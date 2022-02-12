« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 829846 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15160 on: Today at 06:54:33 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:48:49 pm
Lampard has gone completely out of his mind
He's out of his depth, can't handle the pressure. 

that, plus being an incredibly entitled fucker to begin with, isn't a great combination.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15161 on: Today at 06:54:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:51:33 pm
Im in a prediction group at work. A Watford fan really wants Everton down (Silva/Richarlison annoyance maybe). Theres Bristol City, Leicester and West Ham fans too who all seem to want them relegated. Not nearly as much as me probably but they are the neutrals choice for the drop.
I think some outside of Merseyside and north Wales are beginning to wake up and see Everton for what they really are now. It's not pretty, and eyes are being opened.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15162 on: Today at 06:57:22 pm »
Decoure up front :lmao

Quality this fella
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15163 on: Today at 06:57:36 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15164 on: Today at 06:59:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:57:22 pm
Decoure up front :lmao

Quality this fella

;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15165 on: Today at 07:00:25 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15166 on: Today at 07:00:58 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 06:52:39 pm
Yep....I'm a firm believer in "karmic debt" and Everton were forced to stump up the balance there yesterday....at a time in their campaign when they really could have done with a lucky favour or two.

I've got zero compassion for their plight.....the karmic books ALWAYS balance themselves out eventually. That stretch we went without VVD cost us severely and we just had to suck it up.

"Shoe now on't other foot..." as they used to say on Emmerdale Farm!!

 ;)
Karma. Reaping what you sow. Call it what you like, but I fully believe it too.

The barren fields Everton are harvesting, well it's just what they've sown.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15167 on: Today at 07:02:13 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 06:39:15 pm
To be fair, it WAS a penalty.
I mean, Origi was impeded / body checked in the box by Keane (I think).

Its awful nice of Frank to play fair and attempt to get the score revised to 3-0.
Sure looks like Keane 'impedes an opponent with contact'...

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15168 on: Today at 07:04:50 pm »
Radio Merseyside has always been the same,they always have their bitter presenters on talking them up all the time.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15169 on: Today at 07:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:00:25 pm
So much for "it's only the youngsters" theory.
Plenty of their more disgusting arseholes are middle aged.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15170 on: Today at 07:06:08 pm »
Quote from: wet echo on Today at 07:04:50 pm
Radio Merseyside has always been the same,they always have their bitter presenters on talking them up all the time.

I've not listened to Merseyside in about 18 years, brightened my evening up that lunacy tonight ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15171 on: Today at 07:09:49 pm »
If these scumbags go down, I won't even care if we miss out on the league. If only Leeds and Burnley weren't so utterly shit. Same with United for giving these c*nts 3 points.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15172 on: Today at 07:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 07:02:13 pm
Sure looks like Keane 'impedes an opponent with contact'...



To be honest, that was much more of a penalty than the Matip/Gordon situation ...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15173 on: Today at 07:11:29 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:57:36 pm
https://twitter.com/Nabyllionaire/status/1518635824065265664?t=Cj7KWyR0z53zHDTylKf0UQ&s=08

One of the replies from a supposed Liverpool fan thinks the guy is one of us.

You would think them throwing out Murderers and Italians would be a clue  :butt
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15174 on: Today at 07:14:46 pm »
Dear Frankie de Tory, Salah gets dragged by his shirt and by his arms all the time and he rarely goes down. In fact it annoys me that he doesn't go down because most players actually would. So why don't you fuck off stupid c*nt

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15175 on: Today at 07:18:13 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15176 on: Today at 07:20:04 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15177 on: Today at 07:22:48 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15178 on: Today at 07:24:58 pm »
Genuinely think that group of young lads behind her were on my train going up, never said a bad word, having a laugh about how theyd do well to keep it to six. Then as soon as they see Big Stand
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15179 on: Today at 07:26:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:10:38 pm
To be honest, that was much more of a penalty than the Matip/Gordon situation ...
Agreed. Gordon even leads with his elbow before stepping across Joel.



