - into an area where there were no fans.

"We will look into the matter," Everton said.

"As far we we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground."

In February, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott was contacted by the Football Association after handling a red flare following the side's League Cup victory at Wembley.

Pyrotechnics are banned from football stadiums in England.
Fuckinghell, Ive heard some bullshit in my life but that is right up there.
Was it Richie trying to throw them fireworks over the hotel last night?
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16053 on: Today at 08:32:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:11:24 pm
So its OK that he attempted to lash it over the stand and it could have landed on kids playing outside their houses on Gwladys Street then?

Kids are kept in around the ground on match days in case they get used as ammo
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16054 on: Today at 08:34:44 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:32:31 pm
Kids are kept in around the ground on match days in case they get used as ammo
;D
Online Rattleduser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16055 on: Today at 08:46:22 pm »
Online rob1966

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16056 on: Today at 08:51:09 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:32:31 pm
Kids are kept in around the ground on match days in case they get used as ammo

 ;D
Offline rodderzzz

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16057 on: Today at 08:58:40 pm »
just did the result predicter and had Everton staying up with Burnley going down this time lol,
Offline royhendo

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16058 on: Today at 08:59:37 pm »
Surely Richie gets a 100 game ban for that.
Online Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16059 on: Today at 09:06:59 pm »
We should totally write to PGMOL to ask what action is being taken against Richarlison for his behaviour the past two games. ;D

More seriously though, Everton have a very serious discipline problem. Pickford, Gordon, Richarlison et al, all seem to have issues when it comes to self control, and it's endangering the safety of other players and supporters. If Robbo did something like that, they'd be calling for a public flogging.

These are supposed to be professional athletes and they're acting like a shithouse pub team that's gone on the fields after having three pints each. They make Burnley look tame.
Online Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16060 on: Today at 09:08:33 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:26:00 pm
Beeb:


The Football Association and Everton will both look into an incident where Richarlison threw a smoke flare back into the Goodison Park stands after his vital winner against Chelsea.

The forward scored on 46 minutes as relegation-threatened Everton won 1-0.

Richarlison celebrated before throwing the device - lobbed on to the pitch from the Gwladys Street End - into an area where there were no fans.

"We will look into the matter," Everton said.

"As far we we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground."

In February, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott was contacted by the Football Association after handling a red flare following the side's League Cup victory at Wembley.

Pyrotechnics are banned from football stadiums in England.

If they wanted it out of the ground, they should have asked Kepa to boot it like it's a penalty. ;D
Offline afc turkish

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16061 on: Today at 09:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 04:58:53 pm
So if Carragher got a red and a £40,000 fine (£70,000 in today's money) for a coin, what happens to Richie?



Apparently Milke Riley was the ref at the time...

Can RichieLa toss one over a pub, though?
Online John_P

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16062 on: Today at 09:17:01 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:11:53 pm
Can RichieLa toss one over a pub, though?
That's the real quiz
Online rob1966

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16063 on: Today at 09:18:48 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:11:53 pm
Can RichieLa toss one over a pub, though?

He's no Duncan McKenzie
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16064 on: Today at 09:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:58:58 pm
We will look into the matter but, as far we we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground, an Everton spokesperson said.

What a pathetic response from Everton.
Online JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16065 on: Today at 09:24:10 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:11:53 pm
Can RichieLa toss one over a pub, though?
So he threw it into an area where there were no fans and he was trying to throw it out of the ground. What the actual fuck are they smoking over there at the pit?
Are they saying there were no fans in the Gladwys street? Its clear to see on the video he has thrown it directly into the fans.
He should not be allowed to play again this season.
Online rob1966

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16066 on: Today at 09:26:25 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:24:10 pm
So he threw it into an area where there were no fans and he was trying to throw it out of the ground. What the actual fuck are they smoking over there at the pit?
Are they saying there were no fans in the Gladwys street? Its clear to see on the video he has thrown it directly into the fans.
He should not be allowed to play again this season.

Love to know how he expected to clear that roof from there

Online AndyMuller

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16067 on: Today at 09:27:21 pm »
Fucking hell have they won a cup today or something? Getting sent video montages of today and everything on WhatsApp.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16068 on: Today at 09:32:17 pm »
Hopefully next year is when they'll finally go down. Won't miss Leeds at all, they are absolutely shite and are destined for another several years in the Championship.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16069 on: Today at 09:32:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:26:25 pm
Love to know how he expected to clear that roof from there


Or how no fans could be in the area it landed.

Online John C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16070 on: Today at 09:36:46 pm »
Has anyone got a gif of where it landed?
