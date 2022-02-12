« previous next »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:20:13 pm
Im not sure when the cut off is - he shouldve seen red and got a 3 game ban for the lash out at Henderson though. Since when has kicking someone with your studs up when the balls not in play not been considered violent conduct?

Oh for sure. Atwell didn't seem to want take any like tough decisions all game in fairness.
An Evertonian on the train from Sandhills reckoned they created more chances than most teams that come to Anfield and it was even until the goal .

Was pissing myself at Moorfields getting off.
I'm hearing a bunch of them trashed the toilets at Anfield. Any truth to it?
'[ReviewFootball] Everton midfielder Allan played 73 minutes against Liverpool. He completed two passes - both via kick-offs.':-

https://twitter.com/ReviewFootball/status/1518283057987571713


Tell you what, this penalty carry on has given frank the tory a nice little narrative to hide behind to mask the absolute ineptitude of anything resembling a match performance from that shower today
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 08:26:27 pm
I'm hearing a bunch of them trashed the toilets at Anfield. Any truth to it?

Saw an image of trashed toilets on reddit, not sure if they're legit or not.

https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/ub1t7n/everton_fans_have_demolished_multiple_toilettes/
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:50:17 pm
Everything about that club is backwards.

Their fans are fucking awful. Easily the worst about. Anyone who wants them in the league is mental.

But its mainly the professionalism. Some of their players look a bit overweight (Allan was packing a bit), theyre all indisciplined and everyone leaves them worse than they arrived. Their social media output is childish and unmanaged aswell. Doubt one of our lads would do Gordons childish snide little tweet. And Fat Frank / where do we start?

Also wheres the Arteta money Bill?

We were in the corporate in the Main today, my first derby in a long time, Anny Rd end - could clearly see loads of the c*nts giving the wall pushing gestures and heard some other shite, be glad to see the back of these c*nts.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:26:46 pm
'[ReviewFootball] Everton midfielder Allan played 73 minutes against Liverpool. He completed two passes - both via kick-offs.':-

https://twitter.com/ReviewFootball/status/1518283057987571713



That is incredible. How is he even a professional footballer? I'm sure we've got under 9's who could have completed more passes.
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:29:21 pm
That is incredible. How is he even a professional footballer? I'm sure we've got under 9's who could have completed more passes.

You have to have the ball in order to pass it.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

I'm a weird contradiction of feelings over relegation right now.

I still want it to happen, but I won't enjoy it. I'm not interested in being motivated by malice - that's for the Bitters. I want it to happen because it's just easier for both sets of fans to become separated. It has become such a toxic relationship between the two groups and they just need to go their separate ways for a bit. It won't be feelings of joy I experience if they drop - more relief.

Everton have had a quasi-parasitic-symbiotic relationship with LFC for years now. But their songs of "we don't care what the RS say!" I hear in the pubs will be pretty impotent if they're in the Championship and are completely incapable of influencing our season. We need a long break from them, and they are in sore need of a reality check.

The fact that relegation could spell financial doom for them is of no concern for me. They've brought this situation on themselves trying to play in a dick swinging contest they were ill-endowed to win. And every match going Blue is culpable. They're either part of the toxic shite, or complicit in their silence.

I want them gone, but not as a punishment to them. I don't want them to suffer; but suffer they will, especially in the Championship. But I want them as far away from us as possible. LFC needs to breathe some clean air.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:31:49 pm
You have to have the ball in order to pass it.

I'm sure most of their possession today was Trex lying on the ball ;D
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:29:21 pm
That is incredible. How is he even a professional footballer? I'm sure we've got under 9's who could have completed more passes.

All the wastefulness from Ancelotti created this mess but they would worship him and blame Rafa.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:10:55 pm
For those who didn't hear...

on LFCTV call of the match Steve Hunter mentioned that the Liverpool staff putt out the balls for our players to have their prematch warmups. Everton players came out for a prematch walk around. Tom Davies went over to our laid-out balls and kicked them away.

