« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 349 350 351 352 353 [354]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 774158 times)

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,786
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14120 on: Today at 09:02:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:56:49 pm
To be honest, apart from the local rivalry and banter, Everton are no longer our genuine rivals. Of course, seeing them in the Championship would be hilarious, but overtaking Man Utd as the top earners in the Premier League, after 30 years of financial dominance, would be the most pleasing thing in decades ...

Everton are our biggest rivals. If you arent from Liverpool then I think its hard to understand why locals might view Everton as No.1 rival. Everyone I know from Liverpool views Everton as our biggest rivals. Its completely different for the Liverpool supporters not from Liverpool. From my experience.

Put it this way if it was United v Everton in a cup final Id be desperate for United to win. Was in 1995. Remember my family all celebrating in 1985 when Whiteside scored.

The reason for this is because Everton are our biggest rivals.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,120
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14121 on: Today at 09:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:02:38 pm
Perhaps you don't get it because you're not local or from this country, but Everton WILL ALWAYS be our genuine rivals. They are our number one rivals.

In the same way that Munchen 1860 are the genuine rivals for Bayern Munich. I understand what you are talking about, but we are living on different planets with Everton at the moment. That is why I've said it very clearly ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:56:49 pm
To be honest, apart from the local rivalry and banter
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14122 on: Today at 09:11:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:05:56 pm
In the same way that Munchen 1860 are the genuine rivals for Bayern Munich. I understand what you are talking about, but we are living on different planets with Everton at the moment. That is why I've said it very clearly ...

I hear what you're saying. But you need to understand this. For many of us it would be far more funnier to see Everton relegated than Man Utd playing in the Conference league.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,953
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14123 on: Today at 09:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:02:56 pm
Everton are our biggest rivals. If you arent from Liverpool then I think its hard to understand why locals might view Everton as No.1 rival. Everyone I know from Liverpool views Everton as our biggest rivals. Its completely different for the Liverpool supporters not from Liverpool. From my experience.

Put it this way if it was United v Everton in a cup final Id be desperate for United to win. Was in 1995. Remember my family all celebrating in 1985 when Whiteside scored.

The reason for this is because Everton are our biggest rivals.
nah I wouldn't agree with that. If Everton played united in the final of anything I'd rather Everton win than them divvies. Everton are currently a nothing club in terms of being competitive
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,120
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14124 on: Today at 09:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:11:03 pm
I hear what you're saying. But you need to understand this. For many of us it would be far more funnier to see Everton relegated than Man Utd playing in the Conference league.

Oh, I respect that, but I have never hated Everton, and I still hate Man Utd with a passion. It is probably like this with most LFC fans not from the City of Liverpool. Anyway, Everton being relegated and Man Utd ending up in the Europa Conference League is still a very realistic scenario ...
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,560
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14125 on: Today at 09:24:28 pm »
The rivalry has nothing to do with competiveness.

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,248
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14126 on: Today at 09:27:16 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 09:18:13 pm
nah I wouldn't agree with that. If Everton played united in the final of anything I'd rather Everton win than them divvies. Everton are currently a nothing club in terms of being competitive

Cheered my head off when Whiteside scored in 85, stopping that lot doing the double.

I live in Manc, married a Manc, yet beating them will never be be as good as beating Everton. We still taunt the bitters over the 5-0 when Rush got 4, the Gary Mac Derby, Divocks last minute winner and will continue. The 5-0 at Old Trafford is already long gone.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,758
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14127 on: Today at 09:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:33:25 pm
I genuinely don't understand why so many people are saying Everton are safe now. If Burnley win tomorrow then these are still neck deep in it

Ourselves and Chelsea are also likely to hit them for a handful of goals which will leave their GD inferior to Burnley's

The way I see it, Everton have until game 37 to drag themselves 4 points clear of Burnley, which based on remaining fixtures, is a seriously tall order

Personally I reckon it'll go right down to the final day. Arsenal will thump them to see off Spurs for 4th, and Newcastle with nothing to play for will roll over for Burnley

Everton will go down on inferior goal difference. Marketh my wordeth

I think it's partly preparing for the worst, but also an acceptance that Burnley are turbo-shit. It's all well and good saying one win and they're back in it, but one win is a rarity for Burnley.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14128 on: Today at 09:39:13 pm »
When Rafa won the first 4 games, how giddy were the Bitters.

https://streamable.com/5xeorq
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,999
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14129 on: Today at 09:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:31:11 pm
I think it's partly preparing for the worst, but also an acceptance that Burnley are turbo-shit. It's all well and good saying one win and they're back in it, but one win is a rarity for Burnley.
Since that initial 4 wins in 6 for everton, burmley have won as many as everton and still got a game in hand

Everton - 4 wins and 3 draws last 24 games - 15 Points (last 24)
Burnley - 4 wins and 10 draws - 22 Points (Last 23)
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
Pages: 1 ... 349 350 351 352 353 [354]   Go Up
« previous next »
 