« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 354 355 356 357 358 [359] 360   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 791923 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,374
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14320 on: Today at 07:43:59 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:10:37 am
And they are all turkeys cheering an approaching Christmas.

That's how Frottage described the English and Welsh after the Brexit vote, we live in a country full of idiots
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14321 on: Today at 07:44:21 am »
Perhaps Laings plan is to move Goodson Park brick by brick, stick by stick dow to BMD and rebuild it on the new site? 1st club to recycle their stadium and could be done on that budget .
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,652
  • Indefatigability
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14322 on: Today at 07:45:03 am »
The last 24 hours has been wild from the blues.

PEDs making a long overdue return while Ev Twitter is telling us all how football is boring and sterile due to the Big 6 dominanceforgetting the fact theyve celebrated every United and City victory during their dominance. Odd.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,766
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14323 on: Today at 08:37:14 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:45:03 am
The last 24 hours has been wild from the blues.

PEDs making a long overdue return while Ev Twitter is telling us all how football is boring and sterile due to the Big 6 dominanceforgetting the fact theyve celebrated every United and City victory during their dominance. Odd.
Lots and lots of claims that 90% of our squad are receiving treatment for asthma 
No evidence for this claim other than petty jealousy.
I love the smell of their jealousy, its so bitter its brilliant.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,147
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14324 on: Today at 09:40:15 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:37:14 am
Lots and lots of claims that 90% of our squad are receiving treatment for asthma 
No evidence for this claim other than petty jealousy.
I love the smell of their jealousy, its so bitter its brilliant.

Considering that their 1963 title winning side were openly taking Purple Hearts and other assorted amphetamines given to them by the coaching staff
Rees Mogg levels of hypocrisy
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,400
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14325 on: Today at 11:53:34 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:45:03 am
The last 24 hours has been wild from the blues.

PEDs making a long overdue return while Ev Twitter is telling us all how football is boring and sterile due to the Big 6 dominanceforgetting the fact theyve celebrated every United and City victory during their dominance. Odd.
A thermometer tells us when temperature is rising or falling. A barometer tells us when air pressure is rising or falling. Such calls as those from Bitters tell us when that lot are absolutely shitting it.

They are like one of those old kettles your parents used to have. As soon as it gets hot, it starts squealing the kitchen down.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,002
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14326 on: Today at 01:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:45:03 am
The last 24 hours has been wild from the blues.

PEDs making a long overdue return while Ev Twitter is telling us all how football is boring and sterile due to the Big 6 dominanceforgetting the fact theyve celebrated every United and City victory during their dominance. Odd.

And unfailingly support Spurs when they play us.

Not sure about Arsenal as they play in red.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14327 on: Today at 01:38:41 pm »
My brother in law is a blue.  He's adamant they're going to get £150m for Richarlison and DCL and this will get them out of the shit and let them rebuild.  Now, I don't watch them much but what I have seen leads me to think £150m is a tad optimistic...by about £80m.
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 970
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14328 on: Today at 01:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:45:03 am
The last 24 hours has been wild from the blues.

PEDs making a long overdue return while Ev Twitter is telling us all how football is boring and sterile due to the Big 6 dominanceforgetting the fact theyve celebrated every United and City victory during their dominance. Odd.

Pretty amazing the way Klopp through all his managerial career has instructed all his players to start taking various cocktails of drugs yet firstly not one has ever been caught and secondly when they leave not one of them has ever turned whistleblower and blown the whole rotten can of corrupt worms open 

In the last few weeks its been bent refs, VAR , match fixing , the powers that be, easy cup draws, the sly six , etc etc .They come up with these batshit conspiracy rumours as it makes it far easier to deal with than that were fucking great
« Last Edit: Today at 02:41:01 pm by Armchair expert »
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,219
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14329 on: Today at 02:29:19 pm »
They aren't actually cry arsing about the Klopp song are they?
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,048
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14330 on: Today at 02:46:07 pm »
The Everton players could take all the PEDs in the world, but theyd still be shite at football.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,147
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14331 on: Today at 02:48:34 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,147
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14332 on: Today at 02:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:38:41 pm
My brother in law is a blue.  He's adamant they're going to get £150m for Richarlison and DCL and this will get them out of the shit and let them rebuild.  Now, I don't watch them much but what I have seen leads me to think £150m is a tad optimistic...by about £80m.

Did you not tell him that transfer prices had become depressed due to covid?
Or was that just a load of bollocks from Moshiri the accountant to cover up the incompetence that has led to huge losses, and a squad of shite players that no one wants, because no one is prepared to pay the stupid wages they are on so they see put their contract like Tosun.
I hope Burnley Norwich and Watford absolutely rinse them in the courts.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,460
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14333 on: Today at 02:53:04 pm »
Fewm with a tangy hint of fear.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,057
  • YNWA
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14334 on: Today at 02:55:51 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:48:34 pm
Yet more football is boring shite

https://twitter.com/robbietaylor_86/status/1515756069171175425?s=21&t=S42GuDMWqFuzibVXg3nVHg

If only another side could get an owner who will throw £500m+ them to spend on players and wages, covering their massive losses year on year...

