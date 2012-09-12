« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14960 on: Today at 09:24:21 am »
I have relatives and friends who are Everton season ticket holders who Ill feel sorry for if they go down.

I remember sitting in the pub watching the Everton - Coventry game in 1998 as a kid, desperate to see them relegated. I dont have the same hatred towards them now that Im older but it would be a nice feeling to see it finally happen after all those years of waiting
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14961 on: Today at 09:25:59 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:20:08 am
Instead of moaning about refs Lampard needs to pull the kid Gordon aside and tell him to stay on his feet. He dived after 2 minutes to win a foul in his own box. What if the ref had not fallen for it? I lost count of how many times he threw himself to the ground, add the clowns Richarlison, Allan and Pickford into the mix and they have a serious problem with discipline.

Absolutely. I called that out to my very small Twitter followers. :D

But yeah, one minute in and he was doing it. Its the way he clutches a knee and writhes around that marks them out as fake as fuck. He needs to watch his Vardy videos to see how to do it properly.
Offline Bread

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14962 on: Today at 09:46:03 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:20:49 am
The next Leeds hopefully.

Leeds eventually came back up. I'd rather they were the next Oldham.
Online KillieRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14963 on: Today at 09:46:27 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:07:32 am
The same people who are saying if that was Salah at the other end it would have been given, are the same people who would be saying it wasn't penalty if that was Salah at the other end.

Mo has "won" 2 penalties all season.

https://www.fotmob.com/leagues/47/stats/season/16390/players/penalty_won

Meanwhile the EPL all-time leading penalty goal-scorer currently manages Everton.

Online Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14964 on: Today at 09:51:07 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:46:27 am
Mo has "won" 2 penalties all season.

https://www.fotmob.com/leagues/47/stats/season/16390/players/penalty_won

Meanwhile the EPL all-time leading penalty goal-scorer currently manages Everton.

Mo plays 50+ games a season and will invariably get probably 2 or 3 pens a season on average. Maybe one every 25 games, yet the easy myth is "Mo Salah would have got that". So he only goes down in the box a couple of times a season then?

Not only are there much worse divers than Salah (most of them wear Everton shirts) but there's players who are generally far more adept at getting pens (Fernandes, Kane, Vardy etc).
Online El Lobo

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14965 on: Today at 10:00:09 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:20:49 am
They lose money every year and have a massive wage bill full of players nobody would want.

Who are their assets really? Gordon, Pickford (reluctantly), they could probably ship a few of the likes of Allan abroad but wow, they are fucked if they go down. I don't think they come up immediately. The next Leeds hopefully.

I wouldn't mind signing Pickford to use as our mascot, like Dancing Homer.
Offline 12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14966 on: Today at 10:01:24 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:20:08 am
Instead of moaning about refs Lampard needs to pull the kid Gordon aside and tell him to stay on his feet. He dived after 2 minutes to win a foul in his own box. What if the ref had not fallen for it? I lost count of how many times he threw himself to the ground, add the clowns Richarlison, Allan and Pickford into the mix and they have a serious problem with discipline.

Interesting that. If the ref had called it a dive in his own box, he would have had to book Gordon and give a pen. Hes never doing that, but it must have been in his mind when after three more dives he does call him a diver.
Twitter is full of blues crying about corruption and referees and how they are being cheated. All seem to be finished with football forever now.
Imagine if the PL actually docked them points for financial cheating

On other matters, I see they are still in denial about their gestures and chants re Hillsborough. Still claiming they arent about what people say they are about, despite video footage of them making face against the cage gestures. Apparently there was quite a lot of bother outside in the Anfield Road/Park area.
I hope Nikkis mam is OK. after her encounter with the lovable toffees
Offline Graeme

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14967 on: Today at 10:08:32 am »
Not just specific to yesterday, but Allan is a horrible prick isnt he?
Online Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14968 on: Today at 10:09:40 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:01:24 am
Interesting that. If the ref had called it a dive in his own box, he would have had to book Gordon and give a pen. Hes never doing that, but it must have been in his mind when after three more dives he does call him a diver.
Twitter is full of blues crying about corruption and referees and how they are being cheated. All seem to be finished with football forever now.
Imagine if the PL actually docked them points for financial cheating

On other matters, I see they are still in denial about their gestures and chants re Hillsborough. Still claiming they arent about what people say they are about, despite video footage of them making face against the cage gestures. Apparently there was quite a lot of bother outside in the Anfield Road/Park area.
I hope Nikkis mam is OK. after her encounter with the lovable toffees

