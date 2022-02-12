Loads of them on Twitter crying about us singing YNWA during the minute applause. Yet I've not seen one of them condemn Utd fans who were singing "the sun was right, your murderers". Not one of them.
Yes, lets have a go at Liverpool fans for rising as one to offer sympathetic applause to a rival in great distress then singing a song for him that is about coming through adversity with strength, courage and dignity.
I didn't expect many of them to condemn the filth spewed out by their Manc friends. Let's face it, they sing the other Manc Hillsborough song towards us all the time.