One club I think will be on the beach when they play Everton is Watford. As it stands, they need to take maximum points from their four remaining games and hope that one of Leeds/Burnley dont get an additional point all season. In other words, theyre probably confirmed as relegated next weekend.



Now, maybe on the beach to Watford means that they can play with freedom, knowing the worst thing has already happened. But it could also mean a further drop in performance, with the club maybe not playing certain players who theyre planning on selling in the summer for example.