Happy with their two pens at Burnley the other week though (including a dive from Gordon) which would have had them out the mire if they didn't fuck it second half. Happy with getting all the decisions in the derbies last season. Happy if they stay up and City win the league by a point that Rodri's handball wasn't given.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14969 on: Today at 10:10:38 am »
A little thing I forgot in the relegation battle but was reminded yesterday by Newcastle fans celebrating Burnley's win everywhere, they absolutely despise Everton, last day could be interesting with Newcastle at Burnley. Be hilarious if they got a taste of their own "it's the taking part that counts" medicine.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14970 on: Today at 10:13:25 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 10:08:32 am
Not just specific to yesterday, but Allan is a horrible prick isnt he?
He completed two passes in 73-minutes, both of them were kick-offs.

Offline lamonti

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14971 on: Today at 10:14:41 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:03:22 pm
To be fair I'd have wanted a pen for Matip on Gordon, however the ugly c*nt's been at it since he broke through into the side and was rightly booked in the first half which no doubt sowed a seed in the refs mind

Nah it was never a pen, and none of our players would get a penalty for that.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14972 on: Today at 10:14:57 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm
But on the flipside they haven't won an away game since like August or something.

The stoppable force meets the movable object
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14973 on: Today at 10:22:01 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 10:08:32 am
Not just specific to yesterday, but Allan is a horrible prick isnt he?

Absolute clogger.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14974 on: Today at 10:29:02 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:51:45 am
They are now favourites to go down. ;D

Finally they are favorites at something
Offline LFC_NCL

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14975 on: Today at 10:34:34 am »
"I'd love it if the club folded to be honest, wasted far too many years of my life cancelling plans and revolving my life around Everton, and in return have got an FA Cup victory in 95 in return.

Now I live abroad 7 hours ahead of GMT and stay up late to watch the games, going to bed in a bad mood constantly on a match day.

I detest, genuinely, an overwhelming majority of the squad, and see the entire game being so out of touch with reality when you see the likes of Mason Greenwood of United (one of many examples) earning about 100 grand a week and feeling invincible at the grand old age of about 18.

There is no joy to being a fan of Everton.

We might get one or two 'big' results each season, say a Manchester United home victory or an away draw against a Chelsea or Arsenal, but nothing that will win us a trophy, and it will not change in the near future.

If we go down, and it's looking very likely that we will, we will need to accept that the chances of ever breaking into the top four, in the Premier League at least, are over for possibly an entire generation. So what's the point in continuing following a team like Everton when all they do is impact your life in a negative way?

If it was your partner, you'd get rid of her. Koff Everton." 

Offline Geezer08

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14976 on: Today at 10:37:23 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:13:25 am
He completed two passes in 73-minutes, both of them were kick-offs.



Thats embarrasing - I actually thought he was a handy DM when played for Napoli.
Offline rob1966

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14977 on: Today at 10:38:24 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:14:41 am
Nah it was never a pen, and none of our players would get a penalty for that.

Exactly.

Div got bounced to the ground in their area, can't hear any of us crying for a penalty can you?
Offline Statto Red

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14978 on: Today at 10:48:15 am »
There home form might just keep them up though, Chelsea are inconsistent, can see Everton beating Chelsea, can see Everton beating Palace, Palace could well be on the beach by the time Everton play them with the match being the Thursday before the final matches of the season.

The big worry is Leeds, Leeds must win at Palace tonight, Leeds then have City[H], Arsenal[A], & Chelsea[H], Brighton[H], Brentford[A], Leeds GD is far worse than Everton's GD too,
Offline thaddeus

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14979 on: Today at 10:56:18 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:38:24 am
Exactly.

Div got bounced to the ground in their area, can't hear any of us crying for a penalty can you?
That's always the way though with the modern pundits, the team that loses has every decision that went against them scrutinised while the team that won has none of that.

The potential Richarlison red card is another one that is getting no real attention.  Before the game a few of us were saying Everton wouldn't try to kick lumps out of us because the suspensions would send them down but Richarlison, the thicko that he is, probably should have been red carded for a petulant kick out once the result was already beyond doubt.  The ref seemed to take pity on Richarlison, taking the context of the game into account, but by the letter of the law he'd be missing the next three games for Everton.

