Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Hope they get a reverse UNO situation when writing to PGMOL to claim they've dealt an unfair hand provokes the likes of Burnley, Watford, Leeds, Norwich to formally complain about their FFP violation and they get a points deduction.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Is Richarlison ok? The injury he had in first half. Was amazing he continued he stayed down for so long. We sure he's Brazilian?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Pathetic club.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Lampard really isn't helping their cause, is he?

I know they've always been whinging twats, but he's really ramping up their self-pity levels and victim status.

What you need in a crisis is fight. I don't mean headless chicken aggression, but focused effort, hard work and, most importantly, the taking of personal responsibility. Lampard takes no responsibility at all, and is also absolving his players of any too, by making out their survival is out of their hands and actually in the hands of outside forces. He's showing pathetic leadership qualities whilst pandering to the victimhood the fanbase revel in.


Just when they need quality leadership with backbone, they are led by a whining, whinging responsibility deflecting, spineless little cryarse. Rather than the fanbase cheerleading his whinging, they should be demanding he shows some backbone, gets a grip, takes some responsibility and demands the same from his failing players.

Oh, and the reason they didn't get a penalty is because they weren't penalties. Their man is a diving little shithouse.  :wanker


Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Worst part of that Lampard moan is using Salah as an example. If there is one player who is constantly shortchanged by referees - it's Mo Salah.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
This is the view for me... Yes, at full speed I was thinking the worst.

https://twitter.com/Tactical_Times/status/1518293334409850882?t=8G8XjaBoZDWpW76v8BBlwg&s=19

The ref actually deserves credit here.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Premier League: Dear Everton. Thanks for the appeal you submitted.  No, it wasnt a penalty.  But since youre here, weve reviewed the Richarlison challenge and have retrospectively decided to give him a red card and suspension. Oh, and one for Pickford too for being a time wasting little knob.  Kindest regards, PL.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:53:12 pm
Lampard really isn't helping their cause, is he?

I know they've always been whinging twats, but he's really ramping up their self-pity levels and victim status.

What you need in a crisis is fight. I don't mean headless chicken aggression, but focused effort, hard work and, most importantly, the taking of personal responsibility. Lampard takes no responsibility at all, and is also absolving his players of any too, by making out their survival is out of their hands and actually in the hands of outside forces. He's showing pathetic leadership qualities whilst pandering to the victimhood the fanbase revel in.


Just when they need quality leadership with backbone, they are led by a whining, whinging responsibility deflecting, spineless little cryarse. Rather than the fanbase cheerleading his whinging, they should be demanding he shows some backbone, gets a grip, takes some responsibility and demands the same from his failing players.

Oh, and the reason they didn't get a penalty is because they weren't penalties. Their man is a diving little shithouse.  :wanker
Once again proving why hiring Frank Lampard whilst you were already in the midst of a relegation battle was a dumb decision.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 12:55:22 pm
This is the view for me... Yes, at full speed I was thinking the worst.

https://twitter.com/Tactical_Times/status/1518293334409850882?t=8G8XjaBoZDWpW76v8BBlwg&s=19

The ref actually deserves credit here.

Yeah, the more I see it, the more it looks exactly as described; Gordon steps across Matip and initiates contact, trying to win a penalty. I thought Atwell wasn't particularly great overall but got the penalty decisions correct.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:52:04 pm
'6 - There have been 12 bookings for simulation in the Premier League this season, with six of them being for Everton players, including three alone in matches against Liverpool. Edge.':-

https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1518259780770537474






Deluded.

This diving habit they have developed will be a huge problem for them in the Championship ...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 12:55:22 pm
This is the view for me... Yes, at full speed I was thinking the worst.

https://twitter.com/Tactical_Times/status/1518293334409850882?t=8G8XjaBoZDWpW76v8BBlwg&s=19

The ref actually deserves credit here.
I can't believe anyone can look at that and see a penalty.

He wasn't shaking Matip off. Matip never even put a tackle in. Their man decided to go down.

Nothing else to see there.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:36:17 pm
Writing to PGMOL, Im embarrassed for them.

Shows how entitled Lampard feels he is, that rather than working and showing some strength of character to try and get his team out of this mess he has them in, he has them crying to the league again instead.

Zero self awareness either, as Richarlison and Dacoure should both have been off for that incident with Hendo, and thatd mean Richarlison suspended for 3 games and Dacoure for 1. And the foul on Origi by Keane was more of a penalty that Gordons step in front of Matip shout.

the pundits are all saying the foul on gordon would've been a foul anywhere else on the pitch - if thats the case then so would the block by keane on origi. Can't believe they are writing a letter complaining about that decision - there were loads of decisions in the game that the ref could've given the other way. everton should've had at least 2 set off, they should keep quiet and get on with it
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:58:31 pm
Once again proving why hiring Frank Lampard whilst you were already in the midst of a relegation battle was a dumb decision.