Petulant and childish. Everton that.
Who the fuck is Tom Davies?
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:10:55 pm
For those who didn't hear...

on LFCTV call of the match Steve Hunter mentioned that the Liverpool staff putt out the balls for our players to have their prematch warmups. Everton players came out for a prematch walk around. Tom Davies went over to our laid-out balls and kicked them away.

Petulant and childish. Everton that.

Most possesion they had.
I wonder if the New Stadium will be announced again tomorrow?!
Regarding Everton's financial future it really is astonishing how the club lost their way after Moyes departed. Whatever people think of him, he had a philosophy and got a lot of bargains for very good footballers within a solid wage structure. Everton used to be among the best-ran clubs in Europe at one point for the revenue versus results on the pitch.

Now they've burned it all to the ground while Moyes has replicated the exact same thing and methods in West Ham. He was never meant to manage Manchester United, but it goes without saying that Moyes deserves a lot of credit for what he pulled off at Woodison.
Quote from: kopite77 on Today at 08:48:25 pm
I wonder if the New Stadium will be announced again tomorrow?!

They'll announced Ten Hag new United manager just for feel good factor.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:38:46 pm
All the wastefulness from Ancelotti created this mess but they would worship him and blame Rafa.
We should send Ancelotti a Christmas card then.

Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:25:08 pm
'Frank Lampard Post Match Interview | Liverpool vs Everton':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jymOVfz6ous" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jymOVfz6ous</a>

^ or https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1518293861398941697



'"DON'T GET THEM HERE" Frank Lampard Reacts Liverpool 2-0 Everton | Press Conference':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pEfgIQwOsec" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pEfgIQwOsec</a>



The world according to Anthony Gordon (post match delusion / interview):-

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1518304930938904580


'Anthony Gordon: "In the second (penalty incident), I've gone 1v1 with him and got the better of him and he stood on my foot which caused me severe pain. The first one I felt the contact but I can see why he hasn't given it, but it's not a yellow because it's not a dive." | Post-Match Interview' - https://streamable.com/ygf32u





He's such a charmless twat. No wonder the Everton fans were so desperate for him to take the job, he fits in well.
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 06:53:17 pm
The pigeon wont stuck around at the Bitters next season.

I really hope he leaves the Premier League. Can't be arsed with putting up with him twice a season at the Mancs or somewhere. A total disgrace of a professional. Simeone should sign him, he'd fit right in there.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:33:40 pm
I'm sure most of their possession today was Trex lying on the ball ;D

Would love to play against him just to be able to shout Meteor incoming when he goes out for a high ball
Quote from: kopite77 on Today at 08:48:25 pm
I wonder if the New Stadium will be announced again tomorrow?!

They'll struggle to afford a new stadium announcer.
Dont see how it is acceptable for their fans to come out with all that shite year after year and still no action from the plod or the peoples club . About time LFC called them out once and for all, was hundreds of them doing it at todays game and surely they an be identified. Be so glad when we dont have to play them for a few years.
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:26:46 pm
'[ReviewFootball] Everton midfielder Allan played 73 minutes against Liverpool. He completed two passes - both via kick-offs.':-

https://twitter.com/ReviewFootball/status/1518283057987571713



This is clearly Alan Arkin.
That little twonk Gordon is a cheat, some brass neck too.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:52:38 pm
I really hope he leaves the Premier League. Can't be arsed with putting up with him twice a season at the Mancs or somewhere. A total disgrace of a professional. Simeone should sign him, he'd fit right in there.
He doesn't have the talent to play for Atletico unfortunately
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Quote from: Linudden on Today at 08:49:40 pm
Regarding Everton's financial future it really is astonishing how the club lost their way after Moyes departed. Whatever people think of him, he had a philosophy and got a lot of bargains for very good footballers within a solid wage structure. Everton used to be among the best-ran clubs in Europe at one point for the revenue versus results on the pitch.

Now they've burned it all to the ground while Moyes has replicated the exact same thing and methods in West Ham. He was never meant to manage Manchester United, but it goes without saying that Moyes deserves a lot of credit for what he pulled off at Woodison.

Easy to do when you have been given a new stadium & don't even have to pay for the stewards or policing,let alone all the other costs.
