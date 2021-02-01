« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15080 on: Today at 04:09:25 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:03:33 pm


It was a penalty, Lampard said after the match. If that was Mo Salah at the other end, he gets a penalty.


Errrr no he wouldn't you ballbag. If that was Mo Salah at the other end, he would have skinned the centre half, turned inside and more than likely found the net. You know, do what footballers should do when they want to win a match. Because Mo Salah is a world class player with the right mental attitude to fight to win a game. Not a diving little tube like that Gordon fella was yesterday.
Maybe focus on that Frank, have a look at your own players and their attitude rather than come out will silly statements like that
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15081 on: Today at 04:09:39 pm
They're like a conceptual art installation by this stage, Everton.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15082 on: Today at 04:10:55 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:09:25 pm
Errrr no he wouldn't you ballbag. If that was Mo Salah at the other end, he would have skinned the centre half, turned inside and more than likely found the net. You know, do what footballers should do when they want to win a match. Because Mo Salah is a world class player with the right mental attitude to fight to win a game. Not a diving little tube like that Gordon fella was yesterday.
Maybe focus on that Frank, have a look at your own players and their attitude rather than come out will silly statements like that


Plus has he seen some of the penalties denied to Salah this season?

They're on drugs, the lot of em.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15083 on: Today at 04:12:58 pm
So what would they like the PGMOL to do? Use the Time Stone to see the alternative ending if the penalty had been awarded? Replay the match? Apologise? Made this years relegation to be the bottom 2 only?

I think it had happened before. Was it West Ham or Bolton using the same trick but was rebutted?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15084 on: Today at 04:15:48 pm
There was also some fine-tuning of the interpretations on penalties for this season,  ie contact alone isn't sufficient,  the context was to be taken into account:

www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4451570/

Relevant section:


This will be especially noticeable on penalties, with Riley saying "contact on its own is only part of what the referee should look for; consider consequence and the motivation of the player as well."

What does this mean? The principles established are:
- The referee should look for contact and establish clear contact
- Ask if that contact by the defender has a consequence
- Has the attacker used that contact to try and win a foul or penalty?
- Contact alone is not sufficient

This means that if an attacker goes to ground, the manner in which he goes to ground has to match the contact from the defender. So an attacker throwing himself to the ground because of minimal contact should no longer be a penalty.

________________________________________

There is an issue with consistency of execution, but the changes look designed to prevent attacker manufactured penalties.  Especially when you telegraph to the ref,  through prior dives,  gamesmanship.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15085 on: Today at 04:15:55 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 04:12:58 pm
So what would they like the PGMOL to do?

Nothing mate. It is purely a deflective exercise to try and lay the blame for losing the match (and in the shit-house manner of their approach throughout) on anyone but themselves.  :thumbup

And their fans will fall for it. And lap it up. Yet again.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15086 on: Today at 04:19:55 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:09:39 pm
They're like a conceptual art installation by this stage, Everton.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15087 on: Today at 04:20:48 pm
Anyone remember the BS reaction when we were complaining about the officials not sending Pickford off for his assault on VVD? I may be wrong but Im pretty sure they all thought it was hilarious and were saying we should just get on with it?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15088 on: Today at 04:24:07 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:10:55 pm
Plus has he seen some of the penalties denied to Salah this season?

They're on drugs, the lot of em.

Has Mo even been given a penalty this season at Anfield ? He knows that wee lad went down easy, he's just trying to deflect the blame away from a shitty performance and take no responsibility. Proper leader is Frank
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15089 on: Today at 04:33:57 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:24:07 pm
Has Mo even been given a penalty this season at Anfield ? He knows that wee lad went down easy, he's just trying to deflect the blame away from a shitty performance and take no responsibility. Proper leader is Frank

Someone from Leicester nearly broke his legs and he got nothing.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15090 on: Today at 04:37:56 pm
But we are LiVARpool didn't you know?

Apparently we get all the var decisions go our way.  At least that's how the mem goes
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15091 on: Today at 04:42:57 pm
Saw Southall on Sky this morning, great attitude. No point whining, its part of football, you can't change the past, just look to the next game.

He also was not impressed with that bellend Holgate trying to get Mane sent off, said it was nothing more than a finger pointed in his face.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15092 on: Today at 04:44:04 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 03:32:52 pm
What do they think writing a nasty letter to complain will achieve?

They clearly know their audience

Plus it's a nice little distractor from the fact they're now in the relegation zone
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15093 on: Today at 04:49:38 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:10:55 pm
Plus has he seen some of the penalties denied to Salah this season?

They're on drugs, the lot of em.

He's got less pens in derbies than Calvert Lewin has at Anfield (both were never pens).
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15094 on: Today at 04:49:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:42:57 pm
Saw Southall on Sky this morning, great attitude. No point whining, its part of football, you can't change the past, just look to the next game.

He also was not impressed with that bellend Holgate trying to get Mane sent off, said it was nothing more than a finger pointed in his face.

Burnley must be absolutely loving this. Everton players, fans and manager are showing no signs of having the stomach for it, They want to dive, cheat, time waste and whinge they're way out of it. Get embroiled in controversy rather than trying to get points. I always thought they would be absolutely fine but they're in massive trouble now and they're not equipped for it.  Saying that they love a derby loss dont they. Maybe they should stay up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15095 on: Today at 04:50:32 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:20:48 pm
Anyone remember the BS reaction when we were complaining about the officials not sending Pickford off for his assault on VVD? I may be wrong but Im pretty sure they all thought it was hilarious and were saying we should just get on with it?

Much like our injury crisis.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15096 on: Today at 04:50:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:42:57 pm
Saw Southall on Sky this morning, great attitude. No point whining, its part of football, you can't change the past, just look to the next game

The attitude of an evertonian who was part of their successful side, theyd do well to listen to him!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15097 on: Today at 04:52:08 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:49:54 pm
Burnley must be absolutely loving this. Everton players, fans and manager are showing no signs of having the stomach for it, They want to dive, cheat, time waste and whinge they're way out of it. Get embroiled in controversy rather than trying to get points. I always thought they would be absolutely fine but they're in massive trouble now and they're not equipped for it.  Saying that they love a derby loss dont they. Maybe they should stay up

I knew they'd start panicking if and when they got into that bottom 3.

Just hope the teams they come up against are motivated/keep their heads which is questionable looking at their fixtures because they'll just need to play their own game and let them fuck themselves up with their antics.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #15098 on: Today at 04:57:01 pm
I am surprised Everton haven't reported the match ball to Merseyside Police for its violent assault of Richarlison.
