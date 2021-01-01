What I love about this post is well





The admission that Everton just arent a top club



I agree with him. Imagine winning the title whilst high on drugs ... just like Everton did in 1962/63. Popping Purple Hearts and Benzedrine.Human rights / Murderous owners. Hmmm. I agree again. That Uncle Uzzy fella was a wrong 'un.Maybe we could also throw in a corrupt city Mayor, trying to help out a football club that was laundering an oligarch's dirty money.Corrupt refs? Yes, like the ones who gave Everton two ridiculous penalties at Anfield in recent years after their players fouled ours.Overpaid prima donnas?Now let's have a look at that Everton squad that cost £600,000,000.Rigged system? Like the one allowing Everton to break financial rules galore and run up astronomical debts without punishment. A system also allowing them to play in a ground unfit for purpose just because they've been in the top flight for a long time.Yes, it's really shameful to watch.