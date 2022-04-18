« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,497
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14360 on: April 18, 2022, 05:02:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 18, 2022, 04:48:01 pm
What happened on Saturday that had anything remotely to do with them? 🤔

Well their (current) team lost, so there's that.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14361 on: April 18, 2022, 05:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 18, 2022, 04:48:01 pm
What happened on Saturday that had anything remotely to do with them? 🤔
Their favourite team lost at Wembley to the club they want to be.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,419
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14362 on: April 18, 2022, 05:16:11 pm »
I'd have thought their fans would be on the beach at Prestatyn just like their team by now. Surely their interest in the season ended months ago.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,413
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14363 on: April 18, 2022, 05:46:21 pm »
Quote from: 12C on April 18, 2022, 02:48:34 pm
Yet more football is boring shite

https://twitter.com/robbietaylor_86/status/1515756069171175425?s=21&t=S42GuDMWqFuzibVXg3nVHg


Crying faced wanker. They've fucking spent more than us on players, it's not our fault they are still shit.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,658
  • Indefatigability
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14364 on: April 18, 2022, 05:47:09 pm »
I guess the 'football is boring' schtick is relatively wholesome compared to the PED stuff and way less grim than the Heysel shouts from lads in their 20s.
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,497
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14365 on: April 18, 2022, 06:03:19 pm »
Football will become even more boring for them if they have to pay more for their tickets at BMD.

I'm starting to get the feeling that they will at best get the bare bones of the stadium done so they can at least use it, but all the bells and whistles, like the exterior, will be minimal at best. They will doubtless promise it will be added later, but given the weather down there through most of the year it will be an even less pleasant experience than it might otherwise be.

If they can get enough of a stadium put together that they can at least play in it, then they'll probably look to move out and sell Goodison Park to raise capital. But there are likely several footballers who are valued more than what that dump is worth.

Hope we buy it and turn it into a car park and hospitality centre.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,076
  • YNWA
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14366 on: April 18, 2022, 06:08:57 pm »
Not sure why they think it's boring anyway - they've watched their side get to an FA Cup semi, they're in the CL semis and going for the PL too, plus their second fav side is in a relegation battle.
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,073
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14367 on: April 18, 2022, 06:12:15 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on April 18, 2022, 06:08:57 pm
Not sure why they think it's boring anyway - they've watched their side get to an FA Cup semi, they're in the CL semis and going for the PL too, plus their second fav side is in a relegation battle.

Reminds me of a mate of mine who is brilliant at Pool, but when we were playing Darts and I was winning, he walked off before wed finished saying Darts is boring.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14368 on: April 18, 2022, 06:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on April 18, 2022, 06:03:19 pm
Football will become even more boring for them if they have to pay more for their tickets at BMD.

I'm starting to get the feeling that they will at best get the bare bones of the stadium done so they can at least use it, but all the bells and whistles, like the exterior, will be minimal at best. They will doubtless promise it will be added later, but given the weather down there through most of the year it will be an even less pleasant experience than it might otherwise be.

If they can get enough of a stadium put together that they can at least play in it, then they'll probably look to move out and sell Goodison Park to raise capital. But there are likely several footballers who are valued more than what that dump is worth.

Hope we buy it and turn it into a car park and hospitality centre.

The thing is if they get a downgraded spec, the effects of the weather on the ground will be interesting. I remember the Arena had to have an upgraded exterior fitted after concerns were raised about the effects of the salt air on it. Portcullis house was sold off by HMRC partly because they couldnt afford to fix the weather damage to the building (funny how it was cost effective for developers to rectify it (or not) and sell off as flats)
Malmaison hotel had trouble with the exterior cladding caused by the extreme environment on the waterfront.
I can see serious problems if corners are cut with the construction given the exposed location in the mouth of the river.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline SpaceDimensionController

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14369 on: April 18, 2022, 07:02:42 pm »
So when does Sean Dyche take over? End of the season? Hell need a pre season to get his new signings in.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,413
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14370 on: April 18, 2022, 07:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 18, 2022, 05:16:11 pm
I'd have thought their fans would be on the beach at Prestatyn just like their team by now. Surely their interest in the season ended months ago.

