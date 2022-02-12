Im sure next time we want to show a bit of human kindness to someone whos just gone through one of the worst experiences imaginable well be sure to run it by these people first to see if they deem it appropriate or not.



Rather inflated opinions of their own self importance.



Remember when we played Zed Cars in memory of Reece Jones at Anfield? Didn't have a problem with that, did they? And then do you also remember when the verdict of unlawful killings came through with regards to Hillsborough? And that we played them in a derby at Goodison, but they couldn't bring themselves to play YNWA, so they played "He ain't heavy" by the Hollies instead? Yeah, I still remember that too.