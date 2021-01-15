« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15840 on: Yesterday at 10:36:42 pm »
Worst case scenario, Burnley and Everton stay up. But at least we know it will be despite Frank, not because of him. And they'll still have the same problems to face next season.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15841 on: Yesterday at 10:42:42 pm »
I know Leicester are hard to predict and Palace might well be 'on the beach', but that is dangerous thinking. Palace being on the beach could just allow them to play with freedom, and if they do then they'll beat Everton. Rodgers loves the limelight a bit, he wont just let his Leicester side get turned over. If Leicester play well like they did at Goodison then you'd have to fancy them.

Some people are forgetting that Everton are really fucking poor. So other teams might not have the fight or have things to play for, but you are then assuming Everton can and will automatically take advantage of that. They're under pressure, they've not been in this position before as a squad, the manager has got himself into a bad situation, the fans are sensitive and angry even when things are good so you can imagine how toxic it is there right now. The pressure is on big time, you can't just expect them to rock up to places and win when they've hardly done that all fucking season, hence why they're on the brink.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15842 on: Yesterday at 10:48:34 pm »
Any Everton player who gets a straight Red v Chelsea would miss the next three and only have the last 2 to look forward to.

They can't afford to be to aggressive.

Wonder how many times they hit the ground with about every challenge.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15843 on: Yesterday at 11:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:36:42 pm
Worst case scenario, Burnley and Everton stay up. But at least we know it will be despite Frank, not because of him. And they'll still have the same problems to face next season.
5 points adrift now, I know they have two games in hand but what use is that when you are averaging less than a point per game, they will think they will beat Watford away but they have won 6 points all season away from the pit and just one win. I don't think even that game is guaranteed points, Brentford, Palace, Leicester, Arsenal and Chelsea are all better teams than them, all higher up the table than them for a reason.

Yes they are better at the pit but if Chelsea get a lead tomorrow, can you imagine the atmosphere, even worse if they get battered.

Don't like saying this but come on Chelsea!!!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15844 on: Yesterday at 11:26:55 pm »
Everton are down. Theyre not getting 3 wins an a draw which is the least i think theyll need. They need 6 now just for starters and have to hope Leeds an Burnley get zero each  in 4 games. Whatever way ya look at it thats not happening

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15845 on: Yesterday at 11:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:22:39 pm
5 points adrift now, I know they have two games in hand but what use is that when you are averaging less than a point per game, they will think they will beat Watford away but they have won 6 points all season away from the pit and just one win. I don't think even that game is guaranteed points, Brentford, Palace, Leicester, Arsenal and Chelsea are all better teams than them, all higher up the table than them for a reason.

Yes they are better at the pit but if Chelsea get a lead tomorrow, can you imagine the atmosphere, even worse if they get battered.

Don't like saying this but come on Chelsea!!!

Both of there games in hand are at home, starting tomorrow with Chelsea, then Palace last few days of the season, be hilarious if they are relegated by the time they play Palace, or Benteke scores the winner that relegates them. ;D

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15846 on: Yesterday at 11:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:29:17 pm
Both of there games in hand are at home, starting tomorrow with Chelsea, then Palace last few days of the season, be hilarious if they are relegated by the time they play Palace, or Benteke scores the winner that relegates them. ;D


can't see them beating Chelsea, might spawn a 0-0 which puts them 4 points behind with a game in hand, I just can't see how they pick up enough points


Is Martin Kelly still there?


Edit he is but not played in the league all season, not sure if he's injured. Would take Kelly, Benteke or Clyne to get the winner
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15847 on: Yesterday at 11:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:31:48 pm
can't see them beating Chelsea, might spawn a 0-0 which puts them 4 points behind with a game in hand, I just can't see how they pick up enough points


Is Martin Kelly still there?

