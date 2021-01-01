nah I wouldn't agree with that. If Everton played united in the final of anything I'd rather Everton win than them divvies. Everton are currently a nothing club in terms of being competitive
Cheered my head off when Whiteside scored in 85, stopping that lot doing the double.
I live in Manc, married a Manc, yet beating them will never be be as good as beating Everton. We still taunt the bitters over the 5-0 when Rush got 4, the Gary Mac Derby, Divocks last minute winner and will continue. The 5-0 at Old Trafford is already long gone.