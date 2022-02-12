« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 836558 times)

Offline Linudden

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15320 on: Today at 12:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 12:28:27 pm
Dele Alli cost £40M three months ago, even if they haven't paid a penny yet. A £40M player they won't play even when they are desperate straits. They deserve everything that is coming to them for that alone.

The way I've understood it they have every incentive not to play him if they don't feel he'll improve the squad so they can avoid paying any transfer fee. Alli is a very strange case though. In 2017 he was genuinely world class and then dropped off a cliff to the point where I think MK Dons could be his level now.
Online Kekule

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15321 on: Today at 12:49:15 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:40:57 pm
Not sure if it's been posted in here... apparently Allan completed 1 successful pass all game (played 73 mins), and that one pass was from the kick off  ;D ;D

The passing masterclass in all its glory.

https://twitter.com/skysportsnews/status/1518904944958619648?s=21&t=AsbtU7DdIduku5A2yOvoIw


Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15322 on: Today at 12:49:27 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:35:57 pm
Made the mistake of looking at GoT for some entertainment. Is that place moderated at all?

Scum. I hope they all die
They get away with murder
Time to snap some legs
Id end Salahs career now

9/10ths of them believe that football is corrupt, but specifically against them. Apparently the FA, PGMOL, Sky, all pundits & media are against them. They also hate their own team, but everyone else is their enemy. Some pointed out the diving, the lack of chances created, they werent pulled up just ignored in favour of narrative of bias & corruption against Everton. They have an incredible lack of awareness of their place in the football world and the fact that they will all have to pull together to succeed.
They are a sinking ship, scuttled by those on the bridge. Instead of going down with dignity they are all squealing and pointing fingers of blame at crews on other ships.

I do love their sense of importance. Poor Everton, everyone's against them. The reality is no one cares one way or the other about them. There is no conspiracy against them at all. They're on nobody's radar. They've done this to themselves.
Online rob1966

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15323 on: Today at 12:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:30:36 am
I really fucking hate how they try and use the deaths of 39 people to score points by saying '39 Italians' without actually fucking realising that not all of those who died at Heysel were Italian. Like if you're going to go down that road at least get your facts right, disrespectful shower of bastards.

I had the exact same thoughts this morning. He doesn't give a fuck about those that died at Heysel, its just a stick to beat us with and the dead mean fuck all to him.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15324 on: Today at 12:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:55:29 am
Exchange I saw on Reddit today :lmao



All second city/area club fans are the same (as a group). Everton, City, Sunderland, Spurs. Go on any of their forums and the bitterness comes across within 5 seconds.

Go on United, Arsenal and Newcastle forums and a bit like on here for the most part you will find reasoned discussion and a sense of reality, despite the obvious bias and rivalry.
Offline Wghennessy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15325 on: Today at 12:52:01 pm »
They've spent 600 million on absolute shite yet STILL blame everyone else for them being shite. Lampard getting away scot free is amazing aswell.
Online JasonF

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15326 on: Today at 12:52:52 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:30:17 pm
Their Relegation Thread is full of this "I only watch Everton and Championship and League One now anyway PL and European games are fixed/shite/etc etc". It's all very very sad and very, very, very funny.

At least next year they'll be able to combine two of those hobbies. That'll free up at least 90 mins a week to invest in other worthwhile endeavours like spray painting bed sheets or weaponising toddlers.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15327 on: Today at 01:00:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:49:41 pm
I had the exact same thoughts this morning. He doesn't give a fuck about those that died at Heysel, its just a stick to beat us with and the dead mean fuck all to him.
Their use of the deaths of 39 football fans for leverage in a petty local squabble is reprehensible. It's horrific levels of disrespect to the dead and their surviving family and friends. Talk about adding grotesque insult to already horribly painful injury.

Everytime they hijack the grief of others like that, they desecrate the memory of those lost to that appalling tragedy.

They should be ashamed but, as we all know only too well, they are outraged by everything but ashamed of nothing.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15328 on: Today at 01:07:46 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:27:19 am
They're forming a narrative that it will be that penalty decision against us at Anfield that will see them relegated.