Kelly is still at Palace, but only made 1 appearance which was in the FA Cup this season.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15848 on: Yesterday at 11:37:42 pm »
I can see Everton beating Watford, Palace and Brentford. Maybe even Chelsea. I think Burnley will pick up points but the Leeds new manager bounce has ended, they're finished.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15849 on: Yesterday at 11:38:56 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:37:42 pm
I can see Everton beating Watford, Palace and Brentford. Maybe even Chelsea. I think Burnley will pick up points but the Leeds new manager bounce has ended, they're finished.
so a complete turnaround in form then, based on what exactly?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15850 on: Yesterday at 11:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:35:35 pm
Kelly is still at Palace, but only made 1 appearance which was in the FA Cup this season.
yes just checked that and edited my post
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15851 on: Yesterday at 11:41:50 pm »
Saw this on social media  ;D

Quote
When Everton sacked Rafa Benitez they were 15th in the table and 6 points above the relegation zone. They are now 18th and 5 points from safety.

Burnley got the new manager bounce
Everton got the Tory managed decline
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15852 on: Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:38:56 pm
so a complete turnaround in form then, based on what exactly?
Based on those sides being on the beach and also if I expect the worst I can't be disappointed if it actually happens
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15853 on: Yesterday at 11:44:04 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm
Based on those sides being on the beach and also if I expect the worst I can't be disappointed if it actually happens

These footballers are paid millions per year and each place in the table is worth more money for the club, so I doubt any will be on the beach.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15854 on: Yesterday at 11:47:38 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:37:42 pm
I can see Everton beating Watford, Palace and Brentford. Maybe even Chelsea. I think Burnley will pick up points but the Leeds new manager bounce has ended, they're finished.

I wouldn't really call losing 1 game from 6 (and against Man City) the end of a new manager bounce. It would have been great if they'd taken something from that game but realistically it was a massive long shot.

Everton's form in the last 6 games has actually been their best run since Rafa was in charge (7 points from 6) but even with Leeds' loss today they're 4 points better off in their last 6.

They play similar games to each other in the run-in and on current form you'd expect Leeds to fair the better of the two. Everton need to win their two games in hand and then pretty much match Leeds for the rest. It'll be some turnaround if they do, very unlikely though.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15855 on: Yesterday at 11:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:42:42 pm
I know Leicester are hard to predict and Palace might well be 'on the beach', but that is dangerous thinking. Palace being on the beach could just allow them to play with freedom, and if they do then they'll beat Everton. Rodgers loves the limelight a bit, he wont just let his Leicester side get turned over. If Leicester play well like they did at Goodison then you'd have to fancy them.

Some people are forgetting that Everton are really fucking poor. So other teams might not have the fight or have things to play for, but you are then assuming Everton can and will automatically take advantage of that. They're under pressure, they've not been in this position before as a squad, the manager has got himself into a bad situation, the fans are sensitive and angry even when things are good so you can imagine how toxic it is there right now. The pressure is on big time, you can't just expect them to rock up to places and win when they've hardly done that all fucking season, hence why they're on the brink.


I know we see to see a few teams lay down at the end of a season but I don't think it's that common. Everton's particular 'style' of play may nullify this factor anyway. If they carry on with this diving, kicking nonsense in the remaining games that's almost guaranteed to wind up any opposition that's let it's energy drop. Once that happens then I can see a gloves are off response and an increase in energy and motivation. Everton's crowd will have a similar effect as well, some of these games could get very tasty indeed.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15856 on: Yesterday at 11:53:33 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:37:42 pm
I can see Everton beating Watford, Palace and Brentford. Maybe even Chelsea. I think Burnley will pick up points but the Leeds new manager bounce has ended, they're finished.

Really? Based on what? They are averaging 0.9 points per game this season ...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15857 on: Yesterday at 11:53:38 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm
Based on those sides being on the beach and also if I expect the worst I can't be disappointed if it actually happens

Considering Leeds play 2 of those teams "on the beach" as well, it seems a bit backwards to say Everton will do them but Leeds have no chance.

