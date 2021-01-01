« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 372 373 374 375 376 [377]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 826273 times)

Offline klopptopia

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15040 on: Today at 02:01:07 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:12:17 pm
I get the Man City handball against them. But yesterday was 50:50. We've had loads of those not given. I mean Jota's against Spurs was more of a penalty than that.

thats my barometer for decisions against us now. a truly awful decision on the day as was the kane yellow earlier on.
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 531
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15041 on: Today at 02:02:17 pm »
They're gonna run out of ink with all the letters they write to the PGMOL. Can doing that even achieve anything? Best case scenario you get an apology maybe? They're not gonna go oh yeah fair play it was a penalty that you would have definitely scored which in turn would have demoralised Liverpool out of scoring at all so we've revised the final score to 1-0 Everton.
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,789
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15042 on: Today at 02:02:30 pm »
I think this shower will survive, somehow.. they'll scrape it by goal difference or 1 point on the final day.

But I'll tell ya now, I will LOVE IT if they go down. LOVE IT.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,589
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15043 on: Today at 02:04:35 pm »
Watching the goals back I think if Pickford doesn't do his mad style dive like he always does, then he saves Robbos header. More arsed about flying around the gaff then actually making himself bigger
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,450
  • Bam!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15044 on: Today at 02:04:56 pm »
They phoned the police yet?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15045 on: Today at 02:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:04:56 pm
They phoned the police yet?

Knowing these lot, theyll try to phone the PGMOL but accidentally end up ringing the RSPCA or something.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15046 on: Today at 02:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 12:27:25 pm
They're asking PGMOL to explain why they didn't get a penalty for the Matip challenge on Gordon  :lmao :lmao

I don't think it was a pen but, at best, I can see how it might fall into the "seen them given" category.  That's it.  It doesn't need some big investigation.
while they're at it, maybe they can ask PGMOL to look again at Jota getting body-slammed to the ground by Spurs.  maybe they can get that overturned too.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15047 on: Today at 02:14:46 pm »
jesus christ.  read this shite from the guardian.   


Toffees can take heart from derby defeat
There is a reason Everton are third-bottom in the league: theyve been the leagues third-worst team. With just six games remaining, they are in serious danger of breaking the English games second-longest run of top-flight football  only Arsenal have stuck it out longer than their 68 years. Despite a difficult run-in, Frank Lampard can take heart from how his team played at Anfield: organised and doughty in defence, enterprising and swift in attack  a spirit encapsulated by a contretemps towards the end of the first half when, after Abdoulaye Doucouré fouled Fabinho to get play stopped so Richarlison could receive treatment, almost the entire team piled into the kerfuffle, including goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Obviously there is more to football than aggression and if, over the course of the season, Everton had shown as much as they didon Sunday, theyd not be in the mess they are. But similarly, if they can maintain it, they might yet save themselves. Daniel Harris
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15048 on: Today at 02:18:03 pm »
They do love a letter! Lampard is so perfect for them, crap at his job and a non stop complainer who hates the RS, he's fitted right in.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,608
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15049 on: Today at 02:21:04 pm »
Haha,  kerfuffle,  contretemps... Mr Harris is wasted on the football pages.
Logged

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15050 on: Today at 02:31:46 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:12:17 pm
I get the Man City handball against them. But yesterday was 50:50. We've had loads of those not given. I mean Jota's against Spurs was more of a penalty than that.

It worked with the Man City incident because that was so unequivocally incorrect that even City fans couldn't understand it. But Everton can't go running to PGMOL every time a decision is given against them, this one was debatable at best.

It'll be funny to see PGMOL's reply, I don't think it will be the simpering apology that Everton are expecting.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15051 on: Today at 02:34:18 pm »
if (please, God!) they go down, my guess is they'll be complaining about yesterday's game for - what? - 25, 30 years?  :)
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,615
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15052 on: Today at 02:37:30 pm »
Quote from: kevlumley on Today at 01:41:06 pm
Yeah, but when they go down on merit of how they performed in the Premier League this season, it will be far, far sweeter than them being able to square the blame with the owner, the board and FFP.

You really think Everton's lunatic fringe are going to hold their hands up if they're relegated and say "fair enough"?  They will look for every excuse in the book, from Rafa to the non-pen against City to the Pope himself, rather than face the fact that they are not very good at this football lark and that they hired a manager solely on the basis he once gave Klopp the big 'un.

In any case, I was referring to the clubs around them and why they haven't protested Everton's accounts or the PL signing off on them. They shouldn't be waiting for relegation to be confirmed. Even if Burnley escape the drop at Everton's expense, I'd still demand to know the reasoning behind the PL's decision, if only to the EFL gives Everton's books the scrutiny they deserve.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,531
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15053 on: Today at 02:39:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:34:18 pm
if (please, God!) they go down, my guess is they'll be complaining about yesterday's game for - what? - 25, 30 years?  :)

Oh man yes they really will. Oh that is an absolutely glorious thought.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,832
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15054 on: Today at 02:42:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:34:18 pm
if (please, God!) they go down, my guess is they'll be complaining about yesterday's game for - what? - 25, 30 years?  :)

Least it'll replace Collina for awhile.

Make a nice change.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,615
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15055 on: Today at 02:42:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:14:46 pm
jesus christ.  read this shite from the guardian.   


