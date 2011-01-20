« previous next »
It might've been a different competition format-wise, but the teams were very strong then.  Just look at 1977.  Bayern won the Bundesliga in 71-72, 72-73, and 73-74, which turned into European Cup wins in 73-74, 74-75, and 75-76 (I assume the last as they were the holders before as they didn't win the 74-75 Bundesliga).  But guess which team won the other Bundesliga titles around that time?  It was of course Borussia Mönchengladbach featuring Jupp Heynckes, who scored 218 goals in 308 games for Gladbach (also one of the underrated names as far as successful players that become successful managers).  Gladbach won the Bundesliga in 69-70, 70-71, 74-75, 75-76, and 76-77.  That was a strong side we faced in the 1977 final.  They were going for the ultimate prize to cap off an incredible decade of success.  And then we faced them again next year in the semis.  St. Etienne were also very strong.  They're still the most successful French side in terms of titles I believe and won 9 of their 10 titles from 1963 to 1981.  They lost to Bayern in the European Cup final just the year prior in 1976.

The talent was very much spread out back then.  Several different English sides, who routinely went to finals, but teams throughout Europe were also very strong.  The Dutch, Scottish teams, and Eastern European sides tend to stick out (given that their leagues aren't as strong today), but the likes of Gladbach and St. Etienne are underrated and less talked about also.  They might not seem like European giants today given where they are in their respective leagues and the lack of deep European runs, but they very much were fixtures at the top table back in the day.  Very big clubs to be respected.

Just look at the BMG line-up from the '77 final. They scared the crap out of me at the time. Some true great in there. Allan Simonsen also European Player of the Year in '77.


BMG 1977 European Cup Final line-up.

Wolfgang Kneib
Berti Vogts
Hans-Jürgen Wittkamp
Frank Schäffer
Hans Klinkhammer
Rainer Bonhof
Horst Wohlers
Uli Stielike
Herbert Wimmer
Allan Simonsen
Jupp Heynckes

Result: Liverpool 3  BMG 1.

St. Etienne were also extremely good at that time.


People use recency bias too much when looking at past records. As in, BMG and St. Etienne are not so good now, so they must have been crap back then too.

Is there any other fan base, as small time about other clubs, as this lot are about us, the mental gymnastics these go through to try & devalue our achievements is ridiculous.  :wanker

Back then you had to win the league in order to qualify for the European Cup in the first place [no finishing in the top 4 business], & that was no mean achievement either, you had no, oil, sports washing states, funding clubs like now, funding for all the clubs was pretty even.
 
Is there any other fan base, as small time about other clubs, as this lot are about us, the mental gymnastics these go through to try & devalue our achievements is ridiculous.  :wanker

Back then you had to win the league in order to qualify for the European Cup in the first place [no finishing in the top 4 business], & that was no mean achievement either, you had no, oil, sports washing states, funding clubs like now, funding for all the clubs was pretty even.

No.

It's also amazing that even though our opposition has apparently all been crap, Everton have never really been able to win anything since the last century. Surely, if everyone is so bad, where are Everton and where are their winners' medals?
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/13/everton-sign-contract-to-complete-new-stadium-construction

This nice round £500 million cost they've been talking about for years without ever changing just feels so fishy.
Joking  apart, its genuinely great news for the regeneration of the city.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/13/everton-sign-contract-to-complete-new-stadium-construction

Can't shake the feeling that Moshiri is trying to back the council into a corner when this all goes pear shaped. We know the council can't do anything as it's in special measures, but it wouldn't be the first time Moshi-la failed to read the room.
Its a well known fact that any team Liverpool beat immediately become shite 


Meanwhile not much class from Class and Dignity FCWere they trying to take a cash strapped council for a ride ?

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/investigation-ordered-proposed-everton-fc-23684145


Commissioners have slammed Liverpool Council s failure of governance over a potential loan agreement with Everton FC over the funding of a new stadium.

