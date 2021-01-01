« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 817870 times)

Online Peabee

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14840 on: Today at 10:15:04 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:09:25 pm
Jonathan Liews article is a beauty.

The headline is beautifully descriptive, but Blues are losing their heads calling it biased.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online andy07

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14841 on: Today at 10:15:18 pm »
Under Rafa.  19 points from 19 games.
Under Fat Tory Frank. 10 points from 13 games.

Facts as Rafa would say.
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14842 on: Today at 10:16:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:11:40 pm
The back turning during You'll Never Walk Alone was so small time.
I think it's rather considerate of them. I mean who wants to see their snarling, purple faces anyway?

They are the saddest, most pathetic fanbase in the league though. Absolutely pitiful.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14843 on: Today at 10:18:05 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14844 on: Today at 10:18:30 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:09:25 pm
Jonathan Liews article is a beauty.
Where do we find it?
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14845 on: Today at 10:20:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:08:49 pm
It was only even because it was 0-0, we could go up a few gears, they had nothing more to offer. They only stayed at 0-0 due to getting 11 behind the ball and Atwell being so shit he allowed them to get away with faking injuires, Richarlison faked a head injury, and the time wasting from Pickford.

We started the second half much better and yes the subs, going 4 up top, did give us the boost, but we were always going to get one at some point, never felt like they would score at all

As I say they were at their maximum first half in terms of effort and defensive discipline while we were well off our game. As we've seen before (Arsenal away for example) we can always raise the gears second half while we let the other team burn themselves out when first halves go like that.

Everton only had the odd counter. Their best attacking spell was probably the 5 minutes before Henderson came on where we'd got a bit top heavy (4-2-4) after bringing the two forwards on. Once we shored it back up we were fine.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Peabee

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14846 on: Today at 10:24:31 pm »
Jonathan Liews article will irritate because of the way it reads like a beautiful piece of prose, yet hes also delivered a completely accurate piece of journalism.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14847 on: Today at 10:24:34 pm »
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14848 on: Today at 10:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:15:04 pm
The headline is beautifully descriptive, but Blues are losing their heads calling it biased.


I can imagine it'll go down as well as that James Pearce article in the Echo laughing at them for celebrating a draw.

Quote
There was grappling and timewasting, bawling and brawling, diving and pratfalling. Richarlison seemed to spend most of the game lying on the ground like a cow preparing for a rainstorm. Jordan Pickford deliberated over his goal-kicks as if he was choosing a mortgage.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:27:07 pm by Fromola »
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Peabee

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14849 on: Today at 10:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:25:10 pm


I can imagine it'll go down as well as that James Pearce article in the Echo laughing at them for celebrating a draw.

yeah, but JL isnt even laughing at them. Its perfectly balanced. They just wont like the reality presented to them.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14850 on: Today at 10:28:17 pm »
Their furious on GOT, "corruption", "bent ref", "should have had 3 pens", "RS should have had 3 red cards".
Online Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14851 on: Today at 10:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:27:07 pm
yeah, but JL isnt even laughing at them. Its perfectly balanced. They just wont like the reality presented to them.

Yeah, it analysed the game perfectly. If only you got that level of analysis on Sky Sports and BT rather than low IQ ex footballers phoning it in.
