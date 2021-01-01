« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 346 347 348 349 350 [351]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 769503 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,476
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14000 on: Yesterday at 10:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:16:31 pm
Oddschecker has Everton third favourite to go down now, exchanging places with Burnley today. Money being piled on since the board have announced that they are sticking with Lampard? Or just a coincidence?
 :-\
538 says theyre favourites to go down too.  Their run in is much harder than Burnleys
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,550
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14001 on: Yesterday at 10:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:16:31 pm
Oddschecker has Everton third favourite to go down now, exchanging places with Burnley today. Money being piled on since the board have announced that they are sticking with Lampard? Or just a coincidence?
 :-\

Did they? Hadn't seen that.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,028
  • YNWA
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14002 on: Yesterday at 10:39:36 pm »
It made little sense to do anything before this weekend anyway. Expect if they did have any interest in getting rid theyd do it after the United game.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,969
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14003 on: Yesterday at 10:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:08:06 pm
Just thought I'd post it as a reminder, still makes me chuckle.
 ;D

A couple of months in and I'm questioning whether it was a blue or a red on a windup responsible for this graffiti. Incredible to think that any blue thought he was a good idea even in hindsight.
Ah right, thought i wasnt seeing something haha nowt to see here  ;)
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,701
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14004 on: Yesterday at 11:36:04 pm »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Yesterday at 09:31:33 am
Said it before but I have to say it again. I don't even joke about it with any of them any more. It raises tension. It's not worth it. If I speak to my best mate or my nephew I don't even talk about football. It's that bad. No messaging, no banter. They're in a very dark place.


I end up talking to Evertonians (that I like) as if they have a seriously ill close relative
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,170
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14005 on: Yesterday at 11:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:36:04 pm

I end up talking to Evertonians (that I like) as if they have a seriously ill close relative

Worse thing you could do. The blues I know would prolly give you a dig  ;D

I can honestly say, my closest mates are all blues. Of course they're not over the moon abah us. How good we are, they admit it they're jealous as fuck. Don't blame them for that, they've had it tough. But they're loyal as fuck, to the club and to their mates, whatever colour they wear. They don't get involved with the bitters, the noise around it. GoT and all that, they don't bother, so I don't. They've got other things to think about, to make a living. To graft. And there's loads of them. You just gotta look for them. They won't come to you. They're funny like that. Fucking beligerent at times but only with the footy and I wouldn't swap them for a big clock
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14006 on: Today at 12:08:15 am »
Not even a cuckoo clock?
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,170
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14007 on: Today at 12:28:47 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 12:08:15 am
Not even a cuckoo clock?

I know, lad, imagine that? I can't. They know they're miles behind us. And it's getting bigger. They can't see any light at the end of the tunnel. It's painful to hear them talk. It's hard to portray their despair. They're just now starting to believe they might go down. But a couple of them fancy it against the mancs whose defence is worse than their own they believe.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,701
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14008 on: Today at 12:46:59 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:28:47 am
I know, lad, imagine that? I can't. They know they're miles behind us. And it's getting bigger. They can't see any light at the end of the tunnel. It's painful to hear them talk. It's hard to portray their despair. They're just now starting to believe they might go down. But a couple of them fancy it against the mancs whose defence is worse than their own they believe.


Ironic is it not that the weakness we celebrate about United may well be the thing that keeps Everton up. United are pretty dire and if they lose tomorrow their chances of CL football go as well, they are similarly weak minded though so I would suggest home advantage may be enough for Everton.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,317
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14009 on: Today at 01:02:03 am »
2-0 to the Mancs.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,888
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14010 on: Today at 04:45:51 am »
As shit as United are, they still have Ronaldo and he loves playing against the rubbish teams to pad his stats. United still win and Fat Frank will be looking for a new job on Monday.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,688
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14011 on: Today at 04:58:58 am »
Can't see them turning over Manchester United. Even this hilariously disjointed Island of misfit toys era Manchester United

I want them to go down. As a club Everton are just that awful, coasting type. What's their identity but mediocrity? And now they're tumbling worse than even that

Nil satis nisi detritus
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,890
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #14012 on: Today at 05:15:03 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:08:06 pm
Just thought I'd post it as a reminder, still makes me chuckle.
 ;D

A couple of months in and I'm questioning whether it was a blue or a red on a windup responsible for this graffiti. Incredible to think that any blue thought he was a good idea even in hindsight.

Everton get relegated. A video emerges of the graffiti being sprayed by a guy in head to toe red kit. Beanie, socks, the full club shop special.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Pages: 1 ... 346 347 348 349 350 [351]   Go Up
« previous next »
 