I was on the beach at Prestatyn this weekend, there were more reds than Bitters there too ;D

Quote from: Son of Spion on April 18, 2022, 12:49:25 am
And their current crowds depend on cheap as chips tickets they virtually give away. I assume any new stadium will have to see ticket prices rise markedly.

Personally, I think a 45,000 capacity is ample for them, but everything they do has to make a statement or their fans go loopy. Hence their constant overreaching, which has got them into their current mess.

Considering they have their eyes glued on everything we do, they learned nothing from our Hicks and Gillett fiasco. Consequently, they continue to over promise and then under deliver. Leaving their fans feeling deflated time and again.

Out of interest, I thought I'd have a look at their average attendances and I was shocked at what I found. The last time they averaged more than 40,000 was 1974/75. They had an enforced reduction in capacity in 1977 due to safety reasons, but they still had a capacity of 53k in the 80's. The bellends have fucked themselves by insisting they had a bigger stadium than us when they could not justify it. We expanded Anfield because our ST waiting list was a genuine 20k, I've been on the list for 19 years ffs.

Said this before, they should have built a 40 to 45k stadium that was designed to be expandable if they ever required the increase in capacity.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,352
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14371 on: April 18, 2022, 08:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on April 18, 2022, 06:03:19 pm
Football will become even more boring for them if they have to pay more for their tickets at BMD.

I'm starting to get the feeling that they will at best get the bare bones of the stadium done so they can at least use it, but all the bells and whistles, like the exterior, will be minimal at best. They will doubtless promise it will be added later, but given the weather down there through most of the year it will be an even less pleasant experience than it might otherwise be.

If they can get enough of a stadium put together that they can at least play in it, then they'll probably look to move out and sell Goodison Park to raise capital. But there are likely several footballers who are valued more than what that dump is worth.

Hope we buy it and turn it into a car park and hospitality centre.

Well, they could very easilly end up in the situation of Valencia with the Nou Mestalla. It's been standing like this for 13 years ...

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14372 on: April 18, 2022, 09:55:23 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on April 18, 2022, 06:08:57 pm
Not sure why they think it's boring anyway - they've watched their side get to an FA Cup semi, they're in the CL semis and going for the PL too, plus their second fav side is in a relegation battle.

Boomoon.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,419
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14373 on: April 18, 2022, 10:48:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 18, 2022, 07:28:12 pm
I was on the beach at Prestatyn this weekend, there were more reds than Bitters there too ;D

Out of interest, I thought I'd have a look at their average attendances and I was shocked at what I found. The last time they averaged more than 40,000 was 1974/75. They had an enforced reduction in capacity in 1977 due to safety reasons, but they still had a capacity of 53k in the 80's. The bellends have fucked themselves by insisting they had a bigger stadium than us when they could not justify it. We expanded Anfield because our ST waiting list was a genuine 20k, I've been on the list for 19 years ffs.

Said this before, they should have built a 40 to 45k stadium that was designed to be expandable if they ever required the increase in capacity.
I was in Wales the other week too, and there were Reds everywhere. 😎

Giving the shite their due, they do have a very loyal hardcore, but calls by them for massive capacities are just unwarranted dick swinging. To me, 45,000 at new stadium admission prices is easily enough. They just don't have the fanbase to warrant much more, particularly when they are struggling for funding and need to make sensible decisions rather than pander to ego.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,767
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14374 on: April 18, 2022, 10:57:09 pm »
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on April 18, 2022, 07:02:42 pm
So when does Sean Dyche take over? End of the season? Hell need a pre season to get his new signings in.

