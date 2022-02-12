I had the exact same thoughts this morning. He doesn't give a fuck about those that died at Heysel, its just a stick to beat us with and the dead mean fuck all to him.
Their use of the deaths of 39 football fans for leverage in a petty local squabble is reprehensible. It's horrific levels of disrespect to the dead and their surviving family and friends. Talk about adding grotesque insult to already horribly painful injury.
Everytime they hijack the grief of others like that, they desecrate the memory of those lost to that appalling tragedy.
They should be ashamed but, as we all know only too well, they are outraged by everything but ashamed of nothing.