Should really have been called up for simulation and a second yellow. I mean, on a scale of 0 to Harry Kane, where does this feature? Certainly less than a Vardy but maybe more than a Bale?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15180 on: Today at 07:30:40 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:15:11 pm
First caller on the moan in "we deserved a point, it was a nailed on pen" arf!
17% possession and players that didnt complete a single pass says they deserved exactly what they got. Fuck all.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15181 on: Today at 07:34:08 pm »
Quote from: KiNki on Today at 07:20:04 pm
funniest one yet
https://twitter.com/truered786/status/1518331763600281618

Haha the bizzie pushing her Get the fuck back ya soft cow ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15182 on: Today at 07:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:34:00 pm
Nah. Nobody considers the League Cup a major trophy these days, unless you're outside the top eight of the PL perhaps. The Club WC on the other hand is a tournament, not a one off game like the Super Cup, and you have to win the CL just to have a shot at it, so it's extremely difficult to even qualify for, much less win. I'd rank it about the LC these days.
not arguing with that but 100% on the graphic that was quoted the League Cup would be a major trophy
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15183 on: Today at 07:36:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 07:02:13 pm
Sure looks like Keane 'impedes an opponent with contact'...


Why arent we taking this to CAS? We want an explanation about why that wasnt a penalty!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15184 on: Today at 07:36:35 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:24:58 pm
Genuinely think that group of young lads behind her were on my train going up, never said a bad word, having a laugh about how theyd do well to keep it to six. Then as soon as they see Big Stand
Peer pressure. I've seen it a million times. Nice as pie until in their peer group, then they change.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15185 on: Today at 07:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:54:08 pm
It'll be like when Coventry went down, they'd hung around in the top division for a while as well but the following year everyone had to think really hard to remember who it was who got relegated the previous season.
another team who have never been back
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15186 on: Today at 07:41:08 pm »

[SimonBrundish on Twitter] 'Touches per foul: Richarlison 12.1, Gordon 17.4, Grealish 19, Zaha 19.8, Kane 20.1, Saka 21.5, Sterling 25.9, Son 40.3, Mo Salah 62.9':-

https://twitter.com/SimonBrundish/status/1518647927568273408



and on Salah in reply to Lampard's claims of "I think if that is Mo Salah at the other end, he gets a penalty."...

[Salah] 'most touches inside the box per foul✅ Most dribbles into the box per foul✅ in the the whole @premierleague over the last 5 seasons. Literally nobody gets fewer pens':-

https://twitter.com/SimonBrundish/status/1518637201680220162
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15187 on: Today at 07:46:03 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15188 on: Today at 07:47:24 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:36:13 pm
Why arent we taking this to CAS? We want an explanation about why that wasnt a penalty!
thought when I saw it, it was a penalty bit don't think we ever saw a replay of it, unlike the Gordon one which must have been shown at least 20 times and from multiple different angles
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15189 on: Today at 07:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:40:31 pm
Anger. Everything they do is steeped in anger.

What a day of outrage from our blue brothers and sisters.

The Day of Outrage.

Sounds like the sort of thing the Iranian regime organises to criticise a Disney film with a subtle hint of gayness.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15190 on: Today at 07:55:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:50:38 pm
The Day of Outrage.

Sounds like the sort of thing the Iranian regime organises to criticise a Disney film with a subtle hint of gayness.

Ayatollah Fat Tory?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15191 on: Today at 07:55:36 pm »
Just listening to the Radio Merseyside phone in that was discussed earlier on BBC Sounds. That presenter has to be a Blue surely?

It's all a tad pathetic to be honest.


Every time someone made a criticism of the BS they cut them off!
« Last Edit: Today at 07:57:20 pm by Wabaloolah »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15192 on: Today at 07:55:45 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:41:08 pm
[SimonBrundish on Twitter] 'Touches per foul: Richarlison 12.1, Gordon 17.4, Grealish 19, Zaha 19.8, Kane 20.1, Saka 21.5, Sterling 25.9, Son 40.3, Mo Salah 62.9':-

https://twitter.com/SimonBrundish/status/1518647927568273408
...
Great stat.  :)
