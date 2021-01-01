« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15520 on: Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm
What I love about this post iswell


Quote
I just cant worry about potential relegation and "missing out" on finishing 12th making up the numbers in the Premier League when the entire integrity of the sport we grew up loving is in tatters.

Doping clubs
Human rights / murderer club owners
rigged system/rules to benefit the top clubs
corrupt refs
fixed draws
Overpaid primadonnas

Its shameful to watch.

The admission that Everton just arent a top club :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15521 on: Yesterday at 10:27:06 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:14:21 pm
@oilysailor
Liverpool have now won more games in the CL this season than Everton have won in the PL
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15522 on: Yesterday at 10:43:15 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm
What I love about this post iswell


The admission that Everton just arent a top club :lmao

Plenty of that shite gets trotted out on here though...

Only thing I'm surprised they mentioned is the owners, they benefitted from Russian money, apparently, and they've been overtaken by 2/3 small clubs who benefitted from blood money but have actively supported them if it meant the redshite didn't win anything

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15523 on: Yesterday at 10:47:54 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm
What I love about this post iswell


The admission that Everton just arent a top club :lmao

I agree with him. Imagine winning the title whilst high on drugs ... just like Everton did in 1962/63. Popping Purple Hearts and Benzedrine.

Human rights / Murderous owners. Hmmm. I agree again. That Uncle Uzzy fella was a wrong 'un.

Maybe we could also throw in a corrupt city Mayor, trying to help out a football club that was laundering an oligarch's dirty money.

Corrupt refs? Yes, like the ones who gave Everton two ridiculous penalties at Anfield in recent years after their players fouled ours.

Overpaid prima donnas?  :lmao  Now let's have a look at that Everton squad that cost £600,000,000.

Rigged system? Like the one allowing Everton to break financial rules galore and run up astronomical debts without punishment. A system also allowing them to play in a ground unfit for purpose just because they've been in the top flight for a long time.

Yes, it's really shameful to watch.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15524 on: Yesterday at 10:52:36 pm
after tonight's game, Nigel de Jong, Ruud Gullit, Keys and Andy Grey discussing the "right" for inferior teams to park the bus, waste time, and serve up shit on a stick, citing Everton as the best example because they are :shite:  ;D 
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15525 on: Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
Everton fans getting destroyed by Pizza companies is the best thing on the internet.



:lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15526 on: Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
Everton fans getting destroyed by Pizza companies is the best thing on the internet.



:lmao

Now, that is genuinely hilarious :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15527 on: Yesterday at 11:04:25 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm
What I love about this post iswell


The admission that Everton just arent a top club :lmao

Funny that, as they were quite happy for these doping/owned by murdering owner clubs to leapfrog them, as long as they stopped us winning stuff. Now even that isn't a given and they're suddenly complaining.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15528 on: Yesterday at 11:04:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
Everton fans getting destroyed by Pizza companies is the best thing on the internet.



:lmao

This is topping it.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15529 on: Yesterday at 11:08:07 pm
The worst part for them is, once they are relegated, no one in the Premier League will actually notice they are missing ...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15530 on: Yesterday at 11:11:25 pm
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15531 on: Yesterday at 11:14:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
Everton fans getting destroyed by Pizza companies is the best thing on the internet.



:lmao

 ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15532 on: Yesterday at 11:47:15 pm
Quote from: Enders on Yesterday at 11:11:25 pm
https://youtu.be/75XXyyoqy-o

Defo him

It never ceases to amaze me that people in modern cars with built in bluetooth continue to hold their phones, are they too thick to pair them or something?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15533 on: Yesterday at 11:49:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
Everton fans getting destroyed by Pizza companies is the best thing on the internet.



:lmao


 :lmao