The local authority has been ordered to conduct an investigation into how it incurred significant expenditure to investigate the possibility of a loan to Everton FC as the club sought funding options for its new ground over a three year period.

A cabinet report to be discussed behind closed doors next Friday has detailed the damning verdict of government appointed commissioners to how Liverpool Council acted without any formal council approval and without any budget provision approval from April 2016 to March 2019. Between that time, according to the report, the local authority engaged with Everton to investigate assisting with the funding of a new stadium development project but these discussions were ultimately unsuccessful.

It is said that during this period Liverpool Council failed to manage costs, some of which are now irrecoverable. Now commissioners have lambasted the council for their mismanagement of the project.

The commissioner review within the cabinet report said: The Council incurred significant expenditure to investigate the possibility of a loan to EFC without any formal council approval and without any budget provision approval. The council failed to adequately manage costs, some of which are now irrecoverable.

The Council failed to secure a cost indemnity to protect its position on fees and has been in negotiation with EFC for a number of years to reach a settlement, again without any council approvals in place. The commissioners added that this was a failure of governance and they require a lesson learned to be conducted and reported within three months to the councils audit committee.

The report said that this resolves one of a number of outstanding finance issues at the council and contributes towards the resolution of outstanding projects, working with the local government commissioners. It added that both Liverpool Council and Everton FC were keen to resolve this legacy issue after several rounds of failed discussions.

In January 2018, the council asked Everton for a cost indemnity for due diligence costs, in case the parties were unable to agree on loan arrangements, which the club provisionally agreed to, subject to reasonableness of costs. The cabinet is recommended to agree that chief executive Tony Reeves agree the final settlement with the Premier League outfit.

Authority could also be given to Mel Creighton, deputy chief executive, to write off any debt that arises from the difference between the invoice raised by the council and the settlement reached. The report said that should the matter be left outstanding any longer, it risks negatively affecting the relationship with Everton Football Club.

It added that this proposal would bring an end to the saga via a rational settlement in all the circumstances and allows the focus to return to the existing stadium development project, with its expected regeneration benefits. Both sides are now keen to draw this matter to a mutually satisfactory conclusion.
Just look at the BMG line-up from the '77 final. They scared the crap out of me at the time. Some true great in there. Allan Simonsen also European Player of the Year in '77.


BMG 1977 European Cup Final line-up.

Wolfgang Kneib
Berti Vogts
Hans-Jürgen Wittkamp
Frank Schäffer
Hans Klinkhammer
Rainer Bonhof
Horst Wohlers
Uli Stielike
Herbert Wimmer
Allan Simonsen
Jupp Heynckes

Result: Liverpool 3  BMG 1.

St. Etienne were also extremely good at that time.


People use recency bias too much when looking at past records. As in, BMG and St. Etienne are not so good now, so they must have been crap back then too.


Agreed, and it works the other way sometimes as well.  Everton beat Rapid Vienna in the cup winners cup final and they were pretty average then but look at them now, still pretty average.
Mate, they are highly invested. Liverpool are in it.

In that case, they must be devastated once again ...
If they do survive this year they'll be nailed on for relegation next season. Their best players set to leave, no money to sign anyone new and Frank Lampard in the hot seat. The best they can hope for is some decent Chelsea loanees, though realistically it's more likely to be Barkley on a cut-price deal and maybe Batshuayi as their Calvert-Lewin replacement. And that's before you get on to the prospect of an FFP-related points deduction.
Is there any other fan base, as small time about other clubs, as this lot are about us, the mental gymnastics these go through to try & devalue our achievements is ridiculous.  :wanker

Back then you had to win the league in order to qualify for the European Cup in the first place [no finishing in the top 4 business], & that was no mean achievement either, you had no, oil, sports washing states, funding clubs like now, funding for all the clubs was pretty even.
 

