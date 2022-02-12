« previous next »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:06:25 am
So their team has lost twice to us in a matter of days, with the third installment in a few days time...

Their first and second teams. Can't see their third team faring much better.

Only question is who do we risk against these thugs?
Davek is dealing with this well.  ;D
We're going to absolutely wipe the floor with this lot, and they know it.
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:00:27 am
We're going to absolutely wipe the floor with this lot, and they know it.

i agree, its just at what cost. I can see one of them trying to take one of ours out of action, spiteful bastards
Big night for these. Everton need to get something as on paper this is the most favourable fixture they have for the next three weeks
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:47:32 am
Big night for these. Everton need to get something as on paper this is the most favourable fixture they have for the next three weeks

With Lampard in their technical area theyll likely pick up the revered shouted at Klopp trophy.

This should salve any worries regarding a drubbing, and they can dine out on it until they play us again next season.
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 10:50:14 am
Davek is dealing with this well.  ;D

Do tell?
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on Today at 08:39:13 am


But City have shown that you don't need bums on seats to sell out a ground.

Sitting without sitting
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 01:40:01 pm
Do tell?

Nah, fuck the little goblin. He's a shite spewing attention seeker looking for notoriety.
Im most worried about Gordons diving & their hammer throwers from Richarlison back through the team. They cant play us if we are on form & there is a competent ref (I know).
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:08:07 am
Their first and second teams. Can't see their third team faring much better.

Only question is who do we risk against these thugs?


If all our players turned up with American Football Gear for protection, we'd still win
Loads of them on Twitter crying about us singing YNWA during the minute applause. Yet I've not seen one of them condemn Utd fans who were singing "the sun was right, your murderers". Not one of them.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:15:34 pm
Loads of them on Twitter crying about us singing YNWA during the minute applause. Yet I've not seen one of them condemn Utd fans who were singing "the sun was right, your murderers". Not one of them.

Thick c*nts need to listen to the lyrics and understand the song, then the fucking mongrels might get it.

Hope these get fucking battered tonight
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:58:19 pm
Im most worried about Gordons diving & their hammer throwers from Richarlison back through the team. They cant play us if we are on form & there is a competent ref (I know).

Attwell is the ref with England on VAR
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:15:34 pm
Loads of them on Twitter crying about us singing YNWA during the minute applause.

Unlike them to be offended by something thats got fuck all to do with them.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:05:37 pm
Unlike them to be offended by something thats got fuck all to do with them.

Which Ronaldo's family have actually come out and commended too.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:54:56 pm
Thick c*nts need to listen to the lyrics and understand the song, then the fucking mongrels might get it.

Ronaldo's family have expressed their gratitude on social media, which shows the Evertonian response up for what it is - bitter rivalry translated into specious criticism.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:15:34 pm
Loads of them on Twitter crying about us singing YNWA during the minute applause. Yet I've not seen one of them condemn Utd fans who were singing "the sun was right, your murderers". Not one of them.
Yes, lets have a go at Liverpool fans for rising as one to offer sympathetic applause to a rival in great distress then singing a song for him that is about coming through adversity with strength, courage and dignity.  ::)

I didn't expect many of them to condemn the filth spewed out by their Manc friends. Let's face it, they sing the other Manc Hillsborough song towards us all the time.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:05:37 pm
Unlike them to be offended by something thats got fuck all to do with them.

Honestly seen more Everton, City and Chelsea fans crying over it than Utd fans. But in the main, most of the crying is coming from the blues.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:18:55 pm
Yes, lets have a go at Liverpool fans for rising as one to offer sympathetic applause to a rival in great distress then singing a song for him that is about coming through adversity with strength, courage and dignity. ::)

I didn't expect many of them to condemn the filth spewed out by their Manc friends. Let's face it, they sing the other Manc Hillsborough song towards us all the time.

Making it about ourselves again, apparently. ::)
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:37:18 pm
Honestly seen more Everton, City and Chelsea fans crying over it than Utd fans. But in the main, most of the crying is coming from the blues.

Were they fêted at the Red Brick last night? They seemed to be walking past Goodison chanting their filth on one video I saw.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:44:12 pm
Were they fêted at the Red Brick last night? They seemed to be walking past Goodison chanting their filth on one video I saw.

Yeah, they were there. The fella who runs the brick was liking all the tweets of those who were tagging his pub under that video. So he was clearly buzzing at how annoyed we were with what they were singing. C***
Quote from: LFC_NCL on Today at 11:29:00 am
i agree, its just at what cost. I can see one of them trying to take one of ours out of action, spiteful bastards

Hopefully, their need to actually try and get something from the match to help their relegation chances might reduce their normal instinct to try and injure our players.

Hopefully we don't get our 3rd goal too early or they will abandon hope of getting anything and revert to type and start kicking our players like they usually do.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:37:18 pm
Honestly seen more Everton, City and Chelsea fans crying over it than Utd fans. But in the main, most of the crying is coming from the blues.

Im sure next time we want to show a bit of human kindness to someone whos just gone through one of the worst experiences imaginable well be sure to run it by these people first to see if they deem it appropriate or not.   ::)

Rather inflated opinions of their own self importance.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:03:15 pm
Im sure next time we want to show a bit of human kindness to someone whos just gone through one of the worst experiences imaginable well be sure to run it by these people first to see if they deem it appropriate or not.   ::)

Rather inflated opinions of their own self importance.

Remember when we played Zed Cars in memory of Reece Jones at Anfield? Didn't have a problem with that, did they? And then do you also remember when the verdict of unlawful killings came through with regards to Hillsborough? And that we played them in a derby at Goodison, but they couldn't bring themselves to play YNWA, so they played "He ain't heavy" by the Hollies instead? Yeah, I still remember that too.