Pretty sure Dyche is a boyhood Red, he loved us growing up. No way will our Blue friends accept him, even if he did once argue with Klopp.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,220
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14375 on: April 18, 2022, 11:29:28 pm »
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on April 18, 2022, 07:02:42 pm
So when does Sean Dyche take over? End of the season? Hell need a pre season to get his new signings in.

Once hes sorted out his red hair.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,352
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14376 on: April 18, 2022, 11:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 18, 2022, 10:48:05 pm
I was in Wales the other week too, and there were Reds everywhere. 😎

Giving the shite their due, they do have a very loyal hardcore, but calls by them for massive capacities are just unwarranted dick swinging. To me, 45,000 at new stadium admission prices is easily enough. They just don't have the fanbase to warrant much more, particularly when they are struggling for funding and need to make sensible decisions rather than pander to ego.

I remember when Sunderland have built their 42,000 seater, and a few years later they expanded it to 49,000, with plans to expand it over 60,000.

Apart from the first 2 seasons after the upgrade, when they've had an average attendance of just under 47,000, they have never managed more than 43,000 on average, during all those seasons in the Premier League.

In that regard, everything above 40,000 would be a waste of money for Everton. Over the last 10 seasons, their average attendance has always been between 36,000 and 39,000 (with low ticket prices) so they don't really need a bigger stadium. They just need a new 40,000 seater, with some match-day hospitality ...

http://stadiumdb.com/stadiums/esp/estadi_cornella_el_prat
« Last Edit: April 18, 2022, 11:35:50 pm by PeterTheRed »
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,497
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14377 on: April 18, 2022, 11:31:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 18, 2022, 08:25:50 pm
Well, they could very easilly end up in the situation of Valencia with the Nou Mestalla. It's been standing like this for 13 years ...



You do have to ask how Valencia have been allowed to get away with that. Thank fuck we weren't in the middle of building the Hicksdrome when the arse fell out of the global economy.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,752
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14378 on: April 18, 2022, 11:32:27 pm »
The highest average attendance in the championship is below 28,000
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,352
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14379 on: April 18, 2022, 11:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on April 18, 2022, 11:31:15 pm
You do have to ask how Valencia have been allowed to get away with that. Thank fuck we weren't in the middle of building the Hicksdrome when the arse fell out of the global economy.

Don't forget, when Valencia entered the new stadium adventure, they were in a pretty strong position. La Liga champions, CL finalists, UEFA Cup winners. They were doing really well under Cuper and Rafa ...
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,419
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14380 on: Yesterday at 12:36:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 18, 2022, 11:29:29 pm
I remember when Sunderland have built their 42,000 seater, and a few years later they expanded it to 49,000, with plans to expand it over 60,000.

Apart from the first 2 seasons after the upgrade, when they've had an average attendance of just under 47,000, they have never managed more than 43,000 on average, during all those seasons in the Premier League.

In that regard, everything above 40,000 would be a waste of money for Everton. Over the last 10 seasons, their average attendance has always been between 36,000 and 39,000 (with low ticket prices) so they don't really need a bigger stadium. They just need a new 40,000 seater, with some match-day hospitality ...

http://stadiumdb.com/stadiums/esp/estadi_cornella_el_prat
Yep, I think what Everton need is not a bigger capacity, but better facilities. I still think 45,000 is about right because it gives them some wiggle room for if they ever improve on the pitch and some of the disillusioned return.

Initially I believe they'll get a new stadium bounce as far as attendance goes, but once the novelty and the higher cost of tickets bites hard, they'll drop once again. If they remain abject for a season or two into their new tenancy, the disillusionment will be of epic proportions.

