« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 393 394 395 396 397 [398]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 867743 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,057
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15880 on: Today at 08:11:56 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:45:15 am
Always amused me that claim. We started two youngsters. The rest were hardly a bunch of unknowns!

Liverpool: Reina, Arbeloa, Paletta, Hyypia, Insua (Finnan 75), Pennant (El Zhar 65), Alonso, Sissoko, Gonzalez (Kewell 77), Fowler, Bellamy.
Subs Not Used: Padelli, Hobbs.

We played a grueling CL semi that went to pens on the Wednesday night. We made changes with good reason.and still should have won the game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,057
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15881 on: Today at 08:13:21 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:10:31 am
Didn't realise Leeds still had Arsenal and Chelsea to play. With their injuries mounting up, it could be them for the drop.

Play Chelsea at home 3 days before the cup final at least.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,721
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15882 on: Today at 08:22:53 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:32:48 am
So its based on nothing then? Stats are simply used to measure performances, so if you cant find stats i.e. evidence to support it, then its likely not true.

How do you measure body language with your eyes? Do you then look back at previous games to compare reactions?

I've never really subscribed to this. Humans aren't robots; we can never be 100% quantifiable.

On paper, Everton shouldn't be where they are, and they should be getting at least something from their remaining games. It's not the stats that say they won't.  But the stats point to Everton having lost their heads.

They shouldn't have beaten Newcastle or Man United either, so stats don't tell the whole story, especially when it comes to human behaviour. They identify trends, but there's always aberration.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:30:41 am by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15883 on: Today at 08:25:44 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:13:21 am
Play Chelsea at home 3 days before the cup final at least.

Ah right, Chelsea might rest a few then.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15884 on: Today at 08:43:43 am »
I'll never forgive the blues for me wanting Burnley to stay up and Chelsea to win today. :puke2
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,731
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15885 on: Today at 08:48:12 am »
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,731
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15886 on: Today at 09:12:18 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:44:04 pm
These footballers are paid millions per year and each place in the table is worth more money for the club, so I doubt any will be on the beach.

Yeah, this on the beach narrative has no place in the modern age. The merit payment difference is about £2 million per place, these clubs are potentially looking at £8 to £10 million more in prize money if they can climb 4 or 5 places, which is doable seeing as the gap between 9th and 15th is 4 points. The flip side is losing £8 to £10 million.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,723
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15887 on: Today at 09:15:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:12:18 am
Yeah, this on the beach narrative has no place in the modern age. The merit payment difference is about £2 million per place, these clubs are potentially looking at £8 to £10 million more in prize money if they can climb 4 or 5 places, which is doable seeing as the gap between 9th and 15th is 4 points. The flip side is losing £8 to £10 million.

Exactly. Finishing a few positions higher up the table gives managers and players bonuses ...
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,731
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15888 on: Today at 09:19:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:15:12 am
Exactly. Finishing a few positions higher up the table gives managers and players bonuses ...

A lot of people seem to miss this fact. £20k a place, something like that, is a nice bonus.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,250
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15889 on: Today at 09:21:58 am »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15890 on: Today at 09:25:55 am »
One club I think will be on the beach when they play Everton is Watford. As it stands, they need to take maximum points from their four remaining games and hope that one of Leeds/Burnley dont get an additional point all season. In other words, theyre probably confirmed as relegated next weekend.

Now, maybe on the beach to Watford means that they can play with freedom, knowing the worst thing has already happened. But it could also mean a further drop in performance, with the club maybe not playing certain players who theyre planning on selling in the summer for example.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,731
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15891 on: Today at 09:26:01 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:21:58 am
https://twitter.com/evertonnewsfeed/status/1520638325203238912?s=21&t=Fnx6txdBNtrP-jGKWX6N2g



They're STILL fucking crying about the "foul" in the derby and putting gifs of Jota up v Newcastle, sad fuckers :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,254
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15892 on: Today at 09:28:00 am »
Bitters tried to pull a Mexico 70 stunt at the Hilton last night..fireworks and bangers going off like bommy night outside the hotel in the early hours to disrupt the sleep of the Chelsea squad....you can't buy class like that
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.
Pages: 1 ... 393 394 395 396 397 [398]   Go Up
« previous next »
 