From Ball's opinion piece there
"Gordon did exactly what you get told to do, hit the ball past the defender, get your body across so he cant tackle you and if he infringes you, its a foul. Anywhere else on that pitch and its a foul, the defender was clumsy, got the wrong side of him and thats bad defending."
Wasn't that rule changed somewhat? Whereby if you initiate contact then it is not automatically a foul?
From Mike Riley at the start of the season
"Referees will look for contact and establish clear contact, then ask themselves the question: does that contact have a consequence? They will then ask themselves a question: has the player used that contact to actually try and win a foul penalty? So its not sufficient just to say: Yes, theres contact.
I think that the feedback weve had from players, both attackers and defenders, [is that] you want it to be a proper foul that has a consequence, not something that somebody has used slight contact to go over, and weve given the penalty to reward it.