It's fair to call this am equal fight, and I think Everton fighting could just about save them, but I don't think it's right to say Everton will win these game because they are easy but Leeds have no chance in the exact same games
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15858 on: Yesterday at 11:56:06 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:37:42 pm
I can see Everton beating Watford, Palace and Brentford. Maybe even Chelsea. I think Burnley will pick up points but the Leeds new manager bounce has ended, they're finished.
You see them winning 5 of the last 6.


Ok

:lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15859 on: Yesterday at 11:58:49 pm »
On 538, their simulated seasons for the remaining games give an average of 35 points for Everton, finishing two points behind Leeds, and being relegated. They also have them at 60% to be relegated (Burnley at 12%, Leeds at 28%). Yes, they had Newcastle at 70%+ last year, but as we approach the end of the season, these predictions are far more accurate as theres no time for the coaching changes etc as have been done at Newcastle.

Everton may not be relegated, but itd be daft to bet against it.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15860 on: Today at 12:07:42 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 03:36:56 pm
Stop turning George, Bungle and Zippy into Blues.  ;D


Well, we know Bungle is a blue, on the board as well.


Still think they will catch Leeds.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15861 on: Today at 12:19:48 am »
Is there any evidence for the on the beach thing? Ive never really noticed it much in reality, yet its always said to be a thing.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15862 on: Today at 12:22:49 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:19:48 am
Is there any evidence for the on the beach thing? Ive never really noticed it much in reality, yet its always said to be a thing.
doubt you'd find stats to support it (could be wrong about that of course) but it usually is an eye thing - teams with nothing to gain in the last few games show poor body language if they go behind, less drive and energy etc.

very subtle, and could be a confirmation bias type of thing.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15863 on: Today at 12:32:48 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:22:49 am
doubt you'd find stats to support it (could be wrong about that of course) but it usually is an eye thing - teams with nothing to gain in the last few games show poor body language if they go behind, less drive and energy etc.

very subtle, and could be a confirmation bias type of thing.

So its based on nothing then? Stats are simply used to measure performances, so if you cant find stats i.e. evidence to support it, then its likely not true.

How do you measure body language with your eyes? Do you then look back at previous games to compare reactions?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15864 on: Today at 12:42:19 am »
no, you observe players giving up on chasing back, being slow to react to danger, putting in repeated sloppy passes under no pressure, heads dropping, not yelling at or encouraging teammates .... etc.

y'know, the things you see when watching a football match.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15865 on: Today at 12:52:02 am »
Tuchel should be sacked if Chelsea drop points to Everton.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15866 on: Today at 01:23:44 am »
i wouldn't be surprised if they get something out of the chelsea game, those dudes have been poor at the back and midfield for a minute now, while you can't rely on the frontline to bag (despite putting some numbers up in the odd game here and there)

not sure how much they'll be up for a scrap in a hostile atmosphere and kovacic is out for the rest of the season - their best midfielder for me (georgino having a poor season in general and kante inconsistent and coughing up errors of late)

plus mendy's crown has been slipping and lately for sure there's an error in there if you press their backline

everton are shite, chelsea should beat them but in this scenario i wouldn't bet on it
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15867 on: Today at 01:35:47 am »
Maybe a point for neverton and some injuries for Chelsea
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15868 on: Today at 01:41:43 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:23:44 am
i wouldn't be surprised if they get something out of the chelsea game, those dudes have been poor at the back and midfield for a minute now, while you can't rely on the frontline to bag (despite putting some numbers up in the odd game here and there)

not sure how much they'll be up for a scrap in a hostile atmosphere and kovacic is out for the rest of the season - their best midfielder for me (georgino having a poor season in general and kante inconsistent and coughing up errors of late)

plus mendy's crown has been slipping and lately for sure there's an error in there if you press their backline

everton are shite, chelsea should beat them but in this scenario i wouldn't bet on it

Personally, I can't see Everton beating Chelsea. Maybe a 0-0, if they park the bus, and Chelsea are not bothered, but that is not helping them to avoid the drop ...
