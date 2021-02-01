There was also some fine-tuning of the interpretations on penalties for this season, ie contact alone isn't sufficient, the context was to be taken into account:Relevant section:This will be especially noticeable on penalties, with Riley saying "contact on its own is only part of what the referee should look for; consider consequence and the motivation of the player as well."What does this mean? The principles established are:- The referee should look for contact and establish clear contact- Ask if that contact by the defender has a consequence- Has the attacker used that contact to try and win a foul or penalty?- Contact alone is not sufficientThis means that if an attacker goes to ground, the manner in which he goes to ground has to match the contact from the defender. So an attacker throwing himself to the ground because of minimal contact should no longer be a penalty.________________________________________There is an issue with consistency of execution, but the changes look designed to prevent attacker manufactured penalties. Especially when you telegraph to the ref, through prior dives, gamesmanship.