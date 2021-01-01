« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

afc turkish

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15800 on: Today at 08:22:57 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:14:43 pm
haha im gonna do the opposite. im gonna go through all ya posts looking for everyone youve ever liked and make them all whinging arse gobshite bitter bastards and ruin everything youve ever loved aboot them ;D

Think Joey wearing all of Chandlers clothes ;D

Going commando in another man's fatigues...
Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15801 on: Today at 08:23:03 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 08:18:34 pm
Watford away, Brentford and Palace at home. Those three fixtures, I can see at least 6 or more points

Can see them get something off Chelsea tomorrow, point at least

Think they're gonna survive AGAIN  :no

hope I'm wrong

I just can't picture them relegated, another annoying escape just keeps popping into my head.
So you expect Leeds or Burnley to only get 1 point or less?
Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15802 on: Today at 08:23:23 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 08:22:57 pm
Going commando in another man's fatigues...
;D
Mozology

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15803 on: Today at 08:24:53 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:23:03 pm
So you expect Leeds or Burnley to only get 1 point or less?

Burnley will stay up but Leeds...

They look so moribund, not entirely convinced they even beat Brighton.  :-\
Kopenhagen

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15804 on: Today at 08:28:41 pm
Leeds look absolutely pathetic once again. They should be extremely worried.

I expect Everton to get something tomorrow. Chelsea will do them a favour.
Mozology

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15805 on: Today at 08:37:36 pm
Not that long ago it was looking like one of the lowest points totals ever needed to stay up (very low 30's) but it's looking like 17th needs 36 or more now.
Peabee

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15806 on: Today at 08:39:40 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 08:37:36 pm
Not that long ago it was looking like one of the lowest points totals ever needed to stay up (very low 30's) but it's looking like 17th needs 36 or more now.

Thanks to Jackson getting 10 points from 12 in his first four games.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15807 on: Today at 08:48:10 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:28:41 pm
Leeds look absolutely pathetic once again. They should be extremely worried.

I expect Everton to get something tomorrow. Chelsea will do them a favour.

Quote from: Mozology on Today at 08:24:53 pm
Burnley will stay up but Leeds...

They look so moribund, not entirely convinced they even beat Brighton.  :-\

While you say that about Leeds, they got battered by one of the best sides in the world, but picked up 11 points from their last 6 games.

In comparison Everton have picked up 10 points in their last 12 under Frank Lampard.

Like we are saying Leeds look bad enough to lose every game, and Everton likely to get points in 4 of their games, and sure they may do when fighting for their lives, but for that to happen it would reflect a real change in form.

Honestly I still can't see Everton going down, honestly just can't, but they will seriously need to pick up their form to do so
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15808 on: Today at 08:50:17 pm
Leeds will take their place in the bottom 3.
Rosario

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15809 on: Today at 08:57:11 pm
Leeds have picked more points then Everton lately so not sure why people think theyre more likely then these to go down?
Illmatic

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15810 on: Today at 09:04:15 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:50:17 pm
Leeds will take their place in the bottom 3.

I think another Win for Leeds and Burnley will keep them up. Everton need to win tomorrow to have any chance in my opinion 
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15811 on: Today at 09:04:39 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 08:57:11 pm
Leeds have picked more points then Everton lately so not sure why people think theyre more likely then these to go down?

Thing is as well they have near identical fixtures too (Arsenal away, Chelsea Home, Brentford). Everton could pull off a big come back but it's not like their games are necessarily easier. Like Everton have 2 extra games but Leeds have 5 extra points. The big difference is Leeds have Brighton and Everton have Palace and I don't think either of those games are tougher than the other.

Everton sure are fighting it has to be said, but the run in doesn't look much different from each other, and other than today against City of all teams, Leeds haven't looked doomed recently
Mozology

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15812 on: Today at 09:05:28 pm
Everton are five points off 17th, usually fatal for any team no matter how many games they have in hand at this stage of the season but they're only 4/7 to go down

They should be 1/10 but Leeds look fucked
67CherryRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15813 on: Today at 09:10:45 pm
As great as it would be for them to go down this season we need to remember they're so financially fucked that the Premier League aren't even going to allow them to keep the big light on. If it doesn't happen this season there's a very real chance it'll happen next.
TepidT2O

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15814 on: Today at 09:10:50 pm
Yeah, but the problem they have is that theyre 5 points behind.  Two games in hand? Yes.
But they need to win both of them.

This isnt impossible of course, but given their firm, seems exceptionally unlikely