To be honest, that would make their drop even more hilarious ...
Online tubby

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15329 on: Today at 01:13:35 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:35:57 pm
9/10ths of them believe that football is corrupt, but specifically against them. Apparently the FA, PGMOL, Sky, all pundits & media are against them.

Can you even imagine that?  Won't see any Liverpool fans on RAWK with that attitude.
Offline Qston

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15330 on: Today at 01:15:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:13:35 pm
Can you even imagine that?  Won't see any Liverpool fans on RAWK with that attitude.

 ;D
Offline kavah

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15331 on: Today at 01:15:37 pm »
Is Attwell on this list now with Collina and Clive Thomas  ;D
Online sinnermichael

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15332 on: Today at 01:16:30 pm »
8 of their 11 at the weekend made less that 10 completed passes.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15333 on: Today at 01:23:10 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:16:30 pm
8 of their 11 at the weekend made less that 10 completed passes.
But the 17 per centers were robbed. 🤔
Online Trotterwatch

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15334 on: Today at 01:44:22 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:40:57 pm
Not sure if it's been posted in here... apparently Allan completed 1 successful pass all game (played 73 mins), and that one pass was from the kick off  ;D ;D

School of Science
Online FiSh77

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15335 on: Today at 01:46:57 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:15:37 pm
Is Attwell on this list now with Collina and Clive Thomas  ;D

Just waiting for one of his neighbours to find a "we know where you live" bedsheet outside their house
Online Tobelius

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15336 on: Today at 01:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:23:10 pm
But the 17 per centers were robbed. 🤔

This and the appointment of Rafa added to their long long list of wrongs done.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15337 on: Today at 01:55:59 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:46:57 pm
Just waiting for one of his neighbours to find a "we know where you live" bedsheet outside their house
TJ Hughes are going to run out of bedsheets, aren't they?
Online Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15338 on: Today at 01:57:53 pm »
Shout of the day from GOT.

It's our fault if they go down because the Icelandic lad would have got them 7-10 points. The police chief has delayed the case to spite Everton because he's a red.
Online boots

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15339 on: Today at 02:03:33 pm »
Its become less of a football club and more of an Attendance Centre.
Online stewy17

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15340 on: Today at 02:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:57:53 pm
Shout of the day from GOT.

It's our fault if they go down because the Icelandic lad would have got them 7-10 points. The police chief has delayed the case to spite Everton because he's a red.

Surely that's not a real post?
Online Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15341 on: Today at 02:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:57:53 pm
Shout of the day from GOT.

It's our fault if they go down because the Icelandic lad would have got them 7-10 points. The police chief has delayed the case to spite Everton because he's a red.

If anybody on GOT takes that seriously then they're in even deeper shit than I thought. ;D
Online stewy17

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15342 on: Today at 02:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:09:38 pm
If anybody on GOT takes that seriously then they're in even deeper shit than I thought. ;D

Worse than that, they reckon they'll get £60m-£65m for Calvert Lewin. ;D
Online FiSh77

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15343 on: Today at 02:20:14 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:11:19 pm
Worse than that, they reckon they'll get £60m-£65m for Calvert Lewin. ;D

Can see all the top fashion houses starting a bidding war over a new handbag model
Online stewy17

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15344 on: Today at 02:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:57:53 pm
Shout of the day from GOT.

It's our fault if they go down because the Icelandic lad would have got them 7-10 points. The police chief has delayed the case to spite Everton because he's a red.

Just seen that this is in fact real, along side this whopper:

"We are in a fight for our survival against the odds at this point. And we are being crucified for making Liverpools path to glory a bit difficult. We are the Palestinians of football."

Jesus fucking christ.
Online Koplass

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15345 on: Today at 02:25:51 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:22:27 pm
Just seen that this is in fact real, along side this whopper:

"We are in a fight for our survival against the odds at this point. And we are being crucified for making Liverpools path to glory a bit difficult. We are the Palestinians of football."

Jesus fucking christ.

 :o
Offline Sharado

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15346 on: Today at 02:26:05 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:22:27 pm
Just seen that this is in fact real, along side this whopper:

"We are in a fight for our survival against the odds at this point. And we are being crucified for making Liverpools path to glory a bit difficult. We are the Palestinians of football."

Jesus fucking christ.

FUCKING HELL!!!!!!!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