But yes, improved facilities should be their aim over a dick-swinging yet wholly unnecessary larger capacity that's more about ego than anything else.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14381 on: Yesterday at 07:48:29 am »
Yeah a 40,000 capacity luxury soccer dome with conference facilities and great corporate sections might help them pay for BMD. If they build it too big there will be so much room between each fan that they will catch pneumonia on the first winter game played there.
However a unwelcoming, bitterly cold ground will always give them a real home advantage, I expect them to sign a load of Scandinavian players if the place gets built.
Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14382 on: Yesterday at 08:30:32 am »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on April 18, 2022, 10:57:09 pm
Pretty sure Dyche is a boyhood Red, he loved us growing up. No way will our Blue friends accept him, even if he did once argue with Klopp.
I think you underestimate how much arguing with Klopp means to them.
Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,896
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14383 on: Yesterday at 03:49:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 18, 2022, 11:57:54 pm
Don't forget, when Valencia entered the new stadium adventure, they were in a pretty strong position. La Liga champions, CL finalists, UEFA Cup winners. They were doing really well under Cuper and Rafa ...

A consequence of the unequal La Liga TV rights individual distribution unfortunately.  Even around 2005, Valencia was near the height of European football after a great 5-year run but still only received less than half the TV money compared to Real and Barca (who commanded more in their negotiations).  The unequal distribution only got worse (until La Liga finally changed the rights distributions in the last 5 years or so).  Valencia were barely Top 20 in revenue in Europe around 2005, and they were never able to have the financial strength of other teams.  A club that's in a major Spanish city, with that track record of success in the early 2000s, with a old stadium of ~50K, should've easily been able to build and expand (if this was a PL team with PL distributions, they'd be a Top 10 club in revenues, not lingering outside the Top 20).  Once Valencia started struggling on the pitch (and lost their CL money), it was all over financially, particularly as the economy tanked around 2008.
King Kenny.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,189
  • Kloppite
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14384 on: Yesterday at 04:10:36 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 03:49:01 pm
A consequence of the unequal La Liga TV rights individual distribution unfortunately.  Even around 2005, Valencia was near the height of European football after a great 5-year run but still only received less than half the TV money compared to Real and Barca (who commanded more in their negotiations).  The unequal distribution only got worse (until La Liga finally changed the rights distributions in the last 5 years or so).  Valencia were barely Top 20 in revenue in Europe around 2005, and they were never able to have the financial strength of other teams.  A club that's in a major Spanish city, with that track record of success in the early 2000s, with a old stadium of ~50K, should've easily been able to build and expand (if this was a PL team with PL distributions, they'd be a Top 10 club in revenues, not lingering outside the Top 20).  Once Valencia started struggling on the pitch (and lost their CL money), it was all over financially, particularly as the economy tanked around 2008.

I do remember reading, how the distribution of TV money for La Liga went, about 10 years ago, Real & Barca got 80 million each, Atletico around 40 million, the rest including Valencia a share of 20 million a season, but i think La Liga TV deals were left up to the club to sort rather than the league, now it's the league that sorts the TV deals collectively.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,352
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14385 on: Yesterday at 04:29:13 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 03:49:01 pm
A consequence of the unequal La Liga TV rights individual distribution unfortunately.  Even around 2005, Valencia was near the height of European football after a great 5-year run but still only received less than half the TV money compared to Real and Barca (who commanded more in their negotiations).  The unequal distribution only got worse (until La Liga finally changed the rights distributions in the last 5 years or so).  Valencia were barely Top 20 in revenue in Europe around 2005, and they were never able to have the financial strength of other teams.  A club that's in a major Spanish city, with that track record of success in the early 2000s, with a old stadium of ~50K, should've easily been able to build and expand (if this was a PL team with PL distributions, they'd be a Top 10 club in revenues, not lingering outside the Top 20).  Once Valencia started struggling on the pitch (and lost their CL money), it was all over financially, particularly as the economy tanked around 2008.

Well, that also speaks about the incompetence of their management. After 2 La Liga titles, 2 Champions League finals, 1 UEFA Cup and 1 UEFA Super Cup in just 5 seasons, they should have been able to improve their TV deal and their commercial revenues ...
Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,920
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14386 on: Yesterday at 04:33:30 pm »
You reckon theyre hiring acoustic consultants to reduce the loudness of the boos?
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,575
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14387 on: Yesterday at 04:34:59 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 04:33:30 pm
You reckon theyre hiring acoustic consultants to reduce the loudness of the boos?

Boo-wers & Wilkins
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,752
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14388 on: Yesterday at 04:39:48 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 04:33:30 pm
You reckon theyre hiring acoustic consultants to reduce the loudness of the boos?


Ticket prices should sort that one, they will have paid for the grass after 5 years
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,317
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14389 on: Yesterday at 05:08:30 pm »
Quote from: 12C on April 18, 2022, 06:36:56 pm
The thing is if they get a downgraded spec, the effects of the weather on the ground will be interesting. I remember the Arena had to have an upgraded exterior fitted after concerns were raised about the effects of the salt air on it. Portcullis house was sold off by HMRC partly because they couldnt afford to fix the weather damage to the building (funny how it was cost effective for developers to rectify it (or not) and sell off as flats)
Malmaison hotel had trouble with the exterior cladding caused by the extreme environment on the waterfront.
I can see serious problems if corners are cut with the construction given the exposed location in the mouth of the river.

Good point. Also a downgraded identikit stadium will make the loss of UNESCO hertitage status even more infuriating
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14390 on: Yesterday at 06:46:12 pm »
The Tory Talkshite Everton fan Mike Parry has just posted a "back Boris" video on Twitter, the massive cinnamon nonce
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,144
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14391 on: Yesterday at 06:53:48 pm »
Ex "RS" manager  ;) 

Quote
Brendan Rodgers: Leicester manager says Everton's relegation battle is proof spending money does not always matter

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says Everton's plight in the Premier League this season is proof that spending money does not always lead to results.

Everton are just three points clear of the relegation zone despite investing more than £500m on players over the past six years.

They host Leicester on Wednesday.

"It's been well documented there's a lot of money been spent, but if it doesn't all join up then it doesn't really matter," Rodgers said.

"It's probably frustrating for the supporters, I'm sure, because it's a huge club and the investment has been huge and they probably wanted better."

The former Liverpool manager sympathises with Everton's recent downturn in fortune.

"There was obviously a spell on Merseyside at the time I was there when Roberto Martinez was doing really well with them, so it's tough," he said.

"I think Frank Lampard will do really well as a manager. He's gone in there with a really good team of coaches, but of course that overall vision of the club is so, so important."

Everton, who have eight matches to play and games in hand on the teams below them, will be hoping to follow their 1-0 victory over Manchester United with a win against Rodgers' side to move six points clear of 18th-placed Burnley.

The managerless Clarets host Southampton on Thursday.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/61152943
Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 451
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14392 on: Yesterday at 07:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:46:12 pm
The Tory Talkshite Everton fan Mike Parry has just posted a "back Boris" video on Twitter, the massive cinnamon nonce

Hateable twat
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,497
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14393 on: Yesterday at 07:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:53:48 pm
Ex "RS" manager  ;)

Thing is, Everton's dealings in the transfer market deserve a lot more scrutiny than they're getting. It's only fair Rodgers should highlight it.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,419
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14394 on: Today at 01:30:00 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:57:49 pm
Thing is, Everton's dealings in the transfer market deserve a lot more scrutiny than they're getting. It's only fair Rodgers should highlight it.
The fact absolutely no one in football gives a shit about Everton one way or the other means that their monumental waste and shambolic dealings simply fly under the radar. With so much indifference towards them, they escape the kind of scrutiny many other clubs would be under if in a similar position.

Imagine if their current scenario was ours. We'd be scrutinised microscopically and sports journalists would be all over the story, as would the financial egghead types.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,247
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14395 on: Today at 06:06:25 am »
So their team has lost twice to us in a matter of days, with the third installment in a few days time...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,001
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14396 on: Today at 06:30:21 am »
Hey Bluenose lurkers, you're next  :wave
Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14397 on: Today at 07:01:42 am »