It seems wrong to say this given Lampard won so much in his career but as a manager he just reeks of being a massive loser. Fighting imposter syndrome, unsure of himself. Prone to big gestures like shouting at klopp, or complaining to the PGMOL instead of, you know, tactics, preparation and work on the training ground. I said on another thread that I think there's still just about enough points that they can get out of this...but none of it will be down to him. We'd do well to pick someone better for this moment for them. His head's gone, and like almost everyone involved with everton at the minute - he doesn't want to be there either.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
It's the Harry Kane special, step across the defender and throw yourself to the ground.  Embarrassing that they've appealed that, really is.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 12:25:53 pm
The whole thing is laughable... Deflection tactics 101.



Well, it is Lampard after all.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:00:54 pm
I can't believe anyone can look at that and see a penalty.

He wasn't shaking Matip off. Matip never even put a tackle in. Their man decided to go down.

Nothing else to see there.

It's Sky's narrative that's suggesting this. Carra is an absolute melt. Can't stand him in the studio or on commentary. Like Salah one on Keane was exactly the same but he described that as being a coming together but described us as being lucky to get away with one.

 
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:58:31 pm
Once again proving why hiring Frank Lampard whilst you were already in the midst of a relegation battle was a dumb decision.
Yep. Such a terrible, fan-driven decision.

Then again, such a good match though.

A cryarse manager who can't take responsibility goes to a cryarse club that can't take responsibility, followed by a fanbase that can't take any responsibility for anything.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Gonna back them to get a penalty against Chelsea. Absolute banker.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 01:01:07 pm
Can't believe they are writing a letter complaining about that decision
That's two letters they've sent to the PGMOL in the last few weeks, I'm starting to think they've got a book of old-style stamps that they need to use up.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 01:04:22 pm
It's Sky's narrative that's suggesting this. Carra is an absolute melt. Can't stand him in the studio or on commentary. Like Salah one on Keane was exactly the same but he described that as being a coming together but described us as being lucky to get away with one.
Carragher and Sky are appalling. Forever trying to stir up controversy over the smallest things whilst willfully ignoring elephants in rooms.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Magix on Today at 12:41:08 pm
Hope they get a reverse UNO situation when writing to PGMOL to claim they've dealt an unfair hand provokes the likes of Burnley, Watford, Leeds, Norwich to formally complain about their FFP violation and they get a points deduction.

I honestly do not know why these clubs haven't initiated some form of legal action or lodged some kind of formal complaint already. If I were one of those clubs I wouldn't wait for relegation to be settled. I'd demand to know the reasoning behind the PL's decision to declare Everton's finances in order after monitoring them for five months.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:06:19 pm
That's two letters they've sent to the PGMOL in the last few weeks, I'm starting to think they've got a book of old-style stamps that they need to use up.

They can give Fat Joe Anderson a couple so he can write to the bizzies again.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 12:55:22 pm
This is the view for me... Yes, at full speed I was thinking the worst.

https://twitter.com/Tactical_Times/status/1518293334409850882?t=8G8XjaBoZDWpW76v8BBlwg&s=19

The ref actually deserves credit here.

I was shouting at Joel don't go near him as you just knew he would go down, ref probably expected it too.

Under the new rules it's not a pen
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
I get the Man City handball against them. But yesterday was 50:50. We've had loads of those not given. I mean Jota's against Spurs was more of a penalty than that.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 12:57:08 pm
Premier League: Dear Everton. Thanks for the appeal you submitted.  No, it wasnt a penalty.  But since youre here, weve reviewed the Richarlison challenge and have retrospectively decided to give him a red card and suspension. Oh, and one for Pickford too for being a time wasting little knob.  Kindest regards, PL.

"And based on your previous request involving a potential handball by Rodri, we have decided at was a handball after all and deducted Man City two points. We thought you might enjoy getting some justice for your neighbours"
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
:lmao written to the PGMOL
Get a grip
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:53:12 pm
Lampard really isn't helping their cause, is he?

I know they've always been whinging twats, but he's really ramping up their self-pity levels and victim status.

What you need in a crisis is fight. I don't mean headless chicken aggression, but focused effort, hard work and, most importantly, the taking of personal responsibility. Lampard takes no responsibility at all, and is also absolving his players of any too, by making out their survival is out of their hands and actually in the hands of outside forces. He's showing pathetic leadership qualities whilst pandering to the victimhood the fanbase revel in.


