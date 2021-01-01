« previous next »
It just means he's been given todays game, if it goes tits up then I'll not be surprised if he's sacked by Monday at the latest, it'll give whoever comes in at least a week to work with them before they play Leicester

I think if they lose today and Watford win their next 2 at home to Leeds & Brentford they'll be 3 points adrift before their next game, it more than likely won't work out like that but Moshiri has a very twitchy trigger finger, even more so if the spray paint and bedsheets come out

Can't see it as that would indicate some element of planning!
Not sure sacking him does anything at this stage. There's better managers of course but they could be doomed already. Burnley are right on their tails now. Hopefully they're in the bottom three by the end of the weekend as they'll probably not make it out at the stage where they need multiple wins to save themselves. A draw would have been big for them on Wednesday and a win would have saved them, they couldn't afford to lose it though.

That has to be one of the funniest midfields ever assembled today though, fucking Iwobi/Allan/Delph. They might actually have missed Tom Davies this season.
Moshiri looking to sell apparently £350m. Which would represent a huge loss

Come on Mike Ashley, you know you want to
I love the Norris cameos  :wellin
Moshiri looking to sell apparently £350m. Which would represent a huge loss

For a championship club?
No one rocks a pair of speedo's quite like I do ;D
Come on Mike Ashley, you know you want to

Lonsdale sales would go through the roof.
I love the Norris cameos  :wellin
Norris Cole was a massive blue you know.
Come on Mike Ashley, you know you want to
Sports Direct Dock has a nice ring to it.
Not sure sacking him does anything at this stage. There's better managers of course but they could be doomed already. Burnley are right on their tails now. Hopefully they're in the bottom three by the end of the weekend as they'll probably not make it out at the stage where they need multiple wins to save themselves. A draw would have been big for them on Wednesday and a win would have saved them, they couldn't afford to lose it though.

That has to be one of the funniest midfields ever assembled today though, fucking Iwobi/Allan/Delph. They might actually have missed Tom Davies this season.
And don't forget that world class Hammers Rodriguez got sold by Rafa so it's all his fault.
Norris Cole was a massive blue you know.
That little tidbit should be in the "Things you didn't know" thread  ;D
Sports Direct Dock has a nice ring to it.

With the Slazenger Polo Shirt hospitality lounge?
No one rocks a pair of speedo's quite like I do ;D
Haha Youll never escape me ;D
Norris Cole was a massive blue you know.
Rita introduced him to Bill and the rest is history
That little tidbit should be in the "Things you didn't know" thread  ;D
He and Rita would get into arguments while ticking away the hours in The Cabin since Rita had grown a fondness for the Reds during her marriage to Len Fairclough.
Sports Direct Dock has a nice ring to it.
Predicted as the Most popular Gender-Neutral  baby name in Walton 2023
He and Rita would get into arguments while ticking away the hours in The Cabin since Rita had grown a fondness for the Reds during her marriage to Len Fairclough.
Its Cabin with a K
Its Cabin with a K
I really should have known that
^ I hear he writing a sequel all about himself. Again- 'Frankie Saves Everton'.

Fantasy novel, apparently.
'Weve always been the peoples club'

 :lmao :lmao
Hope man United batter them
Maguire :lmao
^ I hear he writing a sequel all about himself. Again- 'Frankie Saves Everton'.

Fantasy novel, apparently.

Saved his job.
That's absolutely fine result. Just need Burnley to win too.
Booooooo.....erm.... Yay
That's absolutely fine result. Just need Burnley to win too.

Weird post
Must be so strange for Everton clapping and cheering after a game,
