The FA are to ask Everton manager Frank Lampard to explain his comments about referee Stuart Attwell after the clubs Premier League derby defeat by Liverpool, The Athletic understands.Lampard was frustrated by the fact that Attwell did not award Everton a penalty during the match, which his side lost 2-0 to leave them in the relegation zone.In the second-half of the derby, Everton winger Anthony Gordon was tackled by Liverpools Joel Matip in the penalty area.Attwell waved away Evertons appeals, however. The incident was also checked by the video assistant referee.Liverpools Andy Robertson then broke the deadlock, with Divock Origi adding a second goal late on.It was a penalty, Lampard said after the match. If that was Mo Salah at the other end, he gets a penalty.You dont get them here (Anfield). Thats the reality of football sometimes.If you look back with that on VAR, theres questionable things going on, maybe thats to be expected when you come here.Everton asked referees' boss Mike Riley to explain the officiating decision made around the tackle on Gordon.It is understood the video assistant referee checked the decision but decided there was not enough contact to overturn the on-pitch call made by Attwell, however.It is further understood the FA also reviewed a social media post by Gordon but he has not been asked to provide observations.The 21-year-old posted a video of the tackle on Twitter, captioned with two face-palming emojis.Everton are 18th, two points from safety and have six league games remaining.