Oh wait.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,147
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14335 on: Today at 02:58:03 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:29:19 pm
They aren't actually cry arsing about the Klopp song are they?

Someone was fishing on Twitter saying that Lennon and McCartney were both reds, and attended the 1981 Final in Paris and were in the dressing room singing with the team.
Blue meltdown ensued 

Apparently Liverpool fans arent allowed to use any of the Beatles tunes because they are for local people only.


They only line they ever seem to sing from that Celtic song is we dont care what the redshite say the rest is incoherent noise tapering off into bos and snarls.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,460
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14336 on: Today at 03:06:46 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:58:03 pm
Someone was fishing on Twitter saying that Lennon and McCartney were both reds, and attended the 1981 Final in Paris and were in the dressing room singing with the team.
Blue meltdown ensued 

Apparently Liverpool fans arent allowed to use any of the Beatles tunes because they are for local people only.


They only line they ever seem to sing from that Celtic song is we dont care what the redshite say the rest is incoherent noise tapering off into bos and snarls.

That would be impressive, seeing how Lennon was killed in December 1980. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14337 on: Today at 03:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:38:41 pm
My brother in law is a blue.  He's adamant they're going to get £150m for Richarlison and DCL and this will get them out of the shit and let them rebuild.  Now, I don't watch them much but what I have seen leads me to think £150m is a tad optimistic...by about £80m.

They might get their money back or a tiny profit on Richarlison but theyl get fuck all for DCL. His record is terrible for an out and out striker. I'd wager Origi has a better goal p90 record.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,048
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14338 on: Today at 03:17:39 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:58:03 pm
Someone was fishing on Twitter saying that Lennon and McCartney were both reds, and attended the 1981 Final in Paris and were in the dressing room singing with the team.
Blue meltdown ensued 

Apparently Liverpool fans arent allowed to use any of the Beatles tunes because they are for local people only.


They only line they ever seem to sing from that Celtic song is we dont care what the redshite say the rest is incoherent noise tapering off into bos and snarls.

Were so good at football, we can bring people back to life!
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,357
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14339 on: Today at 03:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:17:39 pm
Were so good at football, we can bring people back to life!
Imagine that!
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,219
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14340 on: Today at 03:23:16 pm »
Ha ha ha, they have to be the oddest set of fans.

Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,048
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14341 on: Today at 03:28:18 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:23:16 pm
Ha ha ha, they have to be the oddest set of fans.

Any set of people who would wear a blue poppy for Remembrance Day or a blue Father Christmas outfit must be warped in the head.

Im wearing blue at the moment. Its a common colour in my wardrobe. How fucked in the head must you be to avoid a rival clubs colours every day no matter what. Its how a cult works.

Youd think theyd draw the line at poppies to remember the dead. But nah.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,010
  • kopite
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14342 on: Today at 03:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:28:18 pm
Any set of people who would wear a blue poppy for Remembrance Day or a blue Father Christmas outfit must be warped in the head.

Youd think theyd draw the line at poppies to remember the dead. But nah.

The poppy thing backfired badly I think, nobody could understand the logic behind it. It was wrong on so many levels, it was actually quite disgusting really when you think about it.The blue Santa outfit is a bit daft, but harmless, the blue poppy idea however stunk the place out.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,651
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14343 on: Today at 03:38:29 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:48:34 pm
Yet more football is boring shite

https://twitter.com/robbietaylor_86/status/1515756069171175425?s=21&t=S42GuDMWqFuzibVXg3nVHg

Thats a bit rich. Werent Everton one of the group of clubs that instigated the Premier League in the first place?  30 years later theyre complaining that football is boring because the behemoth they helped create hasnt worked out for them quite as well as they would have liked.

This is all just a precursor to saying that, actually, they quite like being in the lower divisions because its not as predictable, isnt it?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,002
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14344 on: Today at 03:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:38:29 pm
Thats a bit rich. Werent Everton one of the group of clubs that instigated the Premier League in the first place?  30 years later theyre complaining that football is boring because the behemoth they helped create hasnt worked out for them quite as well as they would have liked.

This is all just a precursor to saying that, actually, they quite like being in the lower divisions because its not as predictable, isnt it?

And known in the 60s as the Mersey Millionaires.

https://thesefootballtimes.co/2018/09/13/the-mersey-millionaires-evertons-incredible-class-of-1963/
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,147
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14345 on: Today at 03:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:06:46 pm
That would be impressive, seeing how Lennon was killed in December 1980. ;D

That was the thing. He made his tweet so ridiculous that the divvies couldnt see it was a whoosh.
Doubled down with other equally bad references and they were queuing up with evidence that McCartney was a blue and Lennon supported anyone but Liverpool.
Local music for local people.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,147
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14346 on: Today at 03:54:46 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,582
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14347 on: Today at 04:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:38:41 pm
My brother in law is a blue.  He's adamant they're going to get £150m for Richarlison and DCL and this will get them out of the shit and let them rebuild.  Now, I don't watch them much but what I have seen leads me to think £150m is a tad optimistic...by about £80m.