Everton - winners of The Whataboutery Cup - another first!
I don't know if this is fact but heard today they've got an agreement with Laing over the stadium that the construction costs are a fixed cost in the region of 500-600 million and they won't spiral with escalating costs. However, as a result Everton will have to pay Laing that money regardless of if the stadium is built or not as part of that agreement.
If they do survive this year they'll be nailed on for relegation next season. Their best players set to leave, no money to sign anyone new and Frank Lampard in the hot seat. The best they can hope for is some decent Chelsea loanees, though realistically it's more likely to be Barkley on a cut-price deal and maybe Batshuayi as their Calvert-Lewin replacement. And that's before you get on to the prospect of an FFP-related points deduction.

Did Everton go down last night?

Edit: Sorry, this should been posted in the Benfica match thread.
I don't know if this is fact but heard today they've got an agreement with Laing over the stadium that the construction costs are a fixed cost in the region of 500-600 million and they won't spiral with escalating costs. However, as a result Everton will have to pay Laing that money regardless of if the stadium is built or not as part of that agreement.

The stink is increasing around the money owed by Everton to the Council for uncle Joes fantasy loan project.
For the peoples club to sit on the moral high ground and basically argue over money owing to the city which was sloshed around to try and get them a cheap stadium is a disgrace. It is increasingly apparent that Uncle Joe wanted the stadium for his beloved blues whatever it took. And yet he blocked the expansion of the Anfield road stand and the club had to lower the height.
If they do survive this year they'll be nailed on for relegation next season. Their best players set to leave, no money to sign anyone new and Frank Lampard in the hot seat. The best they can hope for is some decent Chelsea loanees, though realistically it's more likely to be Barkley on a cut-price deal and maybe Batshuayi as their Calvert-Lewin replacement. And that's before you get on to the prospect of an FFP-related points deduction.

Fat chance. Chelsea have their own problems, and will likely need all the players they can lay hands on.
The stink is increasing around the money owed by Everton to the Council for uncle Joes fantasy loan project.
For the peoples club to sit on the moral high ground and basically argue over money owing to the city which was sloshed around to try and get them a cheap stadium is a disgrace. It is increasingly apparent that Uncle Joe wanted the stadium for his beloved blues whatever it took. And yet he blocked the expansion of the Anfield road stand and the club had to lower the height.

I hate the way the city gives the keys of power to absolute twats like him. The Liverpool Labour Party is a joke. Bradley the Lib Dem blueshite was bad enough. On the football front he was always trying to push a groundshare as well.
I hate the way the city gives the keys of power to absolute twats like him. The Liverpool Labour Party is a joke. Bradley the Lib Dem blueshite was bad enough. On the football front he was always trying to push a groundshare as well.

He was elected

But I agree, he was a dick. Blatantly used his position to help his beloved blues.
He was elected

But I agree, he was a dick. Blatantly used his position to help his beloved blues.

Just imagine the moralising and indignation from that lot if it was a red in office helping us out.
But because its one of their own, not a peep was heard...
Locked for the day
First time in years their season goes past the end of January and all they can do is moan about how boring football is.

https://twitter.com/rogerefc/status/1515743386392743944?s=21&t=ttRWq5xLHFj6rKHO9b3n1Q

Remember when they were fucking rich and were going to blow everyone out of the water?
We are boiling their piss to the extent that they want to give up football because its the same clubs who win stuff.
Funny how they were happy to be funded by a Russian Oligarch.
Loads of them have the nerve to suggest it our players who are on drugs.
Their fucking team looks like they have been on Prozac since Martinez was sacked.
First time in years their season goes past the end of January and all they can do is moan about how boring football is.

https://twitter.com/rogerefc/status/1515743386392743944?s=21&t=ttRWq5xLHFj6rKHO9b3n1Q

Remember when they were fucking rich and were going to blow everyone out of the water?
We are boiling their piss to the extent that they want to give up football because its the same clubs who win stuff.
Funny how they were happy to be funded by a Russian Oligarch.
Loads of them have the nerve to suggest it our players who are on drugs.
Their fucking team looks like they have been on Prozac since Martinez was sacked.
Yet more hypocrisy from them. They lap it up when Abu Dhabi mop up all the trophies, but when another club (Liverpool) break their monopoly they cry like babies and want to give up football.