Toffees can take heart from derby defeat
There is a reason Everton are third-bottom in the league: theyve been the leagues third-worst team. With just six games remaining, they are in serious danger of breaking the English games second-longest run of top-flight football  only Arsenal have stuck it out longer than their 68 years. Despite a difficult run-in, Frank Lampard can take heart from how his team played at Anfield: organised and doughty in defence, enterprising and swift in attack  a spirit encapsulated by a contretemps towards the end of the first half when, after Abdoulaye Doucouré fouled Fabinho to get play stopped so Richarlison could receive treatment, almost the entire team piled into the kerfuffle, including goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Obviously there is more to football than aggression and if, over the course of the season, Everton had shown as much as they didon Sunday, theyd not be in the mess they are. But similarly, if they can maintain it, they might yet save themselves. Daniel Harris

Doughty in defence?  More like doubty in defence. They lost two nil!

Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:02:30 pm
I think this shower will survive, somehow.. they'll scrape it by goal difference or 1 point on the final day.

But I'll tell ya now, I will LOVE IT if they go down. LOVE IT.

Honestly it doesn't matter if they stay up. Unless they suddenly conjure up two back to back wins they're going to have sleepless nights from now until the end of the season. And they'll only have to face the same problems again next season - and their squad will arguably be even poorer than it is now.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,458
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15056 on: Today at 02:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:04:56 pm
They phoned the police yet?
Probably.

Every little thing they do is tragic.
Logged

Online glewis93

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15057 on: Today at 03:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:37:30 pm
You really think Everton's lunatic fringe are going to hold their hands up if they're relegated and say "fair enough"?  They will look for every excuse in the book, from Rafa to the non-pen against City to the Pope himself , rather than face the fact that they are not very good at this football lark and that they hired a manager solely on the basis he once gave Klopp the big 'un.

He has been pretty good for Burnley the last few games in fairness.
Logged
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,590
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15058 on: Today at 03:03:33 pm »
Frank Lampard: FA to contact Everton manager over comments on referee

The FA are to ask Everton manager Frank Lampard to explain his comments about referee Stuart Attwell after the clubs Premier League derby defeat by Liverpool, The Athletic understands.

Lampard was frustrated by the fact that Attwell did not award Everton a penalty during the match, which his side lost 2-0 to leave them in the relegation zone.

In the second-half of the derby, Everton winger Anthony Gordon was tackled by Liverpools Joel Matip in the penalty area.

Attwell waved away Evertons appeals, however. The incident was also checked by the video assistant referee.

Liverpools Andy Robertson then broke the deadlock, with Divock Origi adding a second goal late on.

It was a penalty, Lampard said after the match. If that was Mo Salah at the other end, he gets a penalty.

You dont get them here (Anfield). Thats the reality of football sometimes.

If you look back with that on VAR, theres questionable things going on, maybe thats to be expected when you come here.

Everton asked referees' boss Mike Riley to explain the officiating decision made around the tackle on Gordon.

It is understood the video assistant referee checked the decision but decided there was not enough contact to overturn the on-pitch call made by Attwell, however.

It is further understood the FA also reviewed a social media post by Gordon but he has not been asked to provide observations.

The 21-year-old posted a video of the tackle on Twitter, captioned with two face-palming emojis.

Everton are 18th, two points from safety and have six league games remaining.

https://theathletic.com/news/frank-lampard-fa-to-contact-everton-manager-over-comments-on-referee/FQaNTqABDJ3x/
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,115
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15059 on: Today at 03:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 02:58:12 pm
Probably.

Every little thing they do is tragic.

 ;D
Logged
Believer

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15060 on: Today at 03:05:18 pm »
If, after their strongly worded letter, Lampard gets fined for his criticism of the officials I'm going to laugh for a week.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,387
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15061 on: Today at 03:06:33 pm »
The PGMOL letter is probably designed to get a favourable 'make-up' decision
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,177
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15062 on: Today at 03:08:24 pm »
When is the letter going off to the International Criminal Court?
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,369
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15063 on: Today at 03:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:04:56 pm
They phoned the police yet?
That'll be included in the DVD of The Writing Of The Letter no doubt.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15064 on: Today at 03:13:31 pm »
An absolute non-event and they make the biggest fuss out of it. Shows how pathetic and desprte they are. Lots of other rival fans joining in as well.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15065 on: Today at 03:13:54 pm »
Fucking hell. Theyll be writing to the PL about throw ins and corners next!
It was never a penalty, and certainly not something to complain about. Gordon has  been such a diving little shit all season, and particularly all the way through the first half , the ref shouldve given him his second yellow for diving again. You could tell the ref got pissed off with Gordon and Richie diving at every opportunity. I said that would be Franks game plan, wind our players up and dive, and thats precisely what they did. In fact, thats all they did! The biggest shithouse display Ive ever seen from any team. Frank is a total imposter of a manager, absolutely clueless. It will be so much better him taking them down than Rafa, although that wouldve also been funny.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:15:36 pm by JRed »
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,669
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15066 on: Today at 03:18:53 pm »
Would be funny if the PGMOL wrote back,

After further review, Anthony Gordon tried to con the Ref with another dive and he is now suspended for 3 matches. Thank you for bringing this to our attention,
Regards,
PGMOL
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online wet echo

  • trapped paper puncher in need of a work out
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #15067 on: Today at 03:27:03 pm »
Pathetico fc
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 372 373 374 375 376 [377]   Go Up
« previous next »
 