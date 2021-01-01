Not sure sacking him does anything at this stage. There's better managers of course but they could be doomed already. Burnley are right on their tails now. Hopefully they're in the bottom three by the end of the weekend as they'll probably not make it out at the stage where they need multiple wins to save themselves. A draw would have been big for them on Wednesday and a win would have saved them, they couldn't afford to lose it though.



That has to be one of the funniest midfields ever assembled today though, fucking Iwobi/Allan/Delph. They might actually have missed Tom Davies this season.