They actively cheer the sports washers on in their quest to sweep the board and stop clubs like theirs from competing, yet we're the bad guys here.  :duh

I see this shower have also cost Liverpool City Council £700,000 in due diligence fees over BMD. Story on the Echo website.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:13:00 pm by Son of Spion »
Yet more hypocrisy from them. They lap it up when Abu Dhabi mop up all the trophies, but when another club (Liverpool) break their monopoly they cry like babies and want to give up football.

They actively cheer the sports washers on in their quest to sweep the board and stop clubs like theirs from competing, yet we're the bad guys here.  :duh

I see this shower have also cost Liverpool City Council £700,000 in due diligence fees over BMD. Story on the Echo website.

They're not the only ones who act like this. Plenty of fans from clubs you would consider neutral seem to have it in for us, not just the usual suspects.
Yet more hypocrisy from them. They lap it up when Abu Dhabi mop up all the trophies, but when another club (Liverpool) break their monopoly they cry like babies and want to give up football.

They actively cheer the sports washers on in their quest to sweep the board and stop clubs like theirs from competing, yet we're the bad guys here.  :duh

I see this shower have also cost Liverpool City Council £700,000 in due diligence fees over BMD. Story on the Echo website.

The peoples club haggling over the amount they owe the people.
They have wasted millions yet wont pay up for Uncle Joe.
The peoples club haggling over the amount they owe the people.
They have wasted millions yet wont pay up for Uncle Joe.

If Uncle Joe were still in charge, he'd have waved the whole debt off with a smile and a laugh.
Can someone explain why Laing would agree to a contract that has fixed costs with a project that wont be completed until 2024-5? Worldwide inflation is significant, and this seems to be all the more true for construction costs. BMD has been quoted as a £500m project for years now, as if inflation doesnt exist.

It doesnt make sense to me. Im fairly sure Laing is not a charity, so why would they shoulder all the risk in an unstable and inflationary world, and for a client that is clearly struggling financially?
Looks like the pigeon is in flight..
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 10:56:49 pm
Can someone explain why Laing would agree to a contract that has fixed costs with a project that wont be completed until 2024-5? Worldwide inflation is significant, and this seems to be all the more true for construction costs. BMD has been quoted as a £500m project for years now, as if inflation doesnt exist.

It doesnt make sense to me. Im fairly sure Laing is not a charity, so why would they shoulder all the risk in an unstable and inflationary world, and for a client that is clearly struggling financially?

Because if the prices go up, they will build a cheaper and smaller stadium ...
Can someone explain why Laing would agree to a contract that has fixed costs with a project that wont be completed until 2024-5? Worldwide inflation is significant, and this seems to be all the more true for construction costs. BMD has been quoted as a £500m project for years now, as if inflation doesnt exist.

It doesnt make sense to me. Im fairly sure Laing is not a charity, so why would they shoulder all the risk in an unstable and inflationary world, and for a client that is clearly struggling financially?

They likely think they can build it for much less than what Everton will pay and that will equate to a nice profit for them. If anything it will promote some serious cost-cutting building practices, which would concern me.
With the recent price hikes, especially of the steel, there is no chance that the shiny BMD design will be built for £500 million. Everton will probably get something like this, with a 40.000 capacity, which is all that they actually need ...

With the recent price hikes, especially of the steel, there is no chance that the shiny BMD design will be built for £500 million. Everton will probably get something like this, with a 40.000 capacity, which is all that they actually need ...


Should have opted for something that at the start of all this. But their small club mentality kicked in and couldn't bear being in a smaller stadium than an expanded Anfield.