Just when they need quality leadership with backbone, they are led by a whining, whinging responsibility deflecting, spineless little cryarse. Rather than the fanbase cheerleading his whinging, they should be demanding he shows some backbone, gets a grip, takes some responsibility and demands the same from his failing players.

Oh, and the reason they didn't get a penalty is because they weren't penalties. Their man is a diving little shithouse.  :wanker

Hes not doing it for them. He couldnt give a shit if theyre relegated or not. This is all about him and making sure theres enough noise around decisions going against him to make it look like relegation is not his fault so he can walk away with his reputation and self esteem/delusion relatively in tact.

Theres going to be a lot more Rafa fucked it before I got here, the board is a mess over the coming weeks if they stay in 18th position.  Then finally the players just werent up to it  when/if relegation is confirmed.

Very much using uncle Harry Redknapps play book in this situation.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
They are such an embarrassing club, Gordon is already a compulsive diver and in the end you reap what you sow when you go over as much as he does. 
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Was genuinely a bit shocked after the game when we got in the car and heard them talking about a penalty decision.  Couldn't work out what incident they were referring too.  Thought they were on about the dive at first.

I was up in the gods, but in the main stand up above their fans and they weren't appealing for anything.  And you know what they're normally like, their fans lose their heads if they think they should have got a throw in.  None of their end thought it was a penalty, but this narrative seemed to emerge afterwards.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
They should really be writing to Gordon's doctor asking if he should get checked for an inner ear condition. Lad can't seem to stand up for more than two minutes.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Big chance writing to the PGMOL might backfire on them big time. They're gonna open themselves and their ridiculous onfield antics to wider scrutiny. They aren't gonna get the sympathy they think they warrant.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 12:57:08 pm
Premier League: Dear Everton. Thanks for the appeal you submitted.  No, it wasnt a penalty.  But since youre here, weve reviewed the Richarlison challenge and have retrospectively decided to give him a red card and suspension. Oh, and one for Pickford too for being a time wasting little knob.  Kindest regards, PL.

Oh how I wish. I hate the fact that the PL won't look at incidents post-match if the referee already decided to wave them off in-game. If such decisions could be overriden post-match, it might actually force refs to up the quality of their performances to save being embarrassed later.

I wish more retroactive action could be applied after a game. You can't say for certain that an Everton equaliser against City would have guaranteed them a point (for example), but it would have been fair to deduct one point from City's win. But I guess that would lead to all kinds of crazy shit in the table every week, and every club would start complaining about every 50/50 decision that didn't go their way.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:16:56 pm
Was genuinely a bit shocked after the game when we got in the car and heard them talking about a penalty decision.  Couldn't work out what incident they were referring too.  Thought they were on about the dive at first.

I was up in the gods, but in the main stand up above their fans and they weren't appealing for anything.  And you know what they're normally like, their fans lose their heads if they think they should have got a throw in.  None of their end thought it was a penalty, but this narrative seemed to emerge afterwards.
It's all a Carragher, Sky and Lampard constructed controversy created out of nothing of genuine note.

Appalling stuff from all concerned.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Magix on Today at 01:21:44 pm
Big chance writing to the PGMOL might backfire on them big time. They're gonna open themselves and their ridiculous onfield antics to wider scrutiny. They aren't gonna get the sympathy they think they warrant.

Cheeky bastards, fiddle the books then moan when you feel perceived injustice
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:32:29 pm
Cheeky bastards, fiddle the books then moan when you feel perceived injustice

With all of their unjustified whining to official bodies theyll get a reputation as vexatious litigants.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:11:00 pm
I honestly do not know why these clubs haven't initiated some form of legal action or lodged some kind of formal complaint already. If I were one of those clubs I wouldn't wait for relegation to be settled. I'd demand to know the reasoning behind the PL's decision to declare Everton's finances in order after monitoring them for five months.

Yeah, but when they go down on merit of how they performed in the Premier League this season, it will be far, far sweeter than them being able to square the blame with the owner, the board and FFP.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
You would think EFC would want to stay as far off the radar of PGMOL and the FA as possible, considering their finances.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:12:17 pm
I get the Man City handball against them. But yesterday was 50:50. We've had loads of those not given. I mean Jota's against Spurs was more of a penalty than that.

This is the sort of thing which those in the media will love to see.

It wasn't 50:50 at all, it was quite obviously not a penalty. Merrick stepped across Joel to try and initiate enough contact to go down, didn't get it, and went down anyway.