It's a funny spin on things that Everton somehow did well when they set their own record for least possession in a game and the second lowest on record in the entirety of the Premier League.  Their one shot on target was Richarlison's weak effort at the death where Allison mimicked Pickford's time wasting.  Their MotD highlights were Gordon and Doucoure (six combined goals all season!) slicing shots wide from really low % positions. They picked up five yellow cards despite not laying a glove on us.  All that with a starting XI that cost £200m!
Online El Lobo

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14980 on: Today at 10:58:13 am »
Since they celebrated Fumes Mores injuring Origi, he's:

Scored two in the greatest CL comeback in history
Scored the clincher in a CL Final
Scored the funniest goal in Merseyside derby history (and another 4)
Late winner against Newcastle
Late winner against Wolves
Him and Taki scored the goals early on to win us another trophy

They potentially stopped him being a good striker to play plenty of football and instead created an absolute icon.

Everton that
Offline SK8 Red

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14981 on: Today at 11:02:07 am »
Can we also assume Holgate has not fabricated another story to deflect their pitiful performance? Another one of League 1 level.......tosser
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14982 on: Today at 11:06:27 am »
Offline clinical

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14983 on: Today at 11:27:17 am »
I really hope Leeds or Burnley go after them for FFP breaches if they go down instead of them.

I still can't get my head around them saying they lost £200m due to Covid.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14984 on: Today at 12:13:29 pm »
Pathetic club from top to bottom. If we don't win the title this season then them going down would at least be some consolation.
Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14985 on: Today at 12:15:51 pm »
Apparently they're writing to PGMOL formally asking why that didn't get the "penalty" second half. Hilarious.

Maybe they can also ask why Pigeonshit wasn't sent off or how their whole team got away with blatant diving and timewasting for 95 minutes with only one booking.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14986 on: Today at 12:18:37 pm »
Everton write to referees' chief over Anthony Gordon's penalty shout after Joel Matip tackle

Everton have asked referees' boss Mike Riley to explain an officiating decision during their loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

A tackle by Joel Matip on Anthony Gordon in the box was reviewed by the video assistant referee but Stuart Attwell's on-pitch decision was not overturned.

Gordon was felled by a clumsy challenge from the centre back, who appeared to shove the 21-year-old as he burst through in the second half with the game goal-less.

Referee Attwell, who booked Gordon for diving in the first half, waved play on and the hosts ran out eventual 2-0 winners, meaning Everton remained in the Premier Leagues bottom three.

But it is believed that the Goodison outfit have asked the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) why the incident was not looked at in detail.

Liverpool played on after Attwell waved away the penalty claim, with no pause in play while the decision was reviewed. The Athletic understands the VAR checked the decision but decided there was not enough contact to overturn the on-pitch call.

Everton are likely to argue the incident at least deserved further consideration by officials in Stockley Park or the pitch-side monitor, following a string of costly officiating decisions they feel have gone against them this season.

They have already written to the Premier League in February after they were denied a penalty following what seemed a clear hand ball by Manchester Citys Rodri in a 1-0 defeat by the reigning champions at Goodison.

The Merseysiders also feel they were harshly punished with midfielder Allans red card against Newcastle last month, especially since similar challenges in other games were subsequently dealt with more leniently.

Everton were denied another strong penalty claim in their defeat by Southampton at St Marys in February when Oriel Romeu appeared to handle a Seamus Coleman cross in the area but referee Andrew Madley did not award a spotkick and VAR backed up his decision.

Speaking after yesterday's loss at Anfield, Everton manager Frank Lampard expressed his frustration at their claim being ignored.

"It is a penalty in the second half, he said. I dont think you get them here. I think probably if that is Mo Salah at the other end, you get a penalty. And I'm not trying to create conflict there, I think it is just the reality of football sometimes.

It was a foul, it was a clear foul. But you don't get them here.

https://theathletic.com/news/everton-write-to-referees-chief-over-anthony-gordons-penalty-shout-after-joel-matip-tackle/g9ChoNHt0UvJ/

Online Nitramdorf

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14987 on: Today at 12:18:38 pm »
Just made the mistake of reading the BBC's reaction thread page and it looks like history has already been rewritten as fact. Refs are corrupt, definite penalty again and again, not fair if they are relegated because they didnt get a penalty and Alan Stubbs has a quick dig at Rafa by saying "a lot of the damage was done before Lampard got there"

Fuck them. I hope karma does its thing and this is the year.
Online El Lobo

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbee
« Reply #14988 on: Today at 12:20:39 pm »
Thats actually amazing :D