Also seems optimistic that it would get them out of the shit too, £150m wouldn't be enough to do that even before you considered the amount they'd need to spend to replace those two themselves.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,766
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14348 on: Today at 04:17:50 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:48:34 pm
Yet more football is boring shite

https://twitter.com/robbietaylor_86/status/1515756069171175425?s=21&t=S42GuDMWqFuzibVXg3nVHg

Over the last 30 years 8 teams have won the league.

The previous 30? 10.

Surprisingly similar to be honest.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,400
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14349 on: Today at 04:31:47 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 03:38:02 pm
The poppy thing backfired badly I think, nobody could understand the logic behind it. It was wrong on so many levels, it was actually quite disgusting really when you think about it.The blue Santa outfit is a bit daft, but harmless, the blue poppy idea however stunk the place out.
Admittedly, one is far worse than the other, but both stink the place out. They need to realise that the world doesn't revolve around them. In fact, the world barely notices them. Remembrance Day is not about them, and neither is Christ's birthday.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,048
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14350 on: Today at 04:34:33 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 03:38:02 pm
The poppy thing backfired badly I think, nobody could understand the logic behind it. It was wrong on so many levels, it was actually quite disgusting really when you think about it.The blue Santa outfit is a bit daft, but harmless, the blue poppy idea however stunk the place out.

Agreed mate. I used those examples to show the absurdity and the fact they treated them equivalently.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,430
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14351 on: Today at 04:35:13 pm »
They're still fuming about Saturday
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,048
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14352 on: Today at 04:38:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:17:50 pm
Over the last 30 years 8 teams have won the league.

The previous 30? 10.

Surprisingly similar to be honest.

In the previous 30, there were 22 teams in the league, so even closer as a proportion of the size of the league.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,766
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14353 on: Today at 04:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:38:48 pm
In the previous 30, there were 22 teams in the league, so even closer as a proportion of the size of the league.
So its an even more stupid stat
(24 teams I think)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,147
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14354 on: Today at 04:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:35:13 pm
They're still fuming about Saturday

Thats the thing.
They went to Palace dreaming of Wembley, lost. Then they were hoping we would get city, we did but won.
The novelty of a season going beyond January is wearing thin when Reds are walking round the city whistling I Feel Fine.
Even got told that Mané should have been booked and the goal disallowed in a joking way but it was meant, because Allan got sent off for a similar challenge.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,107
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14355 on: Today at 04:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:28:18 pm
Any set of people who would wear a blue poppy for Remembrance Day or a blue Father Christmas outfit must be warped in the head.

Im wearing blue at the moment. Its a common colour in my wardrobe. How fucked in the head must you be to avoid a rival clubs colours every day no matter what. Its how a cult works.

Youd think theyd draw the line at poppies to remember the dead. But nah.

They think its the bloods and the cripps
Logged
Believer

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,400
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14356 on: Today at 04:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:35:13 pm
They're still fuming about Saturday
What happened on Saturday that had anything remotely to do with them? 🤔
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,048
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14357 on: Today at 04:49:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:41:51 pm
So its an even more stupid stat
(24 teams I think)

LaLiga: 5
Bundesliga: 6
Serie A: 5
Ligue 1: 9

Only the French league has had more winners in the last 30 years.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,460
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14358 on: Today at 04:55:23 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:52:22 pm
That was the thing. He made his tweet so ridiculous that the divvies couldnt see it was a whoosh.
Doubled down with other equally bad references and they were queuing up with evidence that McCartney was a blue and Lennon supported anyone but Liverpool.
Local music for local people.

Oh absolutely. You'd think any native Liverpudlian would know when John Lennon died, but they allow themselves to get sucked into such a blatant wind up simply because it's a Red doing it. ;D

I don't mind the Santa thing as Santa Claus himself as he is represented is a relatively recent cultural phenomenon. But the blue poppy bullshit was just crass. Like SoS said, the world doesn't revolve around them, and they need to stop taking each and every use of the colour red as a personal insult. Such matters predate their poxy attitudes and they need to get some perspective. 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,048
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14359 on: Today at 05:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:48:01 pm
What happened on Saturday that had anything remotely to do with them? 🤔


They follow our games as religiously as we do. Their best moments of the last 27 years have been: half-time in Istanbul, 2008/09 title race, 2013/14 title race, 2018/19 title race and 2019 CL final.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18
Pages: 1 ... 354 355 356 357 358 [359] 360   Go Up
« previous next »
 