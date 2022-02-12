That was the thing. He made his tweet so ridiculous that the divvies couldnt see it was a whoosh.

Doubled down with other equally bad references and they were queuing up with evidence that McCartney was a blue and Lennon supported anyone but Liverpool.

Local music for local people.



Oh absolutely. You'd think any native Liverpudlian would know when John Lennon died, but they allow themselves to get sucked into such a blatant wind up simply because it's a Red doing it.I don't mind the Santa thing as Santa Claus himself as he is represented is a relatively recent cultural phenomenon. But the blue poppy bullshit was just crass. Like SoS said, the world doesn't revolve around them, and they need to stop taking each and every use of the colour red as a personal insult. Such matters predate their poxy attitudes and they need to get some perspective.