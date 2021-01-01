Leeds look absolutely pathetic once again. They should be extremely worried.



I expect Everton to get something tomorrow. Chelsea will do them a favour.



Burnley will stay up but Leeds...



They look so moribund, not entirely convinced they even beat Brighton.



While you say that about Leeds, they got battered by one of the best sides in the world, but picked up 11 points from their last 6 games.In comparison Everton have picked up 10 points in their last 12 under Frank Lampard.Like we are saying Leeds look bad enough to lose every game, and Everton likely to get points in 4 of their games, and sure they may do when fighting for their lives, but for that to happen it would reflect a real change in form.Honestly I still can't see Everton going down, honestly just can't, but they will seriously need to pick